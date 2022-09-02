(PLX AI) – Bayer's Kerendia (finerenone) receives updated label in the U.S. to include findings from Phase III FIGARO-DKD cardiovascular outcomes study in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) associated with type 2 diabetes (T2D).FIGARO-DKD …

Bayer's Kerendia Gets Updated Label in U.S. After Cardiovascular Study

