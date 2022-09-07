checkAd

Spirit AeroSystems Enters Five-year Collaboration with Infosys to Co-innovate Aerostructure and Systems Engineering Services

Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Infosys will leverage next-gen technologies
to support the product development initiatives of Spirit AeroSystems

Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a
global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today
announced a five-year agreement with Spirit AeroSystems, Inc., one of the
world's largest manufacturers of aerostructures for commercial airplanes,
defense platforms, and business/regional jets. Infosys will collaborate with
Spirit AeroSystems to provide aerostructure and systems engineering services for
product development of commercial, business jet and emerging aircraft programs,
and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) services.

This strategic collaboration builds on 16 years of longstanding relationship
between the two organizations, during which Infosys has provided innovative
design solutions for some of Spirit's aerostructure programs. As part of this
engagement, Infosys will offer end-to-end product development services,
including design engineering, sustaining engineering, systems engineering,
stress engineering, manufacturing engineering, and repair and maintenance.
Leveraging knowledge-based engineering and engineering automation, Infosys also
aims to accelerate product development across the value stream. In addition,
Infosys will support Spirit to secure highly efficient structural designs and a
robust certification process, contributing to the manufacture of innovative,
lightweight, and more sustainable aircraft structures and components.

The Aerospace Center of Excellence at Infosys has a track record of world-class
execution of design and engineering solutions for over 22 years. With deep
capabilities in aerostructure design spanning conceptualization to release,
mature composite design, and engineering automation, Infosys collaborates with 7
of the top 10 global aerospace companies and has been recognized as a leading
player in aerospace and defense manufacturing.

"At Spirit AeroSystems, we believe our ability to continuously advance our
offering at design and engineering levels is one of our competitive
differentiators. Our longstanding collaboration with Infosys means we are
well-positioned to co-innovate on critical stages of product development,
ensuring we continue to pursue the highest standards in quality and
airworthiness. This strategic agreement further reinforces our strengths and
will leverage mutual synergies to accelerate the development of world-class,
sustainable aerostructures and services across our commercial and aftermarket
business segments," said, Dr. Sean Black, Senior Vice President and Chief
Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  16   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Spirit AeroSystems Enters Five-year Collaboration with Infosys to Co-innovate Aerostructure and Systems Engineering Services Infosys will leverage next-gen technologies to support the product development initiatives of Spirit AeroSystems Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and …

Nachrichten des Autors

"Vollbild" vom SWR: Recherchen decken Greenwashing bei vermeintlich "grünen" Geldanlagen auf (FOTO)
253 Leser
HENNESSY V.S.O.P COGNAC ARBEITET MIT DEM PREISGEKRÖNTEN DIREKTOR PAOLO SORRENTINO ZUSAMMEN, UM ...
249 Leser
Richtfest Johann Kontor Hamburg / Eine Bereicherung für die Innenstadt (FOTO)
204 Leser
Hovione expands drug product offering with a new manufacturing line dedicated to Continuous ...
197 Leser
6WIND turns Green Tech by helping CSPs Reduce Energy Consumption by Two-thirds!
183 Leser
REHACARE vom 14. bis 17. September 2022 in Düsseldorf / Comeback mit vielen Neuheiten und ...
171 Leser
Xinhua Silk Road: Seraphims leichte Module mit 28-mm-Rahmen zeigen Zuverlässigkeit bei -40ºC mechanischen ...
167 Leser
AirPlus International bietet Kunden ab sofort Apple Pay
161 Leser
FONDAZIONE PRADA PRÄSENTIERT "Human Brains: Preserving the Brain - Forum on Neurodegenerative Diseases"
158 Leser
Glücksspiel-Abzocke: Prozessfinanzierer unterstützt Verbraucher ab Schadenshöhe von 8000 Euro bei Klagen gegen ...
155 Leser
Wirtschaft warnt vor "Wohlstandsverlusten in unvorstellbarem Ausmaß"
948 Leser
Bitcoin-Konferenz BTC22 in Innsbruck: Ein neues Geldsystem als Mittel gegen die Ungleichheit?
877 Leser
Orangetheory® Fitness ernennt Jason Dunlop zum Präsidenten der internationalen Abteilung
758 Leser
Blogger-Relevanzindex zeigt: Das sind Deutschlands Top-50-Unternehmensblogs (FOTO)
707 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
621 Leser
Digitale Messe ausrichten und zum Erfolg machen - 6 Tipps, worauf Unternehmen achten müssen ...
570 Leser
IDLE Announces Changes to the Board and Management
564 Leser
Ab September 2022: mein-dienstrad.de wird exklusiver Partner von Schleswig-Holstein beim Dienstrad-Leasing für ...
484 Leser
Tuya Smart präsentierte sich auf der IFA 2022 mit "Double Carbon" Smart ...
473 Leser
Voller Erfolg mit großem Knall / Top-Speaker: innen und zahlreiche Besucher:innen feierten auf dem BIG BANG Health Festival 2022 die Zukunft der ...
406 Leser
Lidl präsentiert den neuen Monsieur Cuisine smart "SKMS 1200 A1" für besondere ...
1079 Leser
4,2 % weniger beantragte Regelinsolvenzen im Juli 2022 als im Vormonat
1010 Leser
Wirtschaft warnt vor "Wohlstandsverlusten in unvorstellbarem Ausmaß"
948 Leser
Bitcoin-Konferenz BTC22 in Innsbruck: Ein neues Geldsystem als Mittel gegen die Ungleichheit?
877 Leser
Orangetheory® Fitness ernennt Jason Dunlop zum Präsidenten der internationalen Abteilung
758 Leser
Tourismus in Deutschland im Juni 2022: Übernachtungen um mehr als die Hälfte im Vergleich zum Vorjahresmonat gestiegen / ...
718 Leser
Sven Schöpker: Wie Betriebe Personalnot bekämpfen und Ausbildungsstellen besetzen (FOTO)
717 Leser
Blogger-Relevanzindex zeigt: Das sind Deutschlands Top-50-Unternehmensblogs (FOTO)
707 Leser
Zalando, Adidas, Olymp & Co. haben keine Ausrede mehr: Die Clean Clothes Campaign hat ausgerechnet, was Textilarbeiterinnen und -arbeiter in Osteuropa und ...
706 Leser
Projekt Modernisierung Digitalfunk BOS 2030: Ericsson modernisiert Digitalfunksysteme für Polizei, Feuerwehr und Co. in ...
659 Leser
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
2964 Leser
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
1808 Leser
Fachkräftemangel in den MINT-Berufen - Das können Unternehmen und Politik tun (AUDIO)
1713 Leser
DSM and Firmenich confirm leadership team for proposed combined company DSM-Firmenich
1646 Leser
Mineralien und Kapitalstruktur - Erfolgsgaranten der TH Mining AG / Corporate Mission: Lebensqualität der Menschen verbessern! (VIDEO)
1549 Leser
REWE startet die erste BrandLoyalty Kundenbindungsaktion mit National Geographic gebrandeten ...
1396 Leser
Dudenhöffer zum Diess-Aus: Cariad hat wohl zu viele Probleme gebracht
1095 Leser
Lidl präsentiert den neuen Monsieur Cuisine smart "SKMS 1200 A1" für besondere ...
1079 Leser
4,2 % weniger beantragte Regelinsolvenzen im Juli 2022 als im Vormonat
1010 Leser
Postbank Wohnatlas 2022 / Immobilienpreise fliegen 2021 zu neuen Höhen (FOTO)
965 Leser