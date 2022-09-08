checkAd

Les Roches in the elite of Hospitality Management education with a new agreement with the UNWTO and the expansion of its campus in Marbella

Marbella, Spain (ots/PRNewswire) - As part of its commitment to the development
of sustainable tourism, Les Roches, an Affiliate Member of the World Tourism
Organization (UNWTO) since 2017, has signed an agreement that reaffirms the
willingness of both parties to continue their collaboration in fundamental areas
such as entrepreneurship, youth training, and digital transformation.

This new partnership is linked to Les Roches' ongoing effort to create, under
the name "Spark", a global sphere of innovation that is bringing disruptive
thinking to the hospitality industry and inspiring students around the world to
conceive innovative ideas and transformative startups that respect the
principles of sustainable tourism. With this new commitment, the Les Roches
campuses in Switzerland and Spain will become dynamic centers of tourism
innovation, where domestic and international companies will be able to exhibit
their applications, products, and services related to tourism innovation while
allowing in-situ experiences of the newest technologies.

UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololiskashvili stated: " To rethink tourism and
transform the sector so that it delivers on its enormous potential, we will need
to support new ideas and new talents. UNWTO is proud to work with Les Roches to
train the tourism leaders of the future, to promote entrepreneurship and to
advance the digital transformation of tourism at the global and the local level
."

Benoit-Etienne Domenget, CEO of Sommet Education leading educational group in
hospitality education and culinary arts, encompassing Les Roches, Glion
Institute of Higher Education, Ecole Ducasse, Indian School of Hospitality and
Invictus Education shared: "Not only do we strive to transform the tourism
industry, but we also contribute to changing it by inspiring and supporting new
generations so that they can turn their ideas into reality."

Coinciding with the school's 25th anniversary, Les Roches also inaugurated its
new student residence. This expansion, which will increase the residential
capacity of the school by 20%, is an important addition to the Les Roches brand
and differentiates the Marbella campus from other international schools in the
sector. Over the last decade, the Marbella campus has seen its student body grow
by more than 65% and, due to its prestige, now attracts more than 100
nationalities each semester. For the 2022-2023 academic year, Les Roches
Marbella will host more than 1,800 students, a milestone of its 25-year history.
Speaking on the achievement, Carlos Díez de la Lastra, CEO of Les Roches said: "
We are deeply grateful for the welcome that Les Roches Marbella is receiving in
all areas: educational, tourism, and institutional. For us, this expansion is a
qualitative leap that will allow us to respond to the high demand for
professional talent, and that will position us even more in the luxury tourism
sector on an international scale. "

About Les Roches : https://lesroches.edu/

Contact: Anouck Weiss - mailto:media@sommet-education.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1894743/Les_Roches_1.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1815820/LesRoches_Logo.jpg

Contact:

Anouck Weiss + 41 (0)79 310 81 93

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/138763/5316820
OTS: Les Roches Global Hospitality Education



