Expert organization wins tender for nationwide inspection activities / DEKRA takes over vehicle inspection in Costa Rica (FOTO)

- Global number one to start at the end of September

- Extensive experience and global reputation tipped the scales

- Fifth country in the Americas where DEKRA inspects vehicles



The international expert organization DEKRA is becoming active in another market

for periodic vehicle inspection. The government of Costa Rica has chosen DEKRA

to operate the country's vehicle inspection program. The world's largest vehicle

inspection organization is expected to begin inspections at the end of September

2022. The Central American nation will become the 25th country in the world in

which DEKRA conducts vehicle inspections.





DEKRA will operate the "Inspección Técnica Vehicular" vehicle inspection programfor two years, including the management of 13 physical stations and 3 mobilestations across Costa Rica. DEKRA plans to employ approximately 450 localpersonnel in order to conduct an average of two million vehicle inspections eachyear. Inspections are required annually for all vehicles in Costa Rica,including passenger cars, commercial vehicles, taxis, and motorcycles. Requiredinspections include testing safety components, such as performance of brakes andshocks, as well as emissions testing.The decision in favor of DEKRA was announced by the President of Costa Rica,Rodrigo Chaves, highlighting DEKRA's extensive experience in vehicle inspectionand its global reputation for excellence as part of its winning bid. Eleven bidsfrom national and international companies were considered in the competitivetender."Each day and in every action we take, DEKRA is committed to creating a saferand more sustainable world," said Bert Zoetbrood, Executive Vice President ofthe DEKRA Group and Head of DEKRA Americas. "We are proud to be the vehicleinspection partner for the government and the people of Costa Rica, making roadssafer and air cleaner with each inspection that we conduct.""DEKRA's technical expertise in the field of periodic vehicle inspection is indemand worldwide and is winning over more and more markets," says ChristophNolte, who, as Executive Vice President, is responsible for DEKRA's VehicleInspection service division. "Technically safe vehicles that are regularlyinspected according to recognized standards are a basic prerequisite for roadsafety."With a population of around five million, Costa Rica will be the fifth countryin North and South America where DEKRA carries out vehicle inspections, joiningexisting programs in the United States, Mexico, Chile, and Brazil. In the past18 months, DEKRA has established new vehicle inspection business in fivecountries. DEKRA is the world's leading vehicle inspection company and, with theaddition of Costa Rica, will perform nearly 30 million inspections annually.About DEKRADEKRA has been active in the field of safety for almost 100 years. Founded in1925 in Berlin as Deutscher Kraftfahrzeug-Überwachungs-Verein e.V., it is todayone of the world's leading expert organizations. DEKRA SE is a subsidiary ofDEKRA e.V. and manages the Group's operating business. In 2021, DEKRA generatedsales totaling more than EUR 3.5 billion. The company currently employs almost48,000 people in approximately 60 countries on all continents. With qualifiedand independent expert services, they work for safety on the road, at work andat home. These services range from vehicle inspection and expert appraisals toclaims services, industrial and building inspections, safety consultancy,testing and certification of products and systems, as well as training coursesand temporary work. The vision for the company's 100th birthday in 2025 is thatDEKRA will be the global partner for a safe, secure and sustainable world. Witha platinum rating from EcoVadis, DEKRA is now in the top one percent ofsustainable businesses ranked.