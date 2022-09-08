checkAd

SIGMA-ALDRICH AND GENOWAY EXPAND THEIR CRISPR/CAS9 STRATEGIC ALLIANCE

ST. Louis, Mo. and Lyon, France (ots/PRNewswire) - Sigma-Aldrich Co LLC (a
subsidiary of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany), a leading science and technology
company and provider of genome editing research tools, and genOway the leading
company in the preclinical research model space, today announced a new structure
to their 2018 strategic alliance in the CRISPR/Cas9 field.

- genOway will continue leading the commercialization of the Sigma-Aldrich
CRISPR patent portfolio in the field of rodent animals, which includes the
creation of genetically modified rodent animals and all rodent cells derived
from these genetically modified rodent animals, and the genetic manipulation
of rodent embryonic stem cells and rodent embryos to create genetically
modified rodent animals. genOway has worldwide exclusivity in that area, which
covers all commercial applications and includes the rights to sublicense to
third parties for all business areas.
- Sigma-Aldrich will lead the commercialization of the Sigma-Aldrich CRISPR
patent portfolio, including products and services, outside the field of rodent
animals and in particular in the field of mammalian cells, including the
sublicensing of rights to third parties for all business areas. genOway has
however also been granted extended non-exclusive rights complementary to those
in the field of rodent animals so that genOway can offer products and services
for research applications on all mammalian cells, including rodent cells. For
example, genOway clients can perform research studies, sell preclinical
services or distribute products using the products or services purchased from
genOway.
- Both companies will collaborate to offer "one-stop shop" CRISPR sublicensing
solutions, providing Sigma-Aldrich CRISPR IP rights for both mammalian cells
and the rodent animal field.

"CRISPR technology is a core competency for Sigma-Aldrich, which has 17 years'
experience with providing genome editing research tools, spanning discovery to
manufacturing. Together with genOway, Sigma-Aldrich desires to make available
the best research models to pharmaceutical and biotech industries as well as
academic laboratories, to best accelerate their research, shorten drug
development timelines to enable such researchers to develop solutions for
previously untreatable diseases in faster and more targeted ways. We will
continue to play an active role, responsibly and ethically, in ensuring that
scientists have access to the Sigma's CRISPR technologies. This improved
collaboration will ease the access to Sigma's CRISPR technologies and increase
the value created by our licensing relationships," says Christopher Arnot,
Sigma's Director Business Development and Licensing, Gene Editing & Novel
Modalities.

"Sigma's CRISPR technologies are essential tools for the development of highly
valuable preclinical models, and the Sigma IP portfolio has become central to
CRISPR/Cas9-based eukaryotic genome-editing applications. This improved alliance
should enable genOway and Sigma to better serve their clients and consequently
strongly support innovation in the preclinical field," says Alexandre Fraichard,
CEO of genOway.

About genOway

Founded in 1999, genOway is a biotechnology company whose goal is to accelerate
innovation in medical research by providing researchers and industry with the
best research tools. The company specializes in the design, development and
commercialization of genetically modified preclinical models, mice, rats and
cell lines.

With more than 20 years of expertise in custom-designed models, and a technology
platform consisting of exclusive worldwide licenses (CRISPR/Cas9, Smash),
genOway has developed, as of 2018, a catalog of ready-to-use "humanized" models
for immuno-oncology research and immunotherapies.

Based in Lyon, France, genOway operates in more than 28 countries in North
America, Europe and Asia. Among its customers are 380 institutions including the
most prestigious academic research laboratories, and 170 life sciences
companies, including 17 of the world's top 20 pharmaceutical companies.

genOway is listed on Euronext Paris - Code: ALGEN - ISIN Code: FR0004053510

For more information: http://www.genoway.com/

Contact: mailto:media@genoway.com

The information contained in this communication may contain forward-looking
statements that involve risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual
achievements may differ materially from those anticipated in this information
due to risk factors relating to the Company.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1732533/genOway_Logo.jpg .

Contact:

Enrico Schmidt (schmidt@genoway.com +33 04 37 65 47 55)

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/140103/5315998
OTS: genOway

Die GENOWAY Aktie an der Börse Lang & Schwarz hat ein Minus von -0,47 % auf 3,688EUR erreicht.



