STIHL opens new subsidiary in Kenya and celebrates 25th anniversary in South Africa (FOTO)

Waiblingen (ots) - STIHL is laying the foundations for further growth and

clearly demonstrating its commitment to the important African market. The

company has opened its second subsidiary on the African continent in Kenya and

celebrated the 25th anniversary of its subsidiary in South Africa. "Africa is an

important market for STIHL, and we look forward to growing with both our

business and our dealer network on this continent," said Norbert Pick, STIHL

Executive Board Member for Marketing and Sales, who attended the ceremonies

together with employees, authorised dealers, service providers and suppliers at

the end of August.



Presence in Kenya enables sales of STIHL products in eastern Africa





Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

An office was set up in Kenya in 2017 with the aim of offering training andproduct demonstrations, especially for agricultural cooperatives. "It quicklybecame clear that despite ongoing promotion activities, we lacked a salesstructure based on a dense dealer network in the eastern African countries. Suchorganisations are one of the key success factors that has made STIHL the globalmarket leader," said Pick. Francois Marais, Managing Director of the STIHLcompany in Kenya, explained what happened next: "We made the decision in late2020 to increase our investment and turn the office in Kenya into a fullyfledged STIHL subsidiary with marketing, training, logistics and salesfunctions. This means we can leverage the potential in eastern Africa even moreeffectively." A roughly 1,000 square-metre office between the airport and thecentre of Nairobi was rented and extensively renovated, and has now beenofficially opened. Sebastian Groth, the German ambassador to Kenya, joined theceremony in person. The new subsidiary currently employs 16 people and suppliesSTIHL products to the dealer network in Kenya, as well as in Tanzania, Rwanda,Burundi, Uganda, South Sudan and Ethiopia. An additional warehouse in Nairobi isoperated by Fargo Courier, an external logistics provider.South Africa sees record revenue in anniversary yearThe South African subsidiary ANDREAS STIHL Ltd. in Pietermaritzburg hasbelatedly celebrated its 25th anniversary following a one-year delay due to thepandemic and other causes. In June 2021, the company's warehouse was completelydestroyed and the administrative building suffered significant damage during theriots and looting in the area around the port city of Durban. STIHL immediatelyput together a crisis team and set up a temporary warehouse in Johannesburg,while a building in Pietermaritzburg was rented to house the offices. Pickthanked the workforce for their untiring commitment to the company: "Despite