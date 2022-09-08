Over 9,000 charging stations for Denmark (FOTO)
Copenhagen / Dortmund (ots) - Clever continues large-scale expansion of Danish
charging infrastructure | Compleo to deliver charging stations as Clever's main
supplier from 2023 | Technology and services tailored to Clever's needs
Compleo Charging Solutions AG received a large new order for AC charging
stations from Danish e-mobility provider Clever. As Denmark's largest provider
of charging solutions, Clever is planning to install a total of 9,000 new
charging stations in public spaces by the end of 2025, enough to provide
charging power at 18,000 parking spaces. The majority of these stations are to
be delivered by Compleo from 2023. Active in Denmark since 2009, market leader
Clever operates the most extensive public charging network in the country. The
two companies have been partners for almost ten years.
charging infrastructure | Compleo to deliver charging stations as Clever's main
supplier from 2023 | Technology and services tailored to Clever's needs
Compleo Charging Solutions AG received a large new order for AC charging
stations from Danish e-mobility provider Clever. As Denmark's largest provider
of charging solutions, Clever is planning to install a total of 9,000 new
charging stations in public spaces by the end of 2025, enough to provide
charging power at 18,000 parking spaces. The majority of these stations are to
be delivered by Compleo from 2023. Active in Denmark since 2009, market leader
Clever operates the most extensive public charging network in the country. The
two companies have been partners for almost ten years.
With this latest comprehensive campaign, the partners want to drive the
expansion of charging infrastructure in Denmark forward together. The tried and
tested Compleo DUO charging station with two 22-kW charging points is the
perfect solution to achieve this ambitious task. "We are proud of our continued
partnership with Clever, the strongest force in the Danish market, in shaping
the electric mobility of the future. This shows that our technology and our
products are also the ideal solution in an international context," says Alfred
Vrieling, Vice President Sales & Marketing Europe at Compleo Charging Solutions
AG.
"We are happy to further extend our long-standing partnership with Compleo and
to continue our journey in developing charging infrastructure for many years and
accelerating the green transition of the Danish transport sector. We have chosen
Compleo as a key charging station provider because we feel confident in the
products they provide. In particular the company's commitment to continuously
developing charging station technology and their services as a manufacturer make
Compleo an attractive provider for us" explains CEO at Clever, Casper
Kirketerp-Møller.
The latest technology for Denmark
In a first step, some features of the DUO models on order will be customised to
meet Clever's particular needs, with further innovative functionality to be
added in the future. The aim is to achieve particularly low operating and
maintenance costs, a crucial factor for the Danish operator. Furthermore, the
DUO version to be delivered to Denmark will be ISO 15118-ready. This means that
functionality such as Plug & Charge can be added via software updates in the
future. Convenient payment options will be available for the end users. These
innovations will be added gradually over the coming year.
Collaboration of European pioneers
For the second stage in expanding its charging network, Clever needed a suitable
European partner. Clever has its own track record of significant innovations.
The company was the first provider to "connect" northern European cities via
rapid charging stations along motorways and the first one worldwide to introduce
a monthly flat rate plan. Compleo is a first mover in Germany in terms of
developing and manufacturing cutting-edge charging technology. The company's
products include the first DC charging station compliant with German calibration
law and an integrated payment module with PIN pad for AC charging stations. The
Dortmund company had already won the contract for 900 stations with 1,800
charging points for Clever in the first tender round in 2021.
The expansion of electric mobility in Denmark is continuing at pace: As early as
December 2021, 27% of new cars sold in the country were fully electric, with a
number of around 70,000 electric vehicles in total on Danish roads. As part of
the Danish government's "Infrastructure Plan 2035", around 20,000 charging
stations are to be installed in the country by the end of 2025. The number of
public charging stations previously installed is to double throughout 2022
already.
