Expert organization wins tender for nationwide inspection activities / DEKRA takes over vehicle inspection in Costa Rica (FOTO)
- Global number one to start at the end of September
- Extensive experience and global reputation tipped the scales
- Fifth country in the Americas where DEKRA inspects vehicles
The international expert organization DEKRA is becoming active in another market
for periodic vehicle inspection. The government of Costa Rica has chosen DEKRA
to operate the country's vehicle inspection program. The world's largest vehicle
inspection organization is expected to begin inspections at the end of September
2022. The Central American nation will become the 25th country in the world in
which DEKRA conducts vehicle inspections.
DEKRA will operate the "Inspección Técnica Vehicular" vehicle inspection program
for two years, including the management of 13 physical stations and 3 mobile
stations across Costa Rica. DEKRA plans to employ approximately 450 local
personnel in order to conduct an average of two million vehicle inspections each
year. Inspections are required annually for all vehicles in Costa Rica,
including passenger cars, commercial vehicles, taxis, and motorcycles. Required
inspections include testing safety components, such as performance of brakes and
shocks, as well as emissions testing.
The decision in favor of DEKRA was announced by the President of Costa Rica,
Rodrigo Chaves, highlighting DEKRA's extensive experience in vehicle inspection
and its global reputation for excellence as part of its winning bid. Eleven bids
from national and international companies were considered in the competitive
tender.
"Each day and in every action we take, DEKRA is committed to creating a safer
and more sustainable world," said Bert Zoetbrood, Executive Vice President of
the DEKRA Group and Head of DEKRA Americas. "We are proud to be the vehicle
inspection partner for the government and the people of Costa Rica, making roads
safer and air cleaner with each inspection that we conduct."
"DEKRA's technical expertise in the field of periodic vehicle inspection is in
demand worldwide and is winning over more and more markets," says Christoph
Nolte, who, as Executive Vice President, is responsible for DEKRA's Vehicle
Inspection service division. "Technically safe vehicles that are regularly
inspected according to recognized standards are a basic prerequisite for road
safety."
With a population of around five million, Costa Rica will be the fifth country
in North and South America where DEKRA carries out vehicle inspections, joining
existing programs in the United States, Mexico, Chile, and Brazil. In the past
18 months, DEKRA has established new vehicle inspection business in five
countries. DEKRA is the world's leading vehicle inspection company and, with the
addition of Costa Rica, will perform nearly 30 million inspections annually.
About DEKRA
DEKRA has been active in the field of safety for almost 100 years. Founded in
1925 in Berlin as Deutscher Kraftfahrzeug-Überwachungs-Verein e.V., it is today
one of the world's leading expert organizations. DEKRA SE is a subsidiary of
DEKRA e.V. and manages the Group's operating business. In 2021, DEKRA generated
sales totaling more than EUR 3.5 billion. The company currently employs almost
48,000 people in approximately 60 countries on all continents. With qualified
and independent expert services, they work for safety on the road, at work and
at home. These services range from vehicle inspection and expert appraisals to
claims services, industrial and building inspections, safety consultancy,
testing and certification of products and systems, as well as training courses
and temporary work. The vision for the company's 100th birthday in 2025 is that
DEKRA will be the global partner for a safe, secure and sustainable world. With
a platinum rating from EcoVadis, DEKRA is now in the top one percent of
sustainable businesses ranked.
Contact:
Wolfgang Sigloch
+49 (0)711.7861-2386
+49 (0)711.7861-742386
mailto:wolfgang.sigloch@dekra.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/6647/5315683
OTS: DEKRA SE
