Crayon Subsidiary Gets Multimillion Dollar SAM Contract

(PLX AI) – Crayon announces one of its subsidiaries signs US dollar, five-year software asset management contract with a global telecommunications company.The agreement covers services in North America and includes multiple software publishers, SAM …

  • (PLX AI) – Crayon announces one of its subsidiaries signs US dollar, five-year software asset management contract with a global telecommunications company.
  • The agreement covers services in North America and includes multiple software publishers, SAM tool management, SAM program development and support, and SAM training
Autor: PLX AI
