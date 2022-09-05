Crayon Subsidiary Gets Multimillion Dollar SAM Contract
(PLX AI) – Crayon announces one of its subsidiaries signs US dollar, five-year software asset management contract with a global telecommunications company.The agreement covers services in North America and includes multiple software publishers, SAM …
- The agreement covers services in North America and includes multiple software publishers, SAM tool management, SAM program development and support, and SAM training
