Hovione expands drug product offering with a new manufacturing line dedicated to Continuous Tableting

Lisbon, Portugal (ots/PRNewswire) - Hovione, the leader in spray drying and

particle engineering, announced today that it has expanded its continuous

manufacturing offering and services. A new state-of-the-art continuous

manufacturing facility is now coming online at the Loures site in Portugal. In

addition, to support Hovione's commitment to providing access and services for

continuous tableting, Hovione has further strengthened its capabilities by

establishing a highly experienced multi-disciplinary global team in continuous

tableting and upgrading its labs with the tools needed to support the drug

product lifecycle, thereby further guaranteeing competency and capacity from

research & development to production.



Continuous manufacturing is expected to change the landscape of drug product

development and commercial production. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is

partnering with the International Council for Harmonization and leading a global

initiative to advance continuous manufacturing of small molecules and other

pharmaceutical modalities.





Hovione is offering customers a commercial continuous tableting platformprepared to support key control needs and deliver on operational excellence,mechanistic modeling, and appropriate process analytical technology (PAT).Additionally, Hovione´s quality system has been designed to support the releaseof continuous tableting products through automated in-process controls,deployment of real time release, and compliant digital infrastructure.This cutting-edge technology offers a distinct set of features and advantagesincluding faster development of simpler processes, agile manufacturing forvariable demand, robust control strategies and high process quality standards."Hovione has been historically focused on innovative technologies that benefitour customers and patients. With this investment in continuous tableting, ourcustomers can rely on our support to bring much needed medicines to the marketas fast as possible with the highest quality and manufacturing standards.",comments Jean-Luc Herbeaux, Hovione´s CEO. " We are investing to accelerate theadoption of this technology as we continue to innovate and enhance our offeringaround our areas of expertise.""This investment in continuous tableting from R&D to production furtherstrengthens Hovione´s CDMO offering and responds to the growing customerinterest." says Filipe Neves, Hovione´s Strategic Business Director .This latest investment in Continuous Tableting is part of Hovione´s broaderstrategy to build differentiated and enabling capabilities and assets to meetcustomers unique needs for oral dosage forms manufacturing.About HovioneHovione is an international company with over 60 years of experience as aContract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with a fullyintegrated offering of services for drug substance, drug product intermediateand drug product. The company has four FDA inspected sites in the USA, Portugal,Ireland and China and development laboratories in Lisbon, Portugal and NewJersey, USA. Hovione provides pharmaceutical customers services for thedevelopment and compliant manufacture of innovative drugs, including highlypotent compounds, and customized product solutions across the entire drug lifecycle. In the inhalation area, Hovione offers a complete range of services, fromAPI and formulation development to devices. Hovione´s culture is based oninnovation, quality and delivery. Hovione was the first Chemical/ PharmaceuticalCompany to become a Certified B Corp, is a member of Rx-360, EFCG andparticipates actively in industry quality improvement initiatives to lead newglobal industry standards.For more information, please visit http://www.hovione.com/