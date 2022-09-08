Almirall Lebrikizumab Dosed Every Four Weeks Maintained Durable Skin Clearance in Phase 3 Monotherapy Atopic Dermatitis Trials

Barcelona, Spain (ots/PRNewswire) -



- New, late-breaking data show lebrikizumab responders reported long-lasting

results at one year of treatment across measures of improvement in skin

clearance, itch and disease extent and severity

- Results suggest less frequent, every four week dosing of lebrikizumab provided

similar improvements to every two week dosing

- Regulatory submissions for EU and U.S. planned for this year



Almirall, S.A. (ALM) (http://www.almirall.com/) , a global biopharmaceutical

company focused on skin health, today announced new detailed results from Phase

3 monotherapy studies in atopic dermatitis (AD) which showed investigational

lebrikizumab provided robust and durable improvements in skin clearance and itch

for patients who achieved a clinical response* at Week 16 through one year of

treatment. Lebrikizumab, a high-affinity and potent IL-13 inhibitor, delivered

similar results when dosed once every four weeks or once every two weeks after

Week 16. These data were featured in a late-breaking, oral presentation at the

31st European Academy of Dermatology and Venerology (EADV) Congress. The company

previously announced topline results of these one-year analyses of ADvocate 1

and ADvocate 2 in June 2022.



