Last chance to enter "BEAUTY FUTURES" -The DOUGLAS' start-up competition (FOTO)
Düsseldorf (ots) -
- Applications accepted until September 19 on
http://www.douglasbeautyfutures.com
- Nominations in three categories: Beauty & Health Product Innovation, Beauty &
Health Digital Solution, Sustainability Innovation
- The winners' creations may be added to the DOUGLAS product range
- Highly respected jury members, including DOUGLAS Group CEO Tina Müller and
leading experts a.o. Lea-Sophie Cramer, Sara Nuru, Tijen Onaran and Philipp
Westermeyer
The countdown is on: Start-ups in the beauty and health industry can still apply
for BEAUTY FUTURES - The DOUGLAS Start-up Challenge. Until September 19
applicants can submit a description of their idea, a pitch deck and a video on
the BEAUTY FUTURES website to get the chance to work with Europe's leading
premium beauty & health platform.
DOUGLAS is searching for unique products or services in three categories:
Beauty & Health Product Innovation focuses on innovative beauty and health
products such as skincare, make-up, fragrance, hair care, nutritional
supplements and health. Beauty & Health Digital Solution targets digital
solutions that enhance the DOUGLAS customer experience. Sustainability
Innovation honours futuristic solutions for increased sustainability along the
supply chain.
"We want to give a boost to innovations and new developments and be a driving
force behind the evolution of the future beauty and health market, " said Tina
Müller, CEO of the DOUGLAS Group.
The winners have the chance to become part of DOUGLAS' international product
range and present their products to more than 50 million DOUGLAS Beauty Card
holders. They can also collaborate with the DOUGLAS online shop, stores and app
and compete for a branding package by Jung von Matt START.
The finals will be November 8 at the DOUGLAS headquarters in Düsseldorf.
ABOUT DOUGLAS:
DOUGLAS is Europe's leading beauty & health destination with more than 300,000
SKUs via online-Shop, App, partner program and around 1,900 stores.
Contact:
Katalin Genius
Team Lead Corporate Communications
Telephone: +49 (0) 211 16847 6644
E-mail: mailto:pr@douglas.de
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/159983/5316351
OTS: Douglas