About Compleo:
Compleo Charging Solutions AG is one of the leading full-service providers of
charging technology in Europe. The company supports its business customers with
its charging technologies as well as its charging stations, the software of the
charging infrastructure. Compleo's offering includes both AC and DC charging
stations. DC charging stations from Compleo are the first DC charging stations
on the market that comply with calibration regulations. Its customers include
Aldi, Allego, Clever, E.ON, EWE Go, Daimler, Siemens and more than 300 municipal
utilities in Germany.
http://www.compleo-charging.com/
Media contact Compleo
Ralf Maushake
Head of Communications & Public Affairs
E-Mail: mailto:ralf.maushake@compleo-cs.com
Telephone: +49 231 534 923 865
IR contact Compleo
Sebastian Grabert, CFA
VP Capital Markets & Corporate Finance
E-Mail: mailto:ir@compleo-cs.de
Telephone: +49 231 534 923 874
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/149218/5316301
OTS: Compleo Charging Solutions AG
expansion of charging infrastructure in Denmark forward together. The tried and
tested Compleo DUO charging station with two 22-kW charging points is the
perfect solution to achieve this ambitious task. "We are proud of our continued
partnership with Clever, the strongest force in the Danish market, in shaping
the electric mobility of the future. This shows that our technology and our
products are also the ideal solution in an international context," says Alfred
Vrieling, Vice President Sales & Marketing Europe at Compleo Charging Solutions
AG.
"We are happy to further extend our long-standing partnership with Compleo and
to continue our journey in developing charging infrastructure for many years and
accelerating the green transition of the Danish transport sector. We have chosen
Compleo as a key charging station provider because we feel confident in the
products they provide. In particular the company's commitment to continuously
developing charging station technology and their services as a manufacturer make
Compleo an attractive provider for us" explains CEO at Clever, Casper
Kirketerp-Møller.
The latest technology for Denmark
In a first step, some features of the DUO models on order will be customised to
meet Clever's particular needs, with further innovative functionality to be
added in the future. The aim is to achieve particularly low operating and
maintenance costs, a crucial factor for the Danish operator. Furthermore, the
DUO version to be delivered to Denmark will be ISO 15118-ready. This means that
functionality such as Plug & Charge can be added via software updates in the
future. Convenient payment options will be available for the end users. These
innovations will be added gradually over the coming year.
Collaboration of European pioneers
For the second stage in expanding its charging network, Clever needed a suitable
European partner. Clever has its own track record of significant innovations.
The company was the first provider to "connect" northern European cities via
rapid charging stations along motorways and the first one worldwide to introduce
a monthly flat rate plan. Compleo is a first mover in Germany in terms of
developing and manufacturing cutting-edge charging technology. The company's
products include the first DC charging station compliant with German calibration
law and an integrated payment module with PIN pad for AC charging stations. The
Dortmund company had already won the contract for 900 stations with 1,800
charging points for Clever in the first tender round in 2021.
The expansion of electric mobility in Denmark is continuing at pace: As early as
December 2021, 27% of new cars sold in the country were fully electric, with a
number of around 70,000 electric vehicles in total on Danish roads. As part of
the Danish government's "Infrastructure Plan 2035", around 20,000 charging
stations are to be installed in the country by the end of 2025. The number of
public charging stations previously installed is to double throughout 2022
already.
About Compleo:
Compleo Charging Solutions AG is one of the leading full-service providers of
charging technology in Europe. The company supports its business customers with
its charging technologies as well as its charging stations, the software of the
charging infrastructure. Compleo's offering includes both AC and DC charging
stations. DC charging stations from Compleo are the first DC charging stations
on the market that comply with calibration regulations. Its customers include
Aldi, Allego, Clever, E.ON, EWE Go, Daimler, Siemens and more than 300 municipal
utilities in Germany.
http://www.compleo-charging.com/
Media contact Compleo
Ralf Maushake
Head of Communications & Public Affairs
E-Mail: mailto:ralf.maushake@compleo-cs.com
Telephone: +49 231 534 923 865
IR contact Compleo
Sebastian Grabert, CFA
VP Capital Markets & Corporate Finance
E-Mail: mailto:ir@compleo-cs.de
Telephone: +49 231 534 923 874
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/149218/5316301
OTS: Compleo Charging Solutions AG
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 19 | 0 |