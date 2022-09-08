SIGMA-ALDRICH AND GENOWAY EXPAND THEIR CRISPR/CAS9 STRATEGIC ALLIANCE
ST. Louis, Mo. and Lyon, France (ots/PRNewswire) - Sigma-Aldrich Co LLC (a
subsidiary of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany), a leading science and technology
company and provider of genome editing research tools, and genOway the leading
company in the preclinical research model space, today announced a new structure
to their 2018 strategic alliance in the CRISPR/Cas9 field.
- genOway will continue leading the commercialization of the Sigma-Aldrich
CRISPR patent portfolio in the field of rodent animals, which includes the
creation of genetically modified rodent animals and all rodent cells derived
from these genetically modified rodent animals, and the genetic manipulation
of rodent embryonic stem cells and rodent embryos to create genetically
modified rodent animals. genOway has worldwide exclusivity in that area, which
covers all commercial applications and includes the rights to sublicense to
third parties for all business areas.
- Sigma-Aldrich will lead the commercialization of the Sigma-Aldrich CRISPR
patent portfolio, including products and services, outside the field of rodent
animals and in particular in the field of mammalian cells, including the
sublicensing of rights to third parties for all business areas. genOway has
however also been granted extended non-exclusive rights complementary to those
in the field of rodent animals so that genOway can offer products and services
for research applications on all mammalian cells, including rodent cells. For
example, genOway clients can perform research studies, sell preclinical
services or distribute products using the products or services purchased from
genOway.
- Both companies will collaborate to offer "one-stop shop" CRISPR sublicensing
solutions, providing Sigma-Aldrich CRISPR IP rights for both mammalian cells
and the rodent animal field.
"CRISPR technology is a core competency for Sigma-Aldrich, which has 17 years'
experience with providing genome editing research tools, spanning discovery to
manufacturing. Together with genOway, Sigma-Aldrich desires to make available
the best research models to pharmaceutical and biotech industries as well as
academic laboratories, to best accelerate their research, shorten drug
development timelines to enable such researchers to develop solutions for
previously untreatable diseases in faster and more targeted ways. We will
continue to play an active role, responsibly and ethically, in ensuring that
scientists have access to the Sigma's CRISPR technologies. This improved
collaboration will ease the access to Sigma's CRISPR technologies and increase
the value created by our licensing relationships," says Christopher Arnot,
Sigma's Director Business Development and Licensing, Gene Editing & Novel
Modalities.
"Sigma's CRISPR technologies are essential tools for the development of highly
valuable preclinical models, and the Sigma IP portfolio has become central to
CRISPR/Cas9-based eukaryotic genome-editing applications. This improved alliance
should enable genOway and Sigma to better serve their clients and consequently
strongly support innovation in the preclinical field," says Alexandre Fraichard,
CEO of genOway.
About genOway
Founded in 1999, genOway is a biotechnology company whose goal is to accelerate
innovation in medical research by providing researchers and industry with the
best research tools. The company specializes in the design, development and
commercialization of genetically modified preclinical models, mice, rats and
cell lines.
With more than 20 years of expertise in custom-designed models, and a technology
platform consisting of exclusive worldwide licenses (CRISPR/Cas9, Smash),
genOway has developed, as of 2018, a catalog of ready-to-use "humanized" models
for immuno-oncology research and immunotherapies.
Based in Lyon, France, genOway operates in more than 28 countries in North
America, Europe and Asia. Among its customers are 380 institutions including the
most prestigious academic research laboratories, and 170 life sciences
companies, including 17 of the world's top 20 pharmaceutical companies.
genOway is listed on Euronext Paris - Code: ALGEN - ISIN Code: FR0004053510
For more information: http://www.genoway.com/
Contact: mailto:media@genoway.com
The information contained in this communication may contain forward-looking
statements that involve risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual
achievements may differ materially from those anticipated in this information
due to risk factors relating to the Company.
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1732533/genOway_Logo.jpg .
Contact:
Enrico Schmidt (schmidt@genoway.com +33 04 37 65 47 55)
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/140103/5315998
OTS: genOway
