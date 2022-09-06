6WIND turns Green Tech by helping CSPs Reduce Energy Consumption by Two-thirds!

Santa Clara, USA & Paris, France (ots) - --News Direct--



6WIND (http://www.6wind.com/) , a leading high-performance virtualized &

cloud-native networking software company today announced how their enhanced

Virtual Service Router (VSR) solutions can help reduce energy consumption by

two-thirds. 6WIND's mission as a Green Tech Company is to provide efficient &

sustainable virtualized networking software solutions to CSPs around the world,

which will not only result in huge savings but also help reduce their carbon

footprint.



6WIND VSR Solutions can help reduce the carbon footprint by lowering energy

consumption by two-thirds, cost effectively without sacrificing performance.

6WIND do this by drastically reducing the hardware servers required by the

networks to deliver their services.



