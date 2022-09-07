Brussels (ots/PRNewswire) - Energy prices are soaring, amid throttled gas flows

and increased scarcity in the market pointing towards supply shortages this

coming heating season. Without sufficient demand reduction, gas stocks could get

emptied up should Russia completely halt supply, shows Power Barometer 2022

(https://powerbarometer.eurelectric.org/home-2022/) , Eurelectric's data crunch

on trends in the electricity industry.



When Russia tightened its grip on gas, the once-quiet consumable became a loud

inflationary force. With gas being the predominant price setter in the

electricity market, it caused average day-ahead electricity prices to grow by

532% between January 2021 and August 2022.





Record wholesale electricity prices exert pressure on the retail market.Vulnerable customers especially feel the pinch as contracts concluded in EUcapitals in 2022 are 84% more expensive than in 2021.Kristian Ruby, Secretary General of Eurelectric, said:"The root cause of the problem is a shortage of gas supply and our addiction toimported fossil fuels. Governments should seek to tackle this rather thanresorting to distortive, ad-hoc interventions in the electricity market. Inparallel, we also encourage sobriety measures to save energy this comingwinter."Positive electrification trendPositive trends emerge in major oil and gas consuming sectors, the PowerBarometer (https://powerbarometer.eurelectric.org/home-2022/) shows. In 2021 theelectric powertrain represented 18% of new vehicle sales, and heat pump salesgrew by 25% to reach 2 million units. Accelerating the electrification oftransport, responsible for 63% of imported oil, as well as that of buildings andindustries, representing 57% of gas demand, is critical to reducing fossil fuelimports.To keep up with power demand, annual investments in generation, as well asdistribution grids, need to rise above EUR 135bn, a significant increasecompared to today. Regardless, reducing energy demand in households as well asindustry will be indispensable to address soaring prices as well as energyshortages.Kristian Ruby said:"This crisis shows us the true value of energy. Europe must brace itself for atough winter and we should all prepare to do our bit to meet the challenge."Eurelectric (https://www.eurelectric.org/) represents the interests of theEuropean electricity industry. With members in over 30 European countries, wespeak for more than 3,500 companies in power generation, distribution andsupply.Contact:Ioana PETCU,Media Advisor,Tel: +32470453589,e-mail: ipetcu@eurelectric.orgAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/156001/5315422OTS: Eurelectric