Almirall Lebrikizumab Dosed Every Four Weeks Maintained Durable Skin Clearance in Phase 3 Monotherapy Atopic Dermatitis Trials
Barcelona, Spain (ots/PRNewswire) -
- New, late-breaking data show lebrikizumab responders reported long-lasting
results at one year of treatment across measures of improvement in skin
clearance, itch and disease extent and severity
- Results suggest less frequent, every four week dosing of lebrikizumab provided
similar improvements to every two week dosing
- Regulatory submissions for EU and U.S. planned for this year
Almirall, S.A. (ALM) (http://www.almirall.com/) , a global biopharmaceutical
company focused on skin health, today announced new detailed results from Phase
3 monotherapy studies in atopic dermatitis (AD) which showed investigational
lebrikizumab provided robust and durable improvements in skin clearance and itch
for patients who achieved a clinical response* at Week 16 through one year of
treatment. Lebrikizumab, a high-affinity and potent IL-13 inhibitor, delivered
similar results when dosed once every four weeks or once every two weeks after
Week 16. These data were featured in a late-breaking, oral presentation at the
31st European Academy of Dermatology and Venerology (EADV) Congress. The company
previously announced topline results of these one-year analyses of ADvocate 1
and ADvocate 2 in June 2022.
- New, late-breaking data show lebrikizumab responders reported long-lasting
results at one year of treatment across measures of improvement in skin
clearance, itch and disease extent and severity
- Results suggest less frequent, every four week dosing of lebrikizumab provided
similar improvements to every two week dosing
- Regulatory submissions for EU and U.S. planned for this year
Almirall, S.A. (ALM) (http://www.almirall.com/) , a global biopharmaceutical
company focused on skin health, today announced new detailed results from Phase
3 monotherapy studies in atopic dermatitis (AD) which showed investigational
lebrikizumab provided robust and durable improvements in skin clearance and itch
for patients who achieved a clinical response* at Week 16 through one year of
treatment. Lebrikizumab, a high-affinity and potent IL-13 inhibitor, delivered
similar results when dosed once every four weeks or once every two weeks after
Week 16. These data were featured in a late-breaking, oral presentation at the
31st European Academy of Dermatology and Venerology (EADV) Congress. The company
previously announced topline results of these one-year analyses of ADvocate 1
and ADvocate 2 in June 2022.
" AD is a debilitating chronic disease that requires effective treatment options
that, in addition to achieving skin clearance and control of symptoms, can
improve the quality of life of those patients who suffer it. The encouraging
data from the ADvocate trials demonstrate how lebrikizumab maintained response
in skin clearance, disease severity and symptoms such as itch independent of the
dosing scheme tested after the induction period. Lebrikizumab, which acts
directly on the IL-13 key cytokine, opens the door to a new, well-tolerated
treatment option that can provide long-term disease control," said Jacob
Thyssen, MD PhD DmSci, Professor at University of Copenhagen, dermatologist at
Bispebjerg Hospital and senior author of the ADvocate analyses.
Efficacy with every four week dosing, after a 16-week induction period with
lebrikizumab every two weeks, was similar to that of every two week dosing.
In ADvocate 1, lebrikizumab demonstrated the following results:
- 74% of patients dosed every four weeks and 76% of patients dosed every two
weeks maintained clear or almost clear skin (IGA 0 or 1) at one year of
treatment.
- 79% of patients dosed every four weeks and 79% of patients dosed every two
weeks maintained 75% or greater skin improvement (EASI-75) at one year of
treatment.
- 80% of patients dosed every four weeks and 81% of patients dosed every two
weeks maintained clinically meaningful reductions in itch at one year of
that, in addition to achieving skin clearance and control of symptoms, can
improve the quality of life of those patients who suffer it. The encouraging
data from the ADvocate trials demonstrate how lebrikizumab maintained response
in skin clearance, disease severity and symptoms such as itch independent of the
dosing scheme tested after the induction period. Lebrikizumab, which acts
directly on the IL-13 key cytokine, opens the door to a new, well-tolerated
treatment option that can provide long-term disease control," said Jacob
Thyssen, MD PhD DmSci, Professor at University of Copenhagen, dermatologist at
Bispebjerg Hospital and senior author of the ADvocate analyses.
Efficacy with every four week dosing, after a 16-week induction period with
lebrikizumab every two weeks, was similar to that of every two week dosing.
In ADvocate 1, lebrikizumab demonstrated the following results:
- 74% of patients dosed every four weeks and 76% of patients dosed every two
weeks maintained clear or almost clear skin (IGA 0 or 1) at one year of
treatment.
- 79% of patients dosed every four weeks and 79% of patients dosed every two
weeks maintained 75% or greater skin improvement (EASI-75) at one year of
treatment.
- 80% of patients dosed every four weeks and 81% of patients dosed every two
weeks maintained clinically meaningful reductions in itch at one year of
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 14 | 0 |