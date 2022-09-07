checkAd

For families, vacation and sport Aiways U5 SUV with unrivaled spaciousness (FOTO)

Shanghai/Munich (ots) - The Aiways U5 SUV is not only the perfect companion
during the vacation season, it is also unrivaled in everyday life for family and
sports. Thanks to its intelligent MAS platform, it impresses not only with
lightweight construction and high efficiency, but above all with its unique
space. In the rear, it offers more legroom than most F-segment sedans at the
price of a C-segment compact.

Aiways, a Shanghai-based provider of individual mobility solutions, has firmly
anchored the FRM concept in its brand DNA as a design guideline. The FRM concept
stands for Family and Roomy Mobility. It is the basis of the interior design
language at Aiways.

The Aiways U5 SUV is the first impressive demonstration of the benefits of the
FRM concept. With its comfortable space for five people, up to 1,555 liters of
trunk volume, and intelligent energy management thanks to the efficient
powertrain and compact lightweight battery, it is the ideal companion for
everyday family mobility and is also ideally equipped for vacations and sports -
no matter how bulky the luggage.

Luxury for the whole family: The Aiways U5 SUV

The key to the high variability and large amount of space is the focus on the
rear. Here, the Aiways U5 SUV even offers more space than some long-wheelbase
luxury sedans, with up to 500 millimeters of legroom. Not only is it unrivaled
in its class, it also offers more space than almost any other car on the market.
Even with the very wide adjustment range of the front sporty shaped seats, it
offers at least 265 mm of legroom in the rear and outperforms the competition in
this discipline as well.

The Aiways U5 SUV thus combines the values of a wide variety of segments. It
replicates the spacious interior of a large F-segment vehicle with an exterior
length of 4.68 meters and a wheelbase of 2.80 meters, which corresponds to the
dimensions of a small D-segment vehicle.

A clever package for further developments: The intelligent MAS platform as the
perfect basis

The MAS (More Adaptable Structure) platform which is designed purely for
electric drive, does not have to make any compromises, unlike many of the
competition's mixed platforms. Dr. Alexander Klose, Executive Vice President of
Overseas Operations at Aiways, sees this as one of the biggest advantages of the
still young brand: "Compared with many established manufacturers, we do not have
to take existing structures into account and are free of any restrictions. We
were able to develop our platform according to the current state of research and
technology on a blank sheet of paper. Every component could be developed for
best efficiency and space economy, which is shown in impressive solutions like
the efficient and powerful electric drive with 150 kW, or the compact 63 kWh
lightweight battery in sandwich structure."

Thanks to the MSA platform, Aiways is able to bring the benefits of the FMR
concept to multiple vehicle classes. Following the successful launch of the
Aiways U5 SUV, the brand's second model, the Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé, will soon make
its debut in Europe. The lifestyle model has already broken order records in
China after the start of pre-sales. In addition, Aiways plans to launch one new
model each year in order to offer the advantages of its platform in as many
segments as possible.

Contact:

Press Releases & Media Assets
Aiways press material and an extensive selection of high-resolution photos and
videos can be downloaded from the press portal media.ai-ways.eu.

Aiways contact for media inquiries
Bernd Abel, Aiways Automobile Europe GmbH
+49 (0) 89 693135269
bernd.abel@ai-ways.eu

Georgia Chapman, Aiways Automobile Europe GmbH
+49 (0) 89 693135278
georgia.chapman@ai-ways.eu

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/150402/5315652
OTS: Aiways Automobile Europe GmbH



