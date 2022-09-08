checkAd

Over 9,000 charging stations for Denmark (FOTO)

Copenhagen / Dortmund (ots) - Clever continues large-scale expansion of Danish
charging infrastructure | Compleo to deliver charging stations as Clever's main
supplier from 2023 | Technology and services tailored to Clever's needs

Compleo Charging Solutions AG received a large new order for AC charging
stations from Danish e-mobility provider Clever. As Denmark's largest provider
of charging solutions, Clever is planning to install a total of 9,000 new
charging stations in public spaces by the end of 2025, enough to provide
charging power at 18,000 parking spaces. The majority of these stations are to
be delivered by Compleo from 2023. Active in Denmark since 2009, market leader
Clever operates the most extensive public charging network in the country. The
two companies have been partners for almost ten years.

With this latest comprehensive campaign, the partners want to drive the
expansion of charging infrastructure in Denmark forward together. The tried and
tested Compleo DUO charging station with two 22-kW charging points is the
perfect solution to achieve this ambitious task. "We are proud of our continued
partnership with Clever, the strongest force in the Danish market, in shaping
the electric mobility of the future. This shows that our technology and our
products are also the ideal solution in an international context," says Alfred
Vrieling, Vice President Sales & Marketing Europe at Compleo Charging Solutions
AG.

"We are happy to further extend our long-standing partnership with Compleo and
to continue our journey in developing charging infrastructure for many years and
accelerating the green transition of the Danish transport sector. We have chosen
Compleo as a key charging station provider because we feel confident in the
products they provide. In particular the company's commitment to continuously
developing charging station technology and their services as a manufacturer make
Compleo an attractive provider for us" explains CEO at Clever, Casper
Kirketerp-Møller.

The latest technology for Denmark

In a first step, some features of the DUO models on order will be customised to
meet Clever's particular needs, with further innovative functionality to be
added in the future. The aim is to achieve particularly low operating and
maintenance costs, a crucial factor for the Danish operator. Furthermore, the
DUO version to be delivered to Denmark will be ISO 15118-ready. This means that
functionality such as Plug & Charge can be added via software updates in the
future. Convenient payment options will be available for the end users. These
innovations will be added gradually over the coming year.

Collaboration of European pioneers

For the second stage in expanding its charging network, Clever needed a suitable
European partner. Clever has its own track record of significant innovations.
The company was the first provider to "connect" northern European cities via
rapid charging stations along motorways and the first one worldwide to introduce
a monthly flat rate plan. Compleo is a first mover in Germany in terms of
developing and manufacturing cutting-edge charging technology. The company's
products include the first DC charging station compliant with German calibration
law and an integrated payment module with PIN pad for AC charging stations. The
Dortmund company had already won the contract for 900 stations with 1,800
charging points for Clever in the first tender round in 2021.

The expansion of electric mobility in Denmark is continuing at pace: As early as
December 2021, 27% of new cars sold in the country were fully electric, with a
number of around 70,000 electric vehicles in total on Danish roads. As part of
the Danish government's "Infrastructure Plan 2035", around 20,000 charging
stations are to be installed in the country by the end of 2025. The number of
public charging stations previously installed is to double throughout 2022
already.

About Compleo:

Compleo Charging Solutions AG is one of the leading full-service providers of
charging technology in Europe. The company supports its business customers with
its charging technologies as well as its charging stations, the software of the
charging infrastructure. Compleo's offering includes both AC and DC charging
stations. DC charging stations from Compleo are the first DC charging stations
on the market that comply with calibration regulations. Its customers include
Aldi, Allego, Clever, E.ON, EWE Go, Daimler, Siemens and more than 300 municipal
utilities in Germany.

http://www.compleo-charging.com/

Media contact Compleo

Ralf Maushake
Head of Communications & Public Affairs
E-Mail: mailto:ralf.maushake@compleo-cs.com
Telephone: +49 231 534 923 865

IR contact Compleo

Sebastian Grabert, CFA
VP Capital Markets & Corporate Finance
E-Mail: mailto:ir@compleo-cs.de
Telephone: +49 231 534 923 874

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/149218/5316301
OTS: Compleo Charging Solutions AG



