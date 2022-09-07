checkAd

Gerresheimer AG and Stevanato Group announce Collaboration on the Development of an innovative Ready-To-Use Vial Platform for the Pharmaceutical Industry

Düsseldorf, Germany / Piombino Dese, Italy (ots) -

- Two leading companies joined forces to develop a new Ready-To-Use solution
platform based on EZ-fill® pre-sterilized platform
- Seamless integration into standard fill & finish lines
- Significant increase in quality and efficiency

Gerresheimer AG, a leading global provider of healthcare & beauty and drug
delivery systems for pharma, biotech and cosmetics and Stevanato Group S.p.A.
(NYSE: STVN), a global provider of drug containment, drug delivery and
diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences
industries announce that they have jointly developed a high-end Ready-To-Use
(RTU) solution platform with an initial focus on vials, based on Stevanato
Group's market-leading EZ-fill® technology. This collaboration is projected to
help customers gain efficiencies, improve the quality standard, increase speed
to market, reduce total cost of ownership (TCO) and help mitigate supply chain
risk.

GerresheimerAG and Stevanato Group are addressing rising demand for RTU vials in
the market and the partnership serves as a market enabler to fully support
customers' evolving needs and establish a gold standard in the industrial
filling process. The collaboration aims tomake RTU vials a standard, available
to a wide number of pharma companies globally - offering premium quality
solutions to patients and reducing complexity for pharma operations. The new
solution will be available to other players in the market to standardize
fill-finish operations from early phase drug development to commercialization.
The new RTU solution platform from Gerresheimer AG and Stevanato Group will
share the same secondary packaging, production process and sterilization method,
ensuring consistent available capacity and a reliable double sourcing to the
pharmaceutical industry.A hallmark of the new RTU platform is a significant
reduction in particles, improving the overall quality and performance of the RTU
solutions. In addition, customers can count on a high-end solution made by two
major players in the drug containment industry with a long history of
innovation. The new jointly developed vial platform and trademark will be
presented in detail to the market at the CPhI Worldwide Frankfurt in November
2022.

"The new developed RTU platform stands out in terms of quality, TCO and
sustainability and takes the use of RTU solutions like vials and, in the future,
cartridges to a new level", said Dr. Lukas Burkhardt, Member of the Management
Board of Gerresheimer AG. "Due to the strong reduction of the particle load, the
quality is significantly increased. Our new innovative solution will convince
the market to significantly accelerate the conversion from bulk to RTU Vials."

"Our EZ-fill® vial platform is the market's most established choice for
pre-sterilized containers, and this enhanced version for RTU vials will bring to
the market its full potential in terms of quality, flexibility and value for
Pharmaceutical Companies and CMOs", said Mauro Stocchi, Chief Business Officer
at Stevanato Group. "Through our collaboration with Gerresheimer AG we are
responding to market demand, and we expect to achieve another important
milestone in creating a reliable ecosystem to support, accelerate and de-risk
the conversion from bulk to EZ-fill®vials already underway in the market."

For more information, visit http://www.gerresheimer.com or
http://www.stevanatogroup.com

Contact:

Contact Press Gerresheimer AG
Ueli Utzinger
Group Senior Director Marketing & Communication
T +49 211 6181-250
mailto:ueli.utzinger@gerresheimer.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/9072/5314942
OTS: Gerresheimer AG
ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6

Die Gerresheimer Aktie an der Börse Tradegate hat ein Minus von -1,86 % auf 50,00EUR erreicht.



Diskussion: Gerresheimer ist solide
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  24   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Gerresheimer AG and Stevanato Group announce Collaboration on the Development of an innovative Ready-To-Use Vial Platform for the Pharmaceutical Industry - Two leading companies joined forces to develop a new Ready-To-Use solution platform based on EZ-fill® pre-sterilized platform - Seamless integration into standard fill & finish lines - Significant increase in quality and efficiency Gerresheimer …

