Shanghai/Munich (ots) - The Aiways U5 SUV is not only the perfect companion

during the vacation season, it is also unrivaled in everyday life for family and

sports. Thanks to its intelligent MAS platform, it impresses not only with

lightweight construction and high efficiency, but above all with its unique

space. In the rear, it offers more legroom than most F-segment sedans at the

price of a C-segment compact.



Aiways, a Shanghai-based provider of individual mobility solutions, has firmly

anchored the FRM concept in its brand DNA as a design guideline. The FRM concept

stands for Family and Roomy Mobility. It is the basis of the interior design

language at Aiways.





The Aiways U5 SUV is the first impressive demonstration of the benefits of theFRM concept. With its comfortable space for five people, up to 1,555 liters oftrunk volume, and intelligent energy management thanks to the efficientpowertrain and compact lightweight battery, it is the ideal companion foreveryday family mobility and is also ideally equipped for vacations and sports -no matter how bulky the luggage.Luxury for the whole family: The Aiways U5 SUVThe key to the high variability and large amount of space is the focus on therear. Here, the Aiways U5 SUV even offers more space than some long-wheelbaseluxury sedans, with up to 500 millimeters of legroom. Not only is it unrivaledin its class, it also offers more space than almost any other car on the market.Even with the very wide adjustment range of the front sporty shaped seats, itoffers at least 265 mm of legroom in the rear and outperforms the competition inthis discipline as well.The Aiways U5 SUV thus combines the values of a wide variety of segments. Itreplicates the spacious interior of a large F-segment vehicle with an exteriorlength of 4.68 meters and a wheelbase of 2.80 meters, which corresponds to thedimensions of a small D-segment vehicle.A clever package for further developments: The intelligent MAS platform as theperfect basisThe MAS (More Adaptable Structure) platform which is designed purely forelectric drive, does not have to make any compromises, unlike many of thecompetition's mixed platforms. Dr. Alexander Klose, Executive Vice President ofOverseas Operations at Aiways, sees this as one of the biggest advantages of thestill young brand: "Compared with many established manufacturers, we do not haveto take existing structures into account and are free of any restrictions. Wewere able to develop our platform according to the current state of research andtechnology on a blank sheet of paper. Every component could be developed forbest efficiency and space economy, which is shown in impressive solutions likethe efficient and powerful electric drive with 150 kW, or the compact 63 kWhlightweight battery in sandwich structure."Thanks to the MSA platform, Aiways is able to bring the benefits of the FMRconcept to multiple vehicle classes. Following the successful launch of theAiways U5 SUV, the brand's second model, the Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé, will soon makeits debut in Europe. The lifestyle model has already broken order records inChina after the start of pre-sales. In addition, Aiways plans to launch one newmodel each year in order to offer the advantages of its platform in as manysegments as possible.