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  19   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Over 9,000 charging stations for Denmark (FOTO) Clever continues large-scale expansion of Danish charging infrastructure | Compleo to deliver charging stations as Clever's main supplier from 2023 | Technology and services tailored to Clever's needs Compleo Charging Solutions AG received a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Nicklas Spelmeyer gibt 5 Tipps: So gelingt der Start ins Amazon FBA Business (FOTO)
355 Leser
Business Health Index (BHI®) revolutioniert Betriebliches Gesundheitsmanagement (FOTO)
349 Leser
eMobility Payment: "Ein Konto für ein Auto"- Der Mobile Payment Anbieter VIMpay stellt seine Vision vor
344 Leser
Expert organization wins tender for nationwide inspection activities / DEKRA takes over vehicle ...
224 Leser
For families, vacation and sport: Aiways U5 SUV with unrivaled spaciousness (FOTO)
217 Leser
Umfrage von J.P. Morgan Asset Management: Kraft der Dividende wird unterschätzt (FOTO)
211 Leser
Gehalt verliert an Relevanz: Was die Gen Z vom Job erwartet (FOTO)
206 Leser
stilwerk KantGaragen in den Startlöchern: Berliner Designcenter mit anliegendem Hotel öffnet erstmals die Türen für die ...
191 Leser
WBS GRUPPE übernimmt Future-Learning-Start-up PUNK INC. und weitet Marktführung im ...
167 Leser
HONOR 70 mit zahlreichen Medienauszeichnungen als "Best of IFA" ausgezeichnet
160 Leser
Orangetheory® Fitness ernennt Jason Dunlop zum Präsidenten der internationalen Abteilung
778 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
638 Leser
Digitale Messe ausrichten und zum Erfolg machen - 6 Tipps, worauf Unternehmen achten müssen ...
618 Leser
IDLE Announces Changes to the Board and Management
564 Leser
Tuya Smart präsentierte sich auf der IFA 2022 mit "Double Carbon" Smart ...
529 Leser
Ab September 2022: mein-dienstrad.de wird exklusiver Partner von Schleswig-Holstein beim Dienstrad-Leasing für ...
488 Leser
Digitale Transformation: Großer Optimismus bei deutschen Führungskräften
418 Leser
MEYLE engineers solve Tesla's squeaking problem / Hamburg engineers solve Tesla's squeaking ...
416 Leser
Launch der ersten fünf veganen Produkte von Billie Green / Verkaufsstart für innovative ...
412 Leser
Voller Erfolg mit großem Knall / Top-Speaker: innen und zahlreiche Besucher:innen feierten auf dem BIG BANG Health Festival 2022 die Zukunft der ...
409 Leser
Lidl präsentiert den neuen Monsieur Cuisine smart "SKMS 1200 A1" für besondere ...
1149 Leser
4,2 % weniger beantragte Regelinsolvenzen im Juli 2022 als im Vormonat
1010 Leser
Wirtschaft warnt vor "Wohlstandsverlusten in unvorstellbarem Ausmaß"
948 Leser
Bitcoin-Konferenz BTC22 in Innsbruck: Ein neues Geldsystem als Mittel gegen die Ungleichheit?
877 Leser
Orangetheory® Fitness ernennt Jason Dunlop zum Präsidenten der internationalen Abteilung
778 Leser
Tourismus in Deutschland im Juni 2022: Übernachtungen um mehr als die Hälfte im Vergleich zum Vorjahresmonat gestiegen / ...
718 Leser
Sven Schöpker: Wie Betriebe Personalnot bekämpfen und Ausbildungsstellen besetzen (FOTO)
717 Leser
Blogger-Relevanzindex zeigt: Das sind Deutschlands Top-50-Unternehmensblogs (FOTO)
710 Leser
Zalando, Adidas, Olymp & Co. haben keine Ausrede mehr: Die Clean Clothes Campaign hat ausgerechnet, was Textilarbeiterinnen und -arbeiter in Osteuropa und ...
706 Leser
Projekt Modernisierung Digitalfunk BOS 2030: Ericsson modernisiert Digitalfunksysteme für Polizei, Feuerwehr und Co. in ...
663 Leser
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
3046 Leser
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
1808 Leser
Fachkräftemangel in den MINT-Berufen - Das können Unternehmen und Politik tun (AUDIO)
1732 Leser
DSM and Firmenich confirm leadership team for proposed combined company DSM-Firmenich
1646 Leser
Mineralien und Kapitalstruktur - Erfolgsgaranten der TH Mining AG / Corporate Mission: Lebensqualität der Menschen verbessern! (VIDEO)
1555 Leser
REWE startet die erste BrandLoyalty Kundenbindungsaktion mit National Geographic gebrandeten ...
1412 Leser
Lidl präsentiert den neuen Monsieur Cuisine smart "SKMS 1200 A1" für besondere ...
1149 Leser
Dudenhöffer zum Diess-Aus: Cariad hat wohl zu viele Probleme gebracht
1095 Leser
4,2 % weniger beantragte Regelinsolvenzen im Juli 2022 als im Vormonat
1010 Leser
Postbank Wohnatlas 2022 / Immobilienpreise fliegen 2021 zu neuen Höhen (FOTO)
965 Leser