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  26   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

SIGMA-ALDRICH AND GENOWAY EXPAND THEIR CRISPR/CAS9 STRATEGIC ALLIANCE Sigma-Aldrich Co LLC (a subsidiary of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany), a leading science and technology company and provider of genome editing research tools, and genOway the leading company in the preclinical research model space, today announced a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Nicklas Spelmeyer gibt 5 Tipps: So gelingt der Start ins Amazon FBA Business (FOTO)
355 Leser
eMobility Payment: "Ein Konto für ein Auto"- Der Mobile Payment Anbieter VIMpay stellt seine Vision vor
344 Leser
Business Health Index (BHI®) revolutioniert Betriebliches Gesundheitsmanagement (FOTO)
343 Leser
Hamburger Unternehmensberatung FAIRFAMILY schafft einen neuen Standard mit dem TOP Arbeitgeber ...
300 Leser
Neuer Cleaning-Auftrag - Sozial-Holding der Stadt Mönchengladbach beauftragt Klüh mit ...
279 Leser
Achtmal Gold beim eGovernment-Wettbewerb 2022 (FOTO)
279 Leser
Expert organization wins tender for nationwide inspection activities / DEKRA takes over vehicle ...
224 Leser
For families, vacation and sport: Aiways U5 SUV with unrivaled spaciousness (FOTO)
217 Leser
Umfrage von J.P. Morgan Asset Management: Kraft der Dividende wird unterschätzt (FOTO)
211 Leser
Gehalt verliert an Relevanz: Was die Gen Z vom Job erwartet (FOTO)
206 Leser
Orangetheory® Fitness ernennt Jason Dunlop zum Präsidenten der internationalen Abteilung
778 Leser
Blogger-Relevanzindex zeigt: Das sind Deutschlands Top-50-Unternehmensblogs (FOTO)
710 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
638 Leser
Digitale Messe ausrichten und zum Erfolg machen - 6 Tipps, worauf Unternehmen achten müssen ...
618 Leser
IDLE Announces Changes to the Board and Management
564 Leser
Tuya Smart präsentierte sich auf der IFA 2022 mit "Double Carbon" Smart ...
529 Leser
Ab September 2022: mein-dienstrad.de wird exklusiver Partner von Schleswig-Holstein beim Dienstrad-Leasing für ...
488 Leser
Digitale Transformation: Großer Optimismus bei deutschen Führungskräften
418 Leser
MEYLE engineers solve Tesla's squeaking problem / Hamburg engineers solve Tesla's squeaking ...
413 Leser
Voller Erfolg mit großem Knall / Top-Speaker: innen und zahlreiche Besucher:innen feierten auf dem BIG BANG Health Festival 2022 die Zukunft der ...
406 Leser
Lidl präsentiert den neuen Monsieur Cuisine smart "SKMS 1200 A1" für besondere ...
1146 Leser
4,2 % weniger beantragte Regelinsolvenzen im Juli 2022 als im Vormonat
1010 Leser
Wirtschaft warnt vor "Wohlstandsverlusten in unvorstellbarem Ausmaß"
948 Leser
Bitcoin-Konferenz BTC22 in Innsbruck: Ein neues Geldsystem als Mittel gegen die Ungleichheit?
877 Leser
Orangetheory® Fitness ernennt Jason Dunlop zum Präsidenten der internationalen Abteilung
778 Leser
Tourismus in Deutschland im Juni 2022: Übernachtungen um mehr als die Hälfte im Vergleich zum Vorjahresmonat gestiegen / ...
718 Leser
Sven Schöpker: Wie Betriebe Personalnot bekämpfen und Ausbildungsstellen besetzen (FOTO)
717 Leser
Blogger-Relevanzindex zeigt: Das sind Deutschlands Top-50-Unternehmensblogs (FOTO)
710 Leser
Zalando, Adidas, Olymp & Co. haben keine Ausrede mehr: Die Clean Clothes Campaign hat ausgerechnet, was Textilarbeiterinnen und -arbeiter in Osteuropa und ...
706 Leser
Projekt Modernisierung Digitalfunk BOS 2030: Ericsson modernisiert Digitalfunksysteme für Polizei, Feuerwehr und Co. in ...
663 Leser
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
3036 Leser
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
1808 Leser
Fachkräftemangel in den MINT-Berufen - Das können Unternehmen und Politik tun (AUDIO)
1732 Leser
DSM and Firmenich confirm leadership team for proposed combined company DSM-Firmenich
1646 Leser
Mineralien und Kapitalstruktur - Erfolgsgaranten der TH Mining AG / Corporate Mission: Lebensqualität der Menschen verbessern! (VIDEO)
1555 Leser
REWE startet die erste BrandLoyalty Kundenbindungsaktion mit National Geographic gebrandeten ...
1412 Leser
Lidl präsentiert den neuen Monsieur Cuisine smart "SKMS 1200 A1" für besondere ...
1146 Leser
Dudenhöffer zum Diess-Aus: Cariad hat wohl zu viele Probleme gebracht
1095 Leser
4,2 % weniger beantragte Regelinsolvenzen im Juli 2022 als im Vormonat
1010 Leser
Postbank Wohnatlas 2022 / Immobilienpreise fliegen 2021 zu neuen Höhen (FOTO)
965 Leser