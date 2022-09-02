Electrolux Takes SEK 350 Million Capital Loss to Exit Russia
(PLX AI) – Electrolux has decided to exit Russia.Electrolux says capital loss of approximately SEK 350m will be recorded as a non-recurring item affecting the operating income for Business Area Europe in the third quarter 2022
