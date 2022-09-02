Sasol and ITOCHU announcing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on green hydrogen and ammonia

Johannesburg (ots/PRNewswire) - Sasol and ITOCHU Corporation have signed a

Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly study and develop the market and

supply chain for green ammonia with a focus on its use as bunkering fuel and for

power generation. The parties will also evaluate ITOCHU's potential involvement

and participation in Sasol's green ammonia export-orientated project(s),

including product offtake as well as financial support from Japan for studies

and grants relating to green ammonia projects in South Africa.



The MoU has been signed during the Tokyo International Conference on African

Development (TICAD 8) in Tunisia, which is a forum to advance Japan-Africa

sustainable development on the continent. MUFG Bank Ltd, one of the largest

Financial Institutions in the world, and a market leader in sustainable

financing solutions, witnessed the signing of the MoU.