Nachrichten des Autors

MEYLE engineers solve Tesla's squeaking problem / Hamburg engineers solve Tesla's squeaking ...
278 Leser
HENNESSY V.S.O.P COGNAC ARBEITET MIT DEM PREISGEKRÖNTEN DIREKTOR PAOLO SORRENTINO ZUSAMMEN, UM ...
249 Leser
Immobilienfonds von Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe erwirbt weitere Gesundheitsimmobilien in Berlin
201 Leser
Hovione expands drug product offering with a new manufacturing line dedicated to Continuous ...
197 Leser
SoftIron stellt HyperCloud vor, eine schlüsselfertige, vollständig integrierte ...
188 Leser
6WIND turns Green Tech by helping CSPs Reduce Energy Consumption by Two-thirds!
183 Leser
Forrester gibt Konferenzprogramm für den "B2B Summit EMEA 2022" bekannt
179 Leser
Kontinuierliche Fortschritte im Bereich Nachhaltigkeit: Nestlé Deutschland veröffentlicht Bericht für 2021
177 Leser
Umfrage: Bargeld weiterhin Nummer eins - Nutzung in Deutschland gegenüber Vorjahr gestiegen (FOTO)
175 Leser
MEYLE Ingenieure lösen Teslas Quietsch-Problem / Automechanika-Neuheit: MEYLE präsentiert verbesserten Querlenker für Tesla Model 3 und Model Y (FOTO)
173 Leser
Wirtschaft warnt vor "Wohlstandsverlusten in unvorstellbarem Ausmaß"
948 Leser
Bitcoin-Konferenz BTC22 in Innsbruck: Ein neues Geldsystem als Mittel gegen die Ungleichheit?
877 Leser
Orangetheory® Fitness ernennt Jason Dunlop zum Präsidenten der internationalen Abteilung
758 Leser
Blogger-Relevanzindex zeigt: Das sind Deutschlands Top-50-Unternehmensblogs (FOTO)
687 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
615 Leser
Digitale Messe ausrichten und zum Erfolg machen - 6 Tipps, worauf Unternehmen achten müssen ...
570 Leser
IDLE Announces Changes to the Board and Management
564 Leser
SKODA ENYAQ und SKODA OCTAVIA COMBI holen Dreifachsieg bei ,Familienautos des Jahres' (FOTO)
558 Leser
Ab September 2022: mein-dienstrad.de wird exklusiver Partner von Schleswig-Holstein beim Dienstrad-Leasing für ...
484 Leser
Tuya Smart präsentierte sich auf der IFA 2022 mit "Double Carbon" Smart ...
473 Leser
Lidl präsentiert den neuen Monsieur Cuisine smart "SKMS 1200 A1" für besondere ...
1073 Leser
4,2 % weniger beantragte Regelinsolvenzen im Juli 2022 als im Vormonat
1010 Leser
Wirtschaft warnt vor "Wohlstandsverlusten in unvorstellbarem Ausmaß"
948 Leser
Bitcoin-Konferenz BTC22 in Innsbruck: Ein neues Geldsystem als Mittel gegen die Ungleichheit?
877 Leser
Orangetheory® Fitness ernennt Jason Dunlop zum Präsidenten der internationalen Abteilung
758 Leser
Tourismus in Deutschland im Juni 2022: Übernachtungen um mehr als die Hälfte im Vergleich zum Vorjahresmonat gestiegen / ...
718 Leser
Sven Schöpker: Wie Betriebe Personalnot bekämpfen und Ausbildungsstellen besetzen (FOTO)
717 Leser
Zalando, Adidas, Olymp & Co. haben keine Ausrede mehr: Die Clean Clothes Campaign hat ausgerechnet, was Textilarbeiterinnen und -arbeiter in Osteuropa und ...
706 Leser
Blogger-Relevanzindex zeigt: Das sind Deutschlands Top-50-Unternehmensblogs (FOTO)
687 Leser
Projekt Modernisierung Digitalfunk BOS 2030: Ericsson modernisiert Digitalfunksysteme für Polizei, Feuerwehr und Co. in ...
659 Leser
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
2964 Leser
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
1808 Leser
Fachkräftemangel in den MINT-Berufen - Das können Unternehmen und Politik tun (AUDIO)
1713 Leser
DSM and Firmenich confirm leadership team for proposed combined company DSM-Firmenich
1646 Leser
Mineralien und Kapitalstruktur - Erfolgsgaranten der TH Mining AG / Corporate Mission: Lebensqualität der Menschen verbessern! (VIDEO)
1549 Leser
REWE startet die erste BrandLoyalty Kundenbindungsaktion mit National Geographic gebrandeten ...
1396 Leser
Dudenhöffer zum Diess-Aus: Cariad hat wohl zu viele Probleme gebracht
1095 Leser
Lidl präsentiert den neuen Monsieur Cuisine smart "SKMS 1200 A1" für besondere ...
1073 Leser
4,2 % weniger beantragte Regelinsolvenzen im Juli 2022 als im Vormonat
1010 Leser
Postbank Wohnatlas 2022 / Immobilienpreise fliegen 2021 zu neuen Höhen (FOTO)
965 Leser