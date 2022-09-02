checkAd

Total Fandemonium VELO Shares The Love For McLaren Formula 1 Team Fans On- And Off- The Track

London (ots/PRNewswire) - At this year's FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN DUTCH GRAND PRIX
2022, VELO in partnership with The McLaren F1 Team, are shining a spotlight on
motorsport fans with the launch of a bespoke love-inspiring branding design on
The McLaren F1 Team's car. Diving deeper into the unexpected world of fans, this
exciting reveal sparks the beginning of a new and inspiring content series by
VELO and The McLaren F1 Team, where they uncover the unique stories of The
McLaren F1 Team fans and their unwavering love of motorsport.

The fan-focused design will feature the word 'LOVE' on both sidepods made up of
names and messages from fans of The McLaren F1 Team around the world, placing
them at the heart of elite motorsport - on the car as it races around the track.
Driven by racing legends Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris, the bespoke 'LOVE'
lettering will debut in a country known for its culture of love - The
Netherlands - at the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN DUTCH GRAND PRIX 2022, where the host
country's orange 'fan-army' meet McLaren's papaya 'fan-army' for a
brightly-coloured race weekend.

Selected through a global competition which pulled in 2,700 entries, the 'LOVE'
lettering includes the names and messages of 95 fans from multiple countries,
ethnicities, and backgrounds, highlighting the growing diversity of motorsport
fans. Messages from the fans include " Viva La Papaya" from Andrew. The launch
is part of VELO's new campaign, LOVE THE UNEXPECTED, which is all about
celebrating motorsport fans and their unexpected stories. Tapping into the
constantly changing face of motorsport fandom, VELO and The McLaren F1 Team are
championing the love and passion fans have for the sport on a global scale. The
series will uncover the untold tales of fans of The McLaren F1 Team and their
exciting stories, delighting them with new ways to experience the sport.

John Beasley, Group Head of Brand Building, BAT, comments: "We wanted to do
something different and unexpected that celebrated our love for the fans whose
passion and energy fuels the sport. With the support of our partnership with The
McLaren F1 Team, we've offered fans a unique opportunity to see their name race
around the track in front of the global motorsport fanbase. This is just one
example of VELO's passion to deliver unexpected experiences for fans, and we
want to continue to celebrate those that make the sport what it is today. By
uncovering their passion and drive for motorsports and the ways in which they
celebrate it, our fan-focused videos showcase the exceptional world of
motorsport fans and their captivating stories of love for the sport."

