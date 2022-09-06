checkAd

6WIND turns Green Tech by helping CSPs Reduce Energy Consumption by Two-thirds!

Santa Clara, USA & Paris, France (ots) - --News Direct--

6WIND (http://www.6wind.com/) , a leading high-performance virtualized &
cloud-native networking software company today announced how their enhanced
Virtual Service Router (VSR) solutions can help reduce energy consumption by
two-thirds. 6WIND's mission as a Green Tech Company is to provide efficient &
sustainable virtualized networking software solutions to CSPs around the world,
which will not only result in huge savings but also help reduce their carbon
footprint.

6WIND VSR Solutions can help reduce the carbon footprint by lowering energy
consumption by two-thirds, cost effectively without sacrificing performance.
6WIND do this by drastically reducing the hardware servers required by the
networks to deliver their services.

6WIND VSR solutions; vPE, vCSR, vSecGW, vCGNAT, vBorderRouter & vCPE
(https://www.6wind.com/vrouter-vsr-solutions/) , have proven their energy saving
capabilities and their impact on reducing the carbon footprint. These solutions
deliver high performance, security, scalability, flexibility, openness and
agility, to global CSPs, MNOs, Cloud Providers, Data Centers and Enterprises.
These are deployed bare-metal, virtualized, containerized or cloud-native on
COTS servers in private and public clouds.

6WIND will be at the upcoming NGMN Conference (https://ice2022.ngmn.org/) in
Paris & MWC Las Vegas (https://www.mwclasvegas.com/agenda/session/accelerate-you
r-virtualized-cloud-native-journey-reduce-your-carbon-footprint-by-lowering-your
-energy-consumption-by-two-thirds) , where they will share how CSPs can
accelerate their virtualized and cloud native journey whilst lowering their
energy consumption that can lead to huge savings.

"At 6WIND we are proud to be a Green Tech company, contributing to the reduction
of CO 2 within our eco-system. We are helping CSPs, MNOs and Cloud Providers to
build efficient, competitive and sustainable networks with our VSR solutions."
commented Julien Dahan, CEO, 6WIND .

About 6WIND

6WIND is a green tech virtualized & cloud-native networking software company and
the worldwide leader for Virtual Service Router solutions. 6WIND software is
deployed globally by CSPs, MNOs, Cloud Providers, Data Centers & Enterprises,
allowing them to replace expensive hardware & build their new 5G networks with
virtualized networking software solutions for routing and security use cases.
6WIND has a global presence with Headquarters based in Paris - France, Santa
Clara, CA - USA and Singapore.

Social follow - LinkedIn & Twitter

www.6wind.com

Contact Details

6WIND

Neelam Bahal, VP Global Marketing

+44 7805 090701

mailto:neelam.bahal@6wind.com

Company Website

https://www.6wind.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/6wind-turns-g
reen-tech-by-helping-csps-reduce-energy-consumption-by-two-thirds-171426879

2022 News Direct Corp.

