Over 9,000 charging stations for Denmark (FOTO)

Copenhagen / Dortmund (ots) - Clever continues large-scale expansion of Danish

charging infrastructure | Compleo to deliver charging stations as Clever's main

supplier from 2023 | Technology and services tailored to Clever's needs



Compleo Charging Solutions AG received a large new order for AC charging

stations from Danish e-mobility provider Clever. As Denmark's largest provider

of charging solutions, Clever is planning to install a total of 9,000 new

charging stations in public spaces by the end of 2025, enough to provide

charging power at 18,000 parking spaces. The majority of these stations are to

be delivered by Compleo from 2023. Active in Denmark since 2009, market leader

Clever operates the most extensive public charging network in the country. The

two companies have been partners for almost ten years.



