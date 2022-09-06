MEYLE engineers solve Tesla's squeaking problem / Hamburg engineers solve Tesla's squeaking problem and develop technically enhanced control arm for Tesla 3 and Tesla Y (FOTO)
Hamburg (ots) - Electric cars represent relaxing, noiseless driving, which is
exactly what buyers appreciate about them. They combine quiet with quality,
innovation and maximum comfort. But then the Tesla's steering suddenly begins to
squeak, which is when the community surrounding the premium electric car sits up
and takes notice. Around the world, more and more drivers of the Tesla Model 3
and Model Y are reporting irritating squeaking sounds. What's going on? That's
exactly what the engineers wanted to find out at MEYLE ( http://www.meyle.com ),
the spare parts manufacturer based in Hamburg and one of the market leaders in
the independent aftermarket. The MEYLE engineers analysed the problem and
developed the solution: an improved, technically enhanced control arm that
reliably stops the Tesla from squeaking.
In September, the new and improved MEYLE HD control arm for the Tesla Model 3
and Model Y vehicles will be presented as a prototype to the general public for
the first time at Automechanika, Europe's largest automotive trade fair for
parts and accessories. Because the defect could potentially affect up to 700,000
Tesla drivers around the globe, the spare part, which will be available from
early 2023, will offer Tesla drivers and workshops an alternative to the
original part which is technically refined and thus ensures Tesla's typical
driving fun.
Access full press release: https://www.meyle.com/en/service-centre/press-relatio
ns/press-release/default-e2519a56d6/
About
MEYLE AG is a company of Wulf Gaertner Autoparts AG. MEYLE AG develops, produces
and sells high-quality spare parts for passenger cars, vans and trucks for the
independent aftermarket under the MEYLE brand.
(https://www.instagram.com/meyle_parts/) , Facebook
(https://www.facebook.com/meyle.parts) , LinkedIn
(https://www.linkedin.com/company/meyle-ag/) and YouTube
(https://www.youtube.com/user/MEYLETV) .
Contact:
MEYLE AG, Sarah Quinn, Tel.: +49 40 67506 7234, E-Mail: mailto:press@meyle.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/165062/5314338
OTS: MEYLE AG
independent aftermarket under the MEYLE brand.