Lou McEwen, Executive Director, Brand & Creative, The McLaren F1 Team, comments:
Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  29   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Total Fandemonium VELO Shares The Love For McLaren Formula 1 Team Fans On- And Off- The Track At this year's FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN DUTCH GRAND PRIX 2022, VELO in partnership with The McLaren F1 Team, are shining a spotlight on motorsport fans with the launch of a bespoke love-inspiring branding design on The McLaren F1 Team's car. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Orangetheory® Fitness ernennt Jason Dunlop zum Präsidenten der internationalen Abteilung
291 Leser
Strategischer Zukauf im Portfolio der HANNOVER Finanz: BETEILIGUNG LÖWENSTARK DIGITAL GROUP ÜBERNIMMT ZWEI AGENTUREN
185 Leser
Baubeginn an einem der größten deutschen Solarparks / Vorzeigeprojekt in der Uckermark: Dort entsteht das 180 MW-Projekt "Boitzenburger Land"
151 Leser
Ab September 2022: mein-dienstrad.de wird exklusiver Partner von Schleswig-Holstein beim Dienstrad-Leasing für ...
119 Leser
Sicherheit und Erreichbarkeit sind keine Frage des Alters - emporiaWATCH für Senioren
107 Leser
Compleo-Vorstand stellt sich neu auf / Jörg Lohr zum CCO ernannt / Weiterer Ausbau des ...
106 Leser
Compleo: Personnel change on the Executive Board, focus on customer centricity / Jörg Lohr appointed ...
98 Leser
Tesla-Rückruf: Probleme mit Prozessor können wichtige Systeme in den Modellen S, X, Y und 3 lahmlegen
89 Leser
So viele Azubis wie noch nie starten 2022 in Filialen und Niederlassungen erfolgreich in den neuen ...
89 Leser
Zinsen für Immobiliendarlehen steigen wieder auf drei Prozent (FOTO)
88 Leser
Blogger-Relevanzindex zeigt: Das sind Deutschlands Top-50-Unternehmensblogs (FOTO)
621 Leser
Wirtschaft warnt vor "Wohlstandsverlusten in unvorstellbarem Ausmaß"
562 Leser
IDLE Announces Changes to the Board and Management
544 Leser
22 300 Kinder im Jahr 2021 im Straßenverkehr verunglückt
394 Leser
SKODA ENYAQ und SKODA OCTAVIA COMBI holen Dreifachsieg bei ,Familienautos des Jahres' (FOTO)
359 Leser
infas-quo-Studie: Fazit zum 9-Euro-Ticket: geringe Fahrtkosten und mehr Budget für Aktivitäten vor Ort ...
336 Leser
Veranstaltung: Die IP-Welt im Wandel
330 Leser
Zensus 2022: Statistiken über eine Statistik
316 Leser
Ford Pro testet vernetztes Werkzeug-Tracking, mit dem Unternehmen jährlich tausende Euro ...
313 Leser
Geschäftserwartungen sinken auf Corona-Niveau
305 Leser
KOMOJU-ZAHLUNGSPLATTFORM UNTERSTÜTZT DEN START VON STEAM DECK IN ASIEN
957 Leser
Lidl präsentiert den neuen Monsieur Cuisine smart "SKMS 1200 A1" für besondere ...
939 Leser
The Adecco Group: Q2 22 Ergebnisse - Marktanteilsdynamik, solides Wachstum und Marge
932 Leser
4,2 % weniger beantragte Regelinsolvenzen im Juli 2022 als im Vormonat
858 Leser
Projekt Modernisierung Digitalfunk BOS 2030: Ericsson modernisiert Digitalfunksysteme für Polizei, Feuerwehr und Co. in ...
634 Leser
Blogger-Relevanzindex zeigt: Das sind Deutschlands Top-50-Unternehmensblogs (FOTO)
621 Leser
Zalando, Adidas, Olymp & Co. haben keine Ausrede mehr: Die Clean Clothes Campaign hat ausgerechnet, was Textilarbeiterinnen und -arbeiter in Osteuropa und ...
616 Leser
Tourismus in Deutschland im Juni 2022: Übernachtungen um mehr als die Hälfte im Vergleich zum Vorjahresmonat gestiegen / ...
608 Leser
Sven Schöpker: Wie Betriebe Personalnot bekämpfen und Ausbildungsstellen besetzen (FOTO)
580 Leser
Studie: Hohe Gaskostensteigerungen für energetisch schlechte Häuser erwartet
579 Leser
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
2964 Leser
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
1692 Leser
Mineralien und Kapitalstruktur - Erfolgsgaranten der TH Mining AG / Corporate Mission: Lebensqualität der Menschen verbessern! (VIDEO)
1546 Leser
DSM and Firmenich confirm leadership team for proposed combined company DSM-Firmenich
1536 Leser
Fachkräftemangel in den MINT-Berufen - Das können Unternehmen und Politik tun (AUDIO)
1309 Leser
REWE startet die erste BrandLoyalty Kundenbindungsaktion mit National Geographic gebrandeten ...
1255 Leser
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co: Steuerfalle Kryptowährung (FOTO)
1105 Leser
Dudenhöffer zum Diess-Aus: Cariad hat wohl zu viele Probleme gebracht
1084 Leser
KOMOJU-ZAHLUNGSPLATTFORM UNTERSTÜTZT DEN START VON STEAM DECK IN ASIEN
957 Leser
Postbank Wohnatlas 2022 / Immobilienpreise fliegen 2021 zu neuen Höhen (FOTO)
951 Leser