Total Fandemonium VELO Shares The Love For McLaren Formula 1 Team Fans On- And Off- The Track

London (ots/PRNewswire) - At this year's FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN DUTCH GRAND PRIX

2022, VELO in partnership with The McLaren F1 Team, are shining a spotlight on

motorsport fans with the launch of a bespoke love-inspiring branding design on

The McLaren F1 Team's car. Diving deeper into the unexpected world of fans, this

exciting reveal sparks the beginning of a new and inspiring content series by

VELO and The McLaren F1 Team, where they uncover the unique stories of The

McLaren F1 Team fans and their unwavering love of motorsport.



The fan-focused design will feature the word 'LOVE' on both sidepods made up of

names and messages from fans of The McLaren F1 Team around the world, placing

them at the heart of elite motorsport - on the car as it races around the track.

Driven by racing legends Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris, the bespoke 'LOVE'

lettering will debut in a country known for its culture of love - The

Netherlands - at the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN DUTCH GRAND PRIX 2022, where the host

country's orange 'fan-army' meet McLaren's papaya 'fan-army' for a

brightly-coloured race weekend.



