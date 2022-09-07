Anlass der Studie: Research Note

Empfehlung: BUY

Kursziel: 5.75 EUR

Analyst: Marcel Goldmann, Cosmin Filker



H1 2022: Continuation of dynamic revenue growth despite more challenging market environment; solid financial performance through platform-based business model; GBC estimates and target price maintained after confirmation of corporate guidance



Business development in the HY1 2022



Media and Games (MGI) announced its half-year figures for the current financial year on 31 August 2022. According to these figures, the ad-tech platform group was able to continue its dynamic growth course in the first six months of the current financial year despite challenging general conditions that have led to a slowdown in the growth of the advertising industry. Compared to the same period of the previous year, digital group revenues increased significantly by 32.0% to EUR 143.93 million (HY1 2021: EUR 109.05 million).



This was due to strong organic growth effects in both advertising segments (Demand Side Platforms - DSP, Supply Side Platforms - SSP). In addition, inorganic growth effects as a result of the M&As carried out (especially AxesInMotion and Smaato) also contributed significantly to the positive revenue trend. The growth achieved was also reflected in a significant expansion of the software client base (so-called Total Software Clients with an annual turnover of more than USD 100,000), which had risen to more than 500 software clients by the end of the second quarter (31/12/2021: 400 software clients). In the second quarter alone, 34 new software clients were acquired for the ad-tech platform.



In parallel to their positive revenue development, the consolidated operating result (EBITDA) also increased significantly by 38.6% to EUR 36.91 million (HY1 2021: EUR 26.63 million) compared to the same period of the previous year. Adjusted for special effects (e.g. M&A costs), adjusted EBITDA (Adj. EBITDA) for the first half of 2022 amounted to EUR 38.60 million, which increased by around 34.5% compared to the same period of the previous year (HY1 2021: EUR 28.70 million). In terms of profitability, the adjusted EBITDA margin thus improved to 26.8% (HY1 2021: 26.3%).



