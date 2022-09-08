Les Roches in the elite of Hospitality Management education with a new agreement with the UNWTO and the expansion of its campus in Marbella

Marbella, Spain (ots/PRNewswire) - As part of its commitment to the development

of sustainable tourism, Les Roches, an Affiliate Member of the World Tourism

Organization (UNWTO) since 2017, has signed an agreement that reaffirms the

willingness of both parties to continue their collaboration in fundamental areas

such as entrepreneurship, youth training, and digital transformation.



This new partnership is linked to Les Roches' ongoing effort to create, under

the name "Spark", a global sphere of innovation that is bringing disruptive

thinking to the hospitality industry and inspiring students around the world to

conceive innovative ideas and transformative startups that respect the

principles of sustainable tourism. With this new commitment, the Les Roches

campuses in Switzerland and Spain will become dynamic centers of tourism

innovation, where domestic and international companies will be able to exhibit

their applications, products, and services related to tourism innovation while

allowing in-situ experiences of the newest technologies.



