checkAd

Sasol and ITOCHU announcing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on green hydrogen and ammonia

Johannesburg (ots/PRNewswire) - Sasol and ITOCHU Corporation have signed a
Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly study and develop the market and
supply chain for green ammonia with a focus on its use as bunkering fuel and for
power generation. The parties will also evaluate ITOCHU's potential involvement
and participation in Sasol's green ammonia export-orientated project(s),
including product offtake as well as financial support from Japan for studies
and grants relating to green ammonia projects in South Africa.

The MoU has been signed during the Tokyo International Conference on African
Development (TICAD 8) in Tunisia, which is a forum to advance Japan-Africa
sustainable development on the continent. MUFG Bank Ltd, one of the largest
Financial Institutions in the world, and a market leader in sustainable
financing solutions, witnessed the signing of the MoU.

Green ammonia is produced from green hydrogen, which in turn is produced from
renewable electricity (solar and wind) via an electrolysis process. It is a key
enabler to achieving net-zero in manufacturing fertilizers, in the marine sector
where it can be used as a zero-carbon bunkering fuel, and for co-firing in
thermal power generation. Green ammonia is an excellent energy carrier
especially over long-distances and can be easily transported. The product can
also be "cracked" back to hydrogen gas for further applications.

Sasol is advancing a number of green hydrogen studies and projects in South
Africa, such as in Boegoebaai in the Northern Cape province, that include green
ammonia production at scale for export. Given South Africa's excellent solar,
wind and precious metals resources, the country is poised to become a global hub
for green hydrogen and its derivatives, such as ammonia and sustainable aviation
fuels.

Hydrogen and ammonia play an important role in the Japanese Green Growth
Strategy and are positioned as "new resources" with significant potential to
reduce the country's reliance on carbon-intensive fossil fuels, such as coal and
oil. Japan is expected to be a large importer of green ammonia in the future.

Sasol Executive Vice President: Energy Business, Priscillah Mabelane, said that
Sasol believes that strategic partnerships and collaboration are the key to
develop large scale green hydrogen projects, and that this emerging sector can
play an important role in enabling a just energy transition in South Africa.

"Sasol is excited about our collaboration with ITOCHU to unlock South Africa's
Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  11   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Sasol and ITOCHU announcing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on green hydrogen and ammonia Sasol and ITOCHU Corporation have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly study and develop the market and supply chain for green ammonia with a focus on its use as bunkering fuel and for power generation. The parties will also …

Nachrichten des Autors

infas-quo-Studie: Fazit zum 9-Euro-Ticket: geringe Fahrtkosten und mehr Budget für Aktivitäten vor Ort ...
333 Leser
Orangetheory® Fitness ernennt Jason Dunlop zum Präsidenten der internationalen Abteilung
291 Leser
Strategischer Zukauf im Portfolio der HANNOVER Finanz: BETEILIGUNG LÖWENSTARK DIGITAL GROUP ÜBERNIMMT ZWEI AGENTUREN
185 Leser
Umfrage in DACH: IT-Sicherheit ist keine Chefsache / Je größer das Unternehmen, desto weniger nah ist das ...
181 Leser
NelsonHall recognizes Velocity Global as a 'leader' in global employer of record services
166 Leser
Akquisition: KDM und Lucky Shareman werden Teil der Löwenstark Agenturgruppe
163 Leser
Begeisterung für das neue Businessmodell: Deutscher Franchiseverband zu Besuch bei Mrs.Sporty (FOTO)
162 Leser
Umbruch auf Immobilienmarkt rückt die Prozesskosten in den Fokus
155 Leser
TOP Arbeitgeberkongress kommt nach München - renommiertes Geschäftsführer-Event in ...
106 Leser
Compleo-Vorstand stellt sich neu auf / Jörg Lohr zum CCO ernannt / Weiterer Ausbau des ...
106 Leser
Blogger-Relevanzindex zeigt: Das sind Deutschlands Top-50-Unternehmensblogs (FOTO)
618 Leser
Wirtschaft warnt vor "Wohlstandsverlusten in unvorstellbarem Ausmaß"
562 Leser
IDLE Announces Changes to the Board and Management
408 Leser
22 300 Kinder im Jahr 2021 im Straßenverkehr verunglückt
394 Leser
SKODA ENYAQ und SKODA OCTAVIA COMBI holen Dreifachsieg bei ,Familienautos des Jahres' (FOTO)
353 Leser
infas-quo-Studie: Fazit zum 9-Euro-Ticket: geringe Fahrtkosten und mehr Budget für Aktivitäten vor Ort ...
333 Leser
Veranstaltung: Die IP-Welt im Wandel
330 Leser
Ford Pro testet vernetztes Werkzeug-Tracking, mit dem Unternehmen jährlich tausende Euro ...
313 Leser
Zensus 2022: Statistiken über eine Statistik
310 Leser
Geschäftserwartungen sinken auf Corona-Niveau
305 Leser
KOMOJU-ZAHLUNGSPLATTFORM UNTERSTÜTZT DEN START VON STEAM DECK IN ASIEN
957 Leser
The Adecco Group: Q2 22 Ergebnisse - Marktanteilsdynamik, solides Wachstum und Marge
932 Leser
Lidl präsentiert den neuen Monsieur Cuisine smart "SKMS 1200 A1" für besondere ...
926 Leser
4,2 % weniger beantragte Regelinsolvenzen im Juli 2022 als im Vormonat
858 Leser
Projekt Modernisierung Digitalfunk BOS 2030: Ericsson modernisiert Digitalfunksysteme für Polizei, Feuerwehr und Co. in ...
634 Leser
Blogger-Relevanzindex zeigt: Das sind Deutschlands Top-50-Unternehmensblogs (FOTO)
618 Leser
Zalando, Adidas, Olymp & Co. haben keine Ausrede mehr: Die Clean Clothes Campaign hat ausgerechnet, was Textilarbeiterinnen und -arbeiter in Osteuropa und ...
616 Leser
Tourismus in Deutschland im Juni 2022: Übernachtungen um mehr als die Hälfte im Vergleich zum Vorjahresmonat gestiegen / ...
608 Leser
Sven Schöpker: Wie Betriebe Personalnot bekämpfen und Ausbildungsstellen besetzen (FOTO)
580 Leser
Studie: Hohe Gaskostensteigerungen für energetisch schlechte Häuser erwartet
579 Leser
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
2964 Leser
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
1692 Leser
Mineralien und Kapitalstruktur - Erfolgsgaranten der TH Mining AG / Corporate Mission: Lebensqualität der Menschen verbessern! (VIDEO)
1546 Leser
DSM and Firmenich confirm leadership team for proposed combined company DSM-Firmenich
1536 Leser
Fachkräftemangel in den MINT-Berufen - Das können Unternehmen und Politik tun (AUDIO)
1309 Leser
REWE startet die erste BrandLoyalty Kundenbindungsaktion mit National Geographic gebrandeten ...
1255 Leser
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co: Steuerfalle Kryptowährung (FOTO)
1105 Leser
Dudenhöffer zum Diess-Aus: Cariad hat wohl zu viele Probleme gebracht
1084 Leser
KOMOJU-ZAHLUNGSPLATTFORM UNTERSTÜTZT DEN START VON STEAM DECK IN ASIEN
957 Leser
Postbank Wohnatlas 2022 / Immobilienpreise fliegen 2021 zu neuen Höhen (FOTO)
951 Leser