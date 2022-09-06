Carbon Minds Partners with BASF to Provide Consistent Chemical Carbon Footprint Data in Alignment with BASF Standard Methodology

Cologne, Germany (ots/PRNewswire) - Carbon Minds (https://www.carbon-minds.com/)

, the provider of the largest and most regionalized LCA database for chemicals

and plastics, has partnered with BASF to provide comprehensive and consistent

product carbon footprint (PCF) data for chemicals and plastics in alignment with

the BASF PCF methodology.



The partnership is set to develop a new, wide-ranging database with more than

80,000 datasets covering over 1000 chemical products in 190 regions. While based

on Carbon Minds' existing database cm.chemicals

(https://www.carbon-minds.com/lca-database-for-chemicals-and-plastics/) , the

new database is tailored to companies using the BASF methodology in their

product carbon footprint calculations, thanks to a new system model which aligns

with BASF's existing carbon footprint methodology. Through this initiative,

Carbon Minds and BASF aim to promote the harmonization of carbon footprinting

methodologies across industries and create the conditions for comparable carbon

footprints for chemical and plastics raw materials.





As more and more companies in the chemicals value chain set climate targets,chemical producers are under increasing pressure to provide high quality carbonfootprint data with a cradle-to-gate scope on their products. To assess anygiven product, producers require data not only on the emissions of their ownprocesses, but also on the carbon footprint of the raw materials they use, whichoften accounts for more than 80% of a finished product's carbon footprint.When sourcing carbon footprint data on raw materials, chemical producers havetwo options. The first is to approach suppliers. Currently however, supplierscan rarely provide the required data. More typically, producers turn tosecondary databases. Whether data on raw materials comes from suppliers orthird-party sources, the methodologies behind data on raw materials are oftennot fully aligned with those used by producers to assess their own processes.These methodological inconsistencies can severely compromise the quality andcomparability of carbon footprints calculated by different producers.As Raoul Meys, co-founder and CTO at Carbon Minds, explains, "When calculatingproduct carbon footprints, one of the biggest challenges for chemical companiesis finding the right data for supply chain emissions. They need comprehensivecoverage of their complete supply chain, for every product, and a consistentmethodology for all their data. The wide-ranging coverage Carbon Minds canprovide, combined with a new system model that aligns with the BASF PCFmethodology, is going to make it much easier for chemical companies to doconsistent product carbon footprints for their full portfolio of products byincluding secondary data derived from the BASF methodology."Furthermore, as Alessandro Pistillo, Director, Digital Strategic Projects atBASF points out: "The main benefit of large-scale carbon footprinting isindustry-wide transparency over carbon performance. However, there is no use intransparency alone without clear standards: therefore we are activelycontributing to the establishment of a sectoral standard for the chemicalindustry with this new partnership and other initiatives. We are also working inclose collaboration with peers, customers and suppliers in the Together forSustainability initiative and preparing a guideline for chemicals as a drop-insolution for other frameworks as well."Pistillo continues: "While we firmly believe that product carbon footprintsshould be based as much as possible on primary data, in practice companiestypically still require secondary data for product carbon footprintcalculations. Given the variety of different data sources companies are using,it is essential to align methodologies to a standard. We are delighted that thispartnership will create a new database and give companies a further data sourcefor the calculation of comparable product carbon footprints".Meys concludes: "The ultimate aim of this new database and Carbon Minds'existing data products it complements is to enable companies to createtransparency over supply chain emissions and make progress towards a successfulnet-zero transition."