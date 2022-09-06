Carbon Minds Partners with BASF to Provide Consistent Chemical Carbon Footprint Data in Alignment with BASF Standard Methodology
Cologne, Germany (ots/PRNewswire) - Carbon Minds (https://www.carbon-minds.com/)
, the provider of the largest and most regionalized LCA database for chemicals
and plastics, has partnered with BASF to provide comprehensive and consistent
product carbon footprint (PCF) data for chemicals and plastics in alignment with
the BASF PCF methodology.
The partnership is set to develop a new, wide-ranging database with more than
80,000 datasets covering over 1000 chemical products in 190 regions. While based
on Carbon Minds' existing database cm.chemicals
(https://www.carbon-minds.com/lca-database-for-chemicals-and-plastics/) , the
new database is tailored to companies using the BASF methodology in their
product carbon footprint calculations, thanks to a new system model which aligns
with BASF's existing carbon footprint methodology. Through this initiative,
Carbon Minds and BASF aim to promote the harmonization of carbon footprinting
methodologies across industries and create the conditions for comparable carbon
footprints for chemical and plastics raw materials.
As more and more companies in the chemicals value chain set climate targets,
chemical producers are under increasing pressure to provide high quality carbon
footprint data with a cradle-to-gate scope on their products. To assess any
given product, producers require data not only on the emissions of their own
processes, but also on the carbon footprint of the raw materials they use, which
often accounts for more than 80% of a finished product's carbon footprint.
When sourcing carbon footprint data on raw materials, chemical producers have
two options. The first is to approach suppliers. Currently however, suppliers
can rarely provide the required data. More typically, producers turn to
secondary databases. Whether data on raw materials comes from suppliers or
third-party sources, the methodologies behind data on raw materials are often
not fully aligned with those used by producers to assess their own processes.
These methodological inconsistencies can severely compromise the quality and
comparability of carbon footprints calculated by different producers.
As Raoul Meys, co-founder and CTO at Carbon Minds, explains, "When calculating
product carbon footprints, one of the biggest challenges for chemical companies
is finding the right data for supply chain emissions. They need comprehensive
coverage of their complete supply chain, for every product, and a consistent
methodology for all their data. The wide-ranging coverage Carbon Minds can
provide, combined with a new system model that aligns with the BASF PCF
methodology, is going to make it much easier for chemical companies to do
consistent product carbon footprints for their full portfolio of products by
including secondary data derived from the BASF methodology."
Furthermore, as Alessandro Pistillo, Director, Digital Strategic Projects at
BASF points out: "The main benefit of large-scale carbon footprinting is
industry-wide transparency over carbon performance. However, there is no use in
transparency alone without clear standards: therefore we are actively
contributing to the establishment of a sectoral standard for the chemical
industry with this new partnership and other initiatives. We are also working in
close collaboration with peers, customers and suppliers in the Together for
Sustainability initiative and preparing a guideline for chemicals as a drop-in
solution for other frameworks as well."
Pistillo continues: "While we firmly believe that product carbon footprints
should be based as much as possible on primary data, in practice companies
typically still require secondary data for product carbon footprint
calculations. Given the variety of different data sources companies are using,
it is essential to align methodologies to a standard. We are delighted that this
partnership will create a new database and give companies a further data source
for the calculation of comparable product carbon footprints".
Meys concludes: "The ultimate aim of this new database and Carbon Minds'
existing data products it complements is to enable companies to create
transparency over supply chain emissions and make progress towards a successful
net-zero transition."
