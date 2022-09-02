checkAd

Saint-Gobain Sells Glass Processing Facilities in France

(PLX AI) – Saint-Gobain announces the closing of the sale of Saint-Gobain Glassolutions Grand Ouest glass processing business to a group of private investors, led by former Saint-Gobain managers. This business, which operates in glass processing in …

  • (PLX AI) – Saint-Gobain announces the closing of the sale of Saint-Gobain Glassolutions Grand Ouest glass processing business to a group of private investors, led by former Saint-Gobain managers.
  • This business, which operates in glass processing in the North-West region of France and glass installation in France, generated sales of around €60 million in 2021 and employs 420 people
Autor: PLX AI
