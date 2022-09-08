Last chance to enter "BEAUTY FUTURES" -The DOUGLAS' start-up competition (FOTO)

Düsseldorf (ots) -



- Applications accepted until September 19 on

http://www.douglasbeautyfutures.com

- Nominations in three categories: Beauty & Health Product Innovation, Beauty &

Health Digital Solution, Sustainability Innovation

- The winners' creations may be added to the DOUGLAS product range

- Highly respected jury members, including DOUGLAS Group CEO Tina Müller and

leading experts a.o. Lea-Sophie Cramer, Sara Nuru, Tijen Onaran and Philipp

Westermeyer



The countdown is on: Start-ups in the beauty and health industry can still apply

for BEAUTY FUTURES - The DOUGLAS Start-up Challenge. Until September 19

applicants can submit a description of their idea, a pitch deck and a video on

the BEAUTY FUTURES website to get the chance to work with Europe's leading

premium beauty & health platform.



