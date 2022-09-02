Sasol and ITOCHU announcing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on green hydrogen and ammonia
Johannesburg (ots/PRNewswire) - Sasol and ITOCHU Corporation have signed a
Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly study and develop the market and
supply chain for green ammonia with a focus on its use as bunkering fuel and for
power generation. The parties will also evaluate ITOCHU's potential involvement
and participation in Sasol's green ammonia export-orientated project(s),
including product offtake as well as financial support from Japan for studies
and grants relating to green ammonia projects in South Africa.
The MoU has been signed during the Tokyo International Conference on African
Development (TICAD 8) in Tunisia, which is a forum to advance Japan-Africa
sustainable development on the continent. MUFG Bank Ltd, one of the largest
Financial Institutions in the world, and a market leader in sustainable
financing solutions, witnessed the signing of the MoU.
Green ammonia is produced from green hydrogen, which in turn is produced from
renewable electricity (solar and wind) via an electrolysis process. It is a key
enabler to achieving net-zero in manufacturing fertilizers, in the marine sector
where it can be used as a zero-carbon bunkering fuel, and for co-firing in
thermal power generation. Green ammonia is an excellent energy carrier
especially over long-distances and can be easily transported. The product can
also be "cracked" back to hydrogen gas for further applications.
Sasol is advancing a number of green hydrogen studies and projects in South
Africa, such as in Boegoebaai in the Northern Cape province, that include green
ammonia production at scale for export. Given South Africa's excellent solar,
wind and precious metals resources, the country is poised to become a global hub
for green hydrogen and its derivatives, such as ammonia and sustainable aviation
fuels.
Hydrogen and ammonia play an important role in the Japanese Green Growth
Strategy and are positioned as "new resources" with significant potential to
reduce the country's reliance on carbon-intensive fossil fuels, such as coal and
oil. Japan is expected to be a large importer of green ammonia in the future.
Sasol Executive Vice President: Energy Business, Priscillah Mabelane, said that
Sasol believes that strategic partnerships and collaboration are the key to
develop large scale green hydrogen projects, and that this emerging sector can
play an important role in enabling a just energy transition in South Africa.
"Sasol is excited about our collaboration with ITOCHU to unlock South Africa's
