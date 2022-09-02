Total Fandemonium VELO Shares The Love For McLaren Formula 1 Team Fans On- And Off- The Track
London (ots/PRNewswire) - At this year's FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN DUTCH GRAND PRIX
2022, VELO in partnership with The McLaren F1 Team, are shining a spotlight on
motorsport fans with the launch of a bespoke love-inspiring branding design on
The McLaren F1 Team's car. Diving deeper into the unexpected world of fans, this
exciting reveal sparks the beginning of a new and inspiring content series by
VELO and The McLaren F1 Team, where they uncover the unique stories of The
McLaren F1 Team fans and their unwavering love of motorsport.
The fan-focused design will feature the word 'LOVE' on both sidepods made up of
names and messages from fans of The McLaren F1 Team around the world, placing
them at the heart of elite motorsport - on the car as it races around the track.
Driven by racing legends Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris, the bespoke 'LOVE'
lettering will debut in a country known for its culture of love - The
Netherlands - at the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN DUTCH GRAND PRIX 2022, where the host
country's orange 'fan-army' meet McLaren's papaya 'fan-army' for a
brightly-coloured race weekend.
Selected through a global competition which pulled in 2,700 entries, the 'LOVE'
lettering includes the names and messages of 95 fans from multiple countries,
ethnicities, and backgrounds, highlighting the growing diversity of motorsport
fans. Messages from the fans include " Viva La Papaya" from Andrew. The launch
is part of VELO's new campaign, LOVE THE UNEXPECTED, which is all about
celebrating motorsport fans and their unexpected stories. Tapping into the
constantly changing face of motorsport fandom, VELO and The McLaren F1 Team are
championing the love and passion fans have for the sport on a global scale. The
series will uncover the untold tales of fans of The McLaren F1 Team and their
exciting stories, delighting them with new ways to experience the sport.
John Beasley, Group Head of Brand Building, BAT, comments: "We wanted to do
something different and unexpected that celebrated our love for the fans whose
passion and energy fuels the sport. With the support of our partnership with The
McLaren F1 Team, we've offered fans a unique opportunity to see their name race
around the track in front of the global motorsport fanbase. This is just one
example of VELO's passion to deliver unexpected experiences for fans, and we
want to continue to celebrate those that make the sport what it is today. By
uncovering their passion and drive for motorsports and the ways in which they
celebrate it, our fan-focused videos showcase the exceptional world of
motorsport fans and their captivating stories of love for the sport."
Lou McEwen, Executive Director, Brand & Creative, The McLaren F1 Team, comments:
Lou McEwen, Executive Director, Brand & Creative, The McLaren F1 Team, comments:
