Spirit AeroSystems Enters Five-year Collaboration with Infosys to Co-innovate Aerostructure and Systems Engineering Services
Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Infosys will leverage next-gen technologies
to support the product development initiatives of Spirit AeroSystems
Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a
global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today
announced a five-year agreement with Spirit AeroSystems, Inc., one of the
world's largest manufacturers of aerostructures for commercial airplanes,
defense platforms, and business/regional jets. Infosys will collaborate with
Spirit AeroSystems to provide aerostructure and systems engineering services for
product development of commercial, business jet and emerging aircraft programs,
and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) services.
This strategic collaboration builds on 16 years of longstanding relationship
between the two organizations, during which Infosys has provided innovative
design solutions for some of Spirit's aerostructure programs. As part of this
engagement, Infosys will offer end-to-end product development services,
including design engineering, sustaining engineering, systems engineering,
stress engineering, manufacturing engineering, and repair and maintenance.
Leveraging knowledge-based engineering and engineering automation, Infosys also
aims to accelerate product development across the value stream. In addition,
Infosys will support Spirit to secure highly efficient structural designs and a
robust certification process, contributing to the manufacture of innovative,
lightweight, and more sustainable aircraft structures and components.
The Aerospace Center of Excellence at Infosys has a track record of world-class
execution of design and engineering solutions for over 22 years. With deep
capabilities in aerostructure design spanning conceptualization to release,
mature composite design, and engineering automation, Infosys collaborates with 7
of the top 10 global aerospace companies and has been recognized as a leading
player in aerospace and defense manufacturing.
"At Spirit AeroSystems, we believe our ability to continuously advance our
offering at design and engineering levels is one of our competitive
differentiators. Our longstanding collaboration with Infosys means we are
well-positioned to co-innovate on critical stages of product development,
ensuring we continue to pursue the highest standards in quality and
airworthiness. This strategic agreement further reinforces our strengths and
will leverage mutual synergies to accelerate the development of world-class,
sustainable aerostructures and services across our commercial and aftermarket
business segments," said, Dr. Sean Black, Senior Vice President and Chief
