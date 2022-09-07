Gerresheimer AG and Stevanato Group announce Collaboration on the Development of an innovative Ready-To-Use Vial Platform for the Pharmaceutical Industry

Düsseldorf, Germany / Piombino Dese, Italy (ots) -- Two leading companies joined forces to develop a new Ready-To-Use solutionplatform based on EZ-fill® pre-sterilized platform- Seamless integration into standard fill & finish lines- Significant increase in quality and efficiencyGerresheimer AG, a leading global provider of healthcare & beauty and drugdelivery systems for pharma, biotech and cosmetics and Stevanato Group S.p.A.(NYSE: STVN), a global provider of drug containment, drug delivery anddiagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciencesindustries announce that they have jointly developed a high-end Ready-To-Use(RTU) solution platform with an initial focus on vials, based on StevanatoGroup's market-leading EZ-fill® technology. This collaboration is projected tohelp customers gain efficiencies, improve the quality standard, increase speedto market, reduce total cost of ownership (TCO) and help mitigate supply chainrisk.GerresheimerAG and Stevanato Group are addressing rising demand for RTU vials inthe market and the partnership serves as a market enabler to fully supportcustomers' evolving needs and establish a gold standard in the industrialfilling process. The collaboration aims tomake RTU vials a standard, availableto a wide number of pharma companies globally - offering premium qualitysolutions to patients and reducing complexity for pharma operations. The newsolution will be available to other players in the market to standardizefill-finish operations from early phase drug development to commercialization.The new RTU solution platform from Gerresheimer AG and Stevanato Group willshare the same secondary packaging, production process and sterilization method,ensuring consistent available capacity and a reliable double sourcing to thepharmaceutical industry.A hallmark of the new RTU platform is a significantreduction in particles, improving the overall quality and performance of the RTUsolutions. In addition, customers can count on a high-end solution made by twomajor players in the drug containment industry with a long history ofinnovation. The new jointly developed vial platform and trademark will bepresented in detail to the market at the CPhI Worldwide Frankfurt in November2022."The new developed RTU platform stands out in terms of quality, TCO andsustainability and takes the use of RTU solutions like vials and, in the future,cartridges to a new level", said Dr. Lukas Burkhardt, Member of the ManagementBoard of Gerresheimer AG. "Due to the strong reduction of the particle load, thequality is significantly increased. Our new innovative solution will convincethe market to significantly accelerate the conversion from bulk to RTU Vials.""Our EZ-fill® vial platform is the market's most established choice forpre-sterilized containers, and this enhanced version for RTU vials will bring tothe market its full potential in terms of quality, flexibility and value forPharmaceutical Companies and CMOs", said Mauro Stocchi, Chief Business Officerat Stevanato Group. "Through our collaboration with Gerresheimer AG we areresponding to market demand, and we expect to achieve another importantmilestone in creating a reliable ecosystem to support, accelerate and de-riskthe conversion from bulk to EZ-fill®vials already underway in the market."For more information, visit http://www.gerresheimer.com orhttp://www.stevanatogroup.comContact:Contact Press Gerresheimer AGUeli UtzingerGroup Senior Director Marketing & CommunicationT +49 211 6181-250mailto:ueli.utzinger@gerresheimer.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/9072/5314942OTS: Gerresheimer AGISIN: DE000A0LD6E6

