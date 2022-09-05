checkAd
Unternehmen: Aspermont Limited
ISIN: AU000000ASP3

Anlass der Studie: Research Report (Note)
Empfehlung: BUY
Kursziel: 0.11 AUD
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2023
Letzte RatingÃ¤nderung: -
Analyst: Julien Desrosiers; Matthias Greiffenberger

Record HY results 2022 - 65% Gross Profit Margin - Entering their 4th growth phase

Continuing their fast growth rate. The company's long-term strategy implemented a few years ago has delivered as promised. Revenues are up 28% YoY, reaching $9.3M AUD.

Strong HY cash position. The company has over $6.6M cash on hand.
Highest HY gross margin. The company's gross margin continues to grow, reaching 67% for the HY 2022.

Technological full leverage. The company is currently in a strong position with cash, revenues, and margins to fully leverage their technological platforms, create new products, grow their audience and provide investors with significant upside.

Accountable. The company's guidance is detailed, with precise KPIs to achieve. This allows investors to clearly understand management views and renders management accountable for succeeding in reaching these metrics or for failing to do so.

Scalable Model. The company's scalable XaaS models deliver high margin and recurring revenue stream, scalable to different sectors, geographies and languages.

Operational Agility Decentralised structure and scalable human resources for rapid launch or products while controlling investment risk.
Based on our DCF model, we maintain our price target to 0.11 AUD (0.08 EUR) per share.

Die vollstÃ¤ndige Analyse kÃ¶nnen Sie hier downloaden:
http://www.more-ir.de/d/25315.pdf

Kontakt fÃ¼r RÃ¼ckfragen
GBC AG
HalderstraÃŸe 27
86150 Augsburg
0821 / 241133 0
research@gbc-ag.de
Offenlegung mÃ¶glicher Interessenskonflikte nach Â§ 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender mÃ¶glicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,7,11); Einen Katalog mÃ¶glicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter: http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung
Date and time of completion of this research: 05.09.2022 (13.45 pm) Date and time of first distribution: 05.09.2022 (3.00 pm) Target price valid until: max. 31.12.2023

Ã¼bermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.

FÃ¼r den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter BÃ¶rsengeschÃ¤fte.

Die Aspermont Aktie an der BÃ¶rse Tradegate hat ein Minus von -7,46 % auf 0,012EUR erreicht.


Rating: BUY
Analyst: GBC


Nachrichtenagentur: dpa-AFX
