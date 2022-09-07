checkAd

Eurelectric Energy sobriety encouraged as Europe walks tightrope on supply

Brussels (ots/PRNewswire) - Energy prices are soaring, amid throttled gas flows
and increased scarcity in the market pointing towards supply shortages this
coming heating season. Without sufficient demand reduction, gas stocks could get
emptied up should Russia completely halt supply, shows Power Barometer 2022
(https://powerbarometer.eurelectric.org/home-2022/) , Eurelectric's data crunch
on trends in the electricity industry.

When Russia tightened its grip on gas, the once-quiet consumable became a loud
inflationary force. With gas being the predominant price setter in the
electricity market, it caused average day-ahead electricity prices to grow by
532% between January 2021 and August 2022.

Record wholesale electricity prices exert pressure on the retail market.
Vulnerable customers especially feel the pinch as contracts concluded in EU
capitals in 2022 are 84% more expensive than in 2021.

Kristian Ruby, Secretary General of Eurelectric, said:

"The root cause of the problem is a shortage of gas supply and our addiction to
imported fossil fuels. Governments should seek to tackle this rather than
resorting to distortive, ad-hoc interventions in the electricity market. In
parallel, we also encourage sobriety measures to save energy this coming
winter."

Positive electrification trend

Positive trends emerge in major oil and gas consuming sectors, the Power
Barometer (https://powerbarometer.eurelectric.org/home-2022/) shows. In 2021 the
electric powertrain represented 18% of new vehicle sales, and heat pump sales
grew by 25% to reach 2 million units. Accelerating the electrification of
transport, responsible for 63% of imported oil, as well as that of buildings and
industries, representing 57% of gas demand, is critical to reducing fossil fuel
imports.

To keep up with power demand, annual investments in generation, as well as
distribution grids, need to rise above EUR 135bn, a significant increase
compared to today. Regardless, reducing energy demand in households as well as
industry will be indispensable to address soaring prices as well as energy
shortages.

Kristian Ruby said:

"This crisis shows us the true value of energy. Europe must brace itself for a
tough winter and we should all prepare to do our bit to meet the challenge."

Eurelectric (https://www.eurelectric.org/) represents the interests of the
European electricity industry. With members in over 30 European countries, we
speak for more than 3,500 companies in power generation, distribution and
supply.

Contact:

Ioana PETCU,
Media Advisor,
Tel: +32470453589,
e-mail: ipetcu@eurelectric.org

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/156001/5315422
OTS: Eurelectric



