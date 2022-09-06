checkAd

Hovione expands drug product offering with a new manufacturing line dedicated to Continuous Tableting

Lisbon, Portugal (ots/PRNewswire) - Hovione, the leader in spray drying and
particle engineering, announced today that it has expanded its continuous
manufacturing offering and services. A new state-of-the-art continuous
manufacturing facility is now coming online at the Loures site in Portugal. In
addition, to support Hovione's commitment to providing access and services for
continuous tableting, Hovione has further strengthened its capabilities by
establishing a highly experienced multi-disciplinary global team in continuous
tableting and upgrading its labs with the tools needed to support the drug
product lifecycle, thereby further guaranteeing competency and capacity from
research & development to production.

Continuous manufacturing is expected to change the landscape of drug product
development and commercial production. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is
partnering with the International Council for Harmonization and leading a global
initiative to advance continuous manufacturing of small molecules and other
pharmaceutical modalities.

Hovione is offering customers a commercial continuous tableting platform
prepared to support key control needs and deliver on operational excellence,
mechanistic modeling, and appropriate process analytical technology (PAT).
Additionally, Hovione´s quality system has been designed to support the release
of continuous tableting products through automated in-process controls,
deployment of real time release, and compliant digital infrastructure.

This cutting-edge technology offers a distinct set of features and advantages
including faster development of simpler processes, agile manufacturing for
variable demand, robust control strategies and high process quality standards.

"Hovione has been historically focused on innovative technologies that benefit
our customers and patients. With this investment in continuous tableting, our
customers can rely on our support to bring much needed medicines to the market
as fast as possible with the highest quality and manufacturing standards.",
comments Jean-Luc Herbeaux, Hovione´s CEO. " We are investing to accelerate the
adoption of this technology as we continue to innovate and enhance our offering
around our areas of expertise."

"This investment in continuous tableting from R&D to production further
strengthens Hovione´s CDMO offering and responds to the growing customer
interest." says Filipe Neves, Hovione´s Strategic Business Director .

This latest investment in Continuous Tableting is part of Hovione´s broader
strategy to build differentiated and enabling capabilities and assets to meet
customers unique needs for oral dosage forms manufacturing.

About Hovione

Hovione is an international company with over 60 years of experience as a
Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with a fully
integrated offering of services for drug substance, drug product intermediate
and drug product. The company has four FDA inspected sites in the USA, Portugal,
Ireland and China and development laboratories in Lisbon, Portugal and New
Jersey, USA. Hovione provides pharmaceutical customers services for the
development and compliant manufacture of innovative drugs, including highly
potent compounds, and customized product solutions across the entire drug life
cycle. In the inhalation area, Hovione offers a complete range of services, from
API and formulation development to devices. Hovione´s culture is based on
innovation, quality and delivery. Hovione was the first Chemical/ Pharmaceutical
Company to become a Certified B Corp, is a member of Rx-360, EFCG and
participates actively in industry quality improvement initiatives to lead new
global industry standards.

For more information, please visit http://www.hovione.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1892354/Hovione_Tableting_equipment.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1892355/Hovione_Campaign_Mood.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1686008/Logo_Hovione_Logo.jpg

Contact:

+351 21 982 9000

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/107469/5314712
OTS: Hovione



