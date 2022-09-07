Spirit AeroSystems Enters Five-year Collaboration with Infosys to Co-innovate Aerostructure and Systems Engineering Services

Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Infosys will leverage next-gen technologies

to support the product development initiatives of Spirit AeroSystems



Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a

global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today

announced a five-year agreement with Spirit AeroSystems, Inc., one of the

world's largest manufacturers of aerostructures for commercial airplanes,

defense platforms, and business/regional jets. Infosys will collaborate with

Spirit AeroSystems to provide aerostructure and systems engineering services for

product development of commercial, business jet and emerging aircraft programs,

and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) services.





This strategic collaboration builds on 16 years of longstanding relationshipbetween the two organizations, during which Infosys has provided innovativedesign solutions for some of Spirit's aerostructure programs. As part of thisengagement, Infosys will offer end-to-end product development services,including design engineering, sustaining engineering, systems engineering,stress engineering, manufacturing engineering, and repair and maintenance.Leveraging knowledge-based engineering and engineering automation, Infosys alsoaims to accelerate product development across the value stream. In addition,Infosys will support Spirit to secure highly efficient structural designs and arobust certification process, contributing to the manufacture of innovative,lightweight, and more sustainable aircraft structures and components.The Aerospace Center of Excellence at Infosys has a track record of world-classexecution of design and engineering solutions for over 22 years. With deepcapabilities in aerostructure design spanning conceptualization to release,mature composite design, and engineering automation, Infosys collaborates with 7of the top 10 global aerospace companies and has been recognized as a leadingplayer in aerospace and defense manufacturing."At Spirit AeroSystems, we believe our ability to continuously advance ouroffering at design and engineering levels is one of our competitivedifferentiators. Our longstanding collaboration with Infosys means we arewell-positioned to co-innovate on critical stages of product development,ensuring we continue to pursue the highest standards in quality andairworthiness. This strategic agreement further reinforces our strengths andwill leverage mutual synergies to accelerate the development of world-class,sustainable aerostructures and services across our commercial and aftermarketbusiness segments," said, Dr. Sean Black, Senior Vice President and Chief