STIHL opens new subsidiary in Kenya and celebrates 25th anniversary in South Africa (FOTO)

Waiblingen (ots) - STIHL is laying the foundations for further growth and
clearly demonstrating its commitment to the important African market. The
company has opened its second subsidiary on the African continent in Kenya and
celebrated the 25th anniversary of its subsidiary in South Africa. "Africa is an
important market for STIHL, and we look forward to growing with both our
business and our dealer network on this continent," said Norbert Pick, STIHL
Executive Board Member for Marketing and Sales, who attended the ceremonies
together with employees, authorised dealers, service providers and suppliers at
the end of August.

Presence in Kenya enables sales of STIHL products in eastern Africa

An office was set up in Kenya in 2017 with the aim of offering training and
product demonstrations, especially for agricultural cooperatives. "It quickly
became clear that despite ongoing promotion activities, we lacked a sales
structure based on a dense dealer network in the eastern African countries. Such
organisations are one of the key success factors that has made STIHL the global
market leader," said Pick. Francois Marais, Managing Director of the STIHL
company in Kenya, explained what happened next: "We made the decision in late
2020 to increase our investment and turn the office in Kenya into a fully
fledged STIHL subsidiary with marketing, training, logistics and sales
functions. This means we can leverage the potential in eastern Africa even more
effectively." A roughly 1,000 square-metre office between the airport and the
centre of Nairobi was rented and extensively renovated, and has now been
officially opened. Sebastian Groth, the German ambassador to Kenya, joined the
ceremony in person. The new subsidiary currently employs 16 people and supplies
STIHL products to the dealer network in Kenya, as well as in Tanzania, Rwanda,
Burundi, Uganda, South Sudan and Ethiopia. An additional warehouse in Nairobi is
operated by Fargo Courier, an external logistics provider.

South Africa sees record revenue in anniversary year

The South African subsidiary ANDREAS STIHL Ltd. in Pietermaritzburg has
belatedly celebrated its 25th anniversary following a one-year delay due to the
pandemic and other causes. In June 2021, the company's warehouse was completely
destroyed and the administrative building suffered significant damage during the
riots and looting in the area around the port city of Durban. STIHL immediately
put together a crisis team and set up a temporary warehouse in Johannesburg,
while a building in Pietermaritzburg was rented to house the offices. Pick
thanked the workforce for their untiring commitment to the company: "Despite
