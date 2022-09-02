Bayer's Kerendia Gets Updated Label in U.S. After Cardiovascular Study
(PLX AI) – Bayer's Kerendia (finerenone) receives updated label in the U.S. to include findings from Phase III FIGARO-DKD cardiovascular outcomes study in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) associated with type 2 diabetes (T2D).FIGARO-DKD …
- (PLX AI) – Bayer's Kerendia (finerenone) receives updated label in the U.S. to include findings from Phase III FIGARO-DKD cardiovascular outcomes study in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) associated with type 2 diabetes (T2D).
- FIGARO-DKD investigated the efficacy and safety of finerenone versus placebo in addition to standard of care on the reduction of CV morbidity and mortality in approximately 7,400 patients with CKD associated with T2D
- With early to late-stage CKD associated with T2D, FIGARO-DKD included patients across a broad range of disease severity, including stages 1-4 CKD with albuminuria
- The positive data from the pivotal Phase III FIGARO-DKD study demonstrated that finerenone significantly reduced the risk of cardiovascular events in adult patients with CKD and T2D, Bayer said
