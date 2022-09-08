SIGMA-ALDRICH AND GENOWAY EXPAND THEIR CRISPR/CAS9 STRATEGIC ALLIANCE

ST. Louis, Mo. and Lyon, France (ots/PRNewswire) - Sigma-Aldrich Co LLC (asubsidiary of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany), a leading science and technologycompany and provider of genome editing research tools, and genOway the leadingcompany in the preclinical research model space, today announced a new structureto their 2018 strategic alliance in the CRISPR/Cas9 field.- genOway will continue leading the commercialization of the Sigma-AldrichCRISPR patent portfolio in the field of rodent animals, which includes thecreation of genetically modified rodent animals and all rodent cells derivedfrom these genetically modified rodent animals, and the genetic manipulationof rodent embryonic stem cells and rodent embryos to create geneticallymodified rodent animals. genOway has worldwide exclusivity in that area, whichcovers all commercial applications and includes the rights to sublicense tothird parties for all business areas.- Sigma-Aldrich will lead the commercialization of the Sigma-Aldrich CRISPRpatent portfolio, including products and services, outside the field of rodentanimals and in particular in the field of mammalian cells, including thesublicensing of rights to third parties for all business areas. genOway hashowever also been granted extended non-exclusive rights complementary to thosein the field of rodent animals so that genOway can offer products and servicesfor research applications on all mammalian cells, including rodent cells. Forexample, genOway clients can perform research studies, sell preclinicalservices or distribute products using the products or services purchased fromgenOway.- Both companies will collaborate to offer "one-stop shop" CRISPR sublicensingsolutions, providing Sigma-Aldrich CRISPR IP rights for both mammalian cellsand the rodent animal field."CRISPR technology is a core competency for Sigma-Aldrich, which has 17 years'experience with providing genome editing research tools, spanning discovery tomanufacturing. Together with genOway, Sigma-Aldrich desires to make availablethe best research models to pharmaceutical and biotech industries as well asacademic laboratories, to best accelerate their research, shorten drugdevelopment timelines to enable such researchers to develop solutions forpreviously untreatable diseases in faster and more targeted ways. We willcontinue to play an active role, responsibly and ethically, in ensuring thatscientists have access to the Sigma's CRISPR technologies. This improvedcollaboration will ease the access to Sigma's CRISPR technologies and increasethe value created by our licensing relationships," says Christopher Arnot,Sigma's Director Business Development and Licensing, Gene Editing & NovelModalities."Sigma's CRISPR technologies are essential tools for the development of highlyvaluable preclinical models, and the Sigma IP portfolio has become central toCRISPR/Cas9-based eukaryotic genome-editing applications. This improved allianceshould enable genOway and Sigma to better serve their clients and consequentlystrongly support innovation in the preclinical field," says Alexandre Fraichard,CEO of genOway.About genOwayFounded in 1999, genOway is a biotechnology company whose goal is to accelerateinnovation in medical research by providing researchers and industry with thebest research tools. The company specializes in the design, development andcommercialization of genetically modified preclinical models, mice, rats andcell lines.With more than 20 years of expertise in custom-designed models, and a technologyplatform consisting of exclusive worldwide licenses (CRISPR/Cas9, Smash),genOway has developed, as of 2018, a catalog of ready-to-use "humanized" modelsfor immuno-oncology research and immunotherapies.Based in Lyon, France, genOway operates in more than 28 countries in NorthAmerica, Europe and Asia. Among its customers are 380 institutions including themost prestigious academic research laboratories, and 170 life sciencescompanies, including 17 of the world's top 20 pharmaceutical companies.genOway is listed on Euronext Paris - Code: ALGEN - ISIN Code: FR0004053510For more information: http://www.genoway.com/Contact: mailto:media@genoway.comThe information contained in this communication may contain forward-lookingstatements that involve risks and uncertainties. The Company's actualachievements may differ materially from those anticipated in this informationdue to risk factors relating to the Company.Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1732533/genOway_Logo.jpg .Contact:Enrico Schmidt (schmidt@genoway.com +33 04 37 65 47 55)Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/140103/5315998OTS: genOway

Die GENOWAY Aktie an der Börse Lang & Schwarz hat ein Minus von -0,47 % auf 3,688EUR erreicht.