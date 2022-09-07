Gerresheimer AG and Stevanato Group announce Collaboration on the Development of an innovative Ready-To-Use Vial Platform for the Pharmaceutical Industry
- Two leading companies joined forces to develop a new Ready-To-Use solution
platform based on EZ-fill® pre-sterilized platform
- Seamless integration into standard fill & finish lines
- Significant increase in quality and efficiency
Gerresheimer AG, a leading global provider of healthcare & beauty and drug
delivery systems for pharma, biotech and cosmetics and Stevanato Group S.p.A.
(NYSE: STVN), a global provider of drug containment, drug delivery and
diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences
industries announce that they have jointly developed a high-end Ready-To-Use
(RTU) solution platform with an initial focus on vials, based on Stevanato
Group's market-leading EZ-fill® technology. This collaboration is projected to
help customers gain efficiencies, improve the quality standard, increase speed
to market, reduce total cost of ownership (TCO) and help mitigate supply chain
risk.
GerresheimerAG and Stevanato Group are addressing rising demand for RTU vials in
the market and the partnership serves as a market enabler to fully support
customers' evolving needs and establish a gold standard in the industrial
filling process. The collaboration aims tomake RTU vials a standard, available
to a wide number of pharma companies globally - offering premium quality
solutions to patients and reducing complexity for pharma operations. The new
solution will be available to other players in the market to standardize
fill-finish operations from early phase drug development to commercialization.
The new RTU solution platform from Gerresheimer AG and Stevanato Group will
share the same secondary packaging, production process and sterilization method,
ensuring consistent available capacity and a reliable double sourcing to the
pharmaceutical industry.A hallmark of the new RTU platform is a significant
reduction in particles, improving the overall quality and performance of the RTU
solutions. In addition, customers can count on a high-end solution made by two
major players in the drug containment industry with a long history of
innovation. The new jointly developed vial platform and trademark will be
presented in detail to the market at the CPhI Worldwide Frankfurt in November
2022.
"The new developed RTU platform stands out in terms of quality, TCO and
sustainability and takes the use of RTU solutions like vials and, in the future,
cartridges to a new level", said Dr. Lukas Burkhardt, Member of the Management
Board of Gerresheimer AG. "Due to the strong reduction of the particle load, the
quality is significantly increased. Our new innovative solution will convince
the market to significantly accelerate the conversion from bulk to RTU Vials."
"Our EZ-fill® vial platform is the market's most established choice for
pre-sterilized containers, and this enhanced version for RTU vials will bring to
the market its full potential in terms of quality, flexibility and value for
Pharmaceutical Companies and CMOs", said Mauro Stocchi, Chief Business Officer
at Stevanato Group. "Through our collaboration with Gerresheimer AG we are
responding to market demand, and we expect to achieve another important
milestone in creating a reliable ecosystem to support, accelerate and de-risk
the conversion from bulk to EZ-fill®vials already underway in the market."
For more information, visit http://www.gerresheimer.com or
http://www.stevanatogroup.com
