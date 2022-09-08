ClimatePartner names Gregg Demers to head its operations in the United States / CEO shifts focus to global function (FOTO)

Boston (ots) - ClimatePartner, a leading solutions provider for corporate

climate action, is expanding its senior management team in the United States:

Gregg Demers will be taking over as Head of ClimatePartner USA, a role

previously held by Tristan A. Foerster, CEO and Co-Founder.



With a client base of more than 5,000 companies in over 60 countries, Tristan

led ClimatePartner's expansion into ten countries-including the United

States-along the way, signing clients such as Amazon, Nestlé and DHL. He will

now shift focus to his global function as CEO, while Gregg steers the path ahead

for ClimatePartner's North American growth from its Boston office.





As the world's largest economy, it was clear that the U.S. market now required afulltime Head to manage operations.Gregg brings over 30 years of environmental and sustainability consultingexperience. He joins from ERM, where he acted as Senior Partner and held variousleadership roles, including global account director for a Fortune 50 consumergoods company. He led the North America Marketing and Proposal function andsupported both the acquisition and integration of acquired companies.He has worked with a diverse range of retailers and consumer goods companies ongreenhouse gas inventories, goal setting, reduction strategies and disclosure.Gregg says, "I'm thrilled to be joining a mission-driven organization that iscommitted to improving lives and accelerating the pace of climate action. I wasdrawn to ClimatePartner's deep expertise across a range of sectors, which isunderpinned by powerful software solutions and a commitment to transparency. Ilook forward to continuing to grow the passionate and knowledgeable team anddriving the commercial success of the business across North America."Tristan adds, "I'm delighted to welcome Gregg Demers onboard. Since 2006,ClimatePartner has been offering companies solutions to do better. Greggunderstands how important ClimatePartner's role is as a catalyst for change-hehas the expertise and passion to drive our vision. I look forward to watchingClimatePartner's continued growth here in the United States."About ClimatePartnerClimatePartner is a leading solution provider for corporate climate action: wecombine individual consulting with a cloud-based software that is unique on themarket. We help our customers calculate and reduce carbon emissions and offsetunabated emissions. This renders products and companies carbon neutral,confirmed by our label.We offer carbon offset projects in different regions and with differenttechnologies and standards. The additional social benefits of the projects areparticularly important to us. Our efforts are geared towards the 17 SustainableDevelopment Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations.ClimatePartner was founded in Munich in 2006. Today, our more than 500 employeesare spread across offices in Barcelona, Berlin, Boston, Essen, Frankfurt,London, Milan, Munich (HQ), Paris, Stockholm, The Hague, Vienna and Zurich. Wework with more than 5,000 companies in 60+ countries.LinksVisit our website: http://www.climatepartner.comFollow ClimatePartner on Twitter @ClimatePartner(https://twitter.com/climatepartner) and LinkedIn(https://www.linkedin.com/company/climate-partner-inc-)For further information, please contact:Patrick RonaiHead of Commercial Sustainability USA+1 857 290 9727mailto:boston@climatepartner.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/78717/5316826OTS: ClimatePartner GmbH