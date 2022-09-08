ClimatePartner names Gregg Demers to head its operations in the United States / CEO shifts focus to global function (FOTO)
Boston (ots) - ClimatePartner, a leading solutions provider for corporate
climate action, is expanding its senior management team in the United States:
Gregg Demers will be taking over as Head of ClimatePartner USA, a role
previously held by Tristan A. Foerster, CEO and Co-Founder.
With a client base of more than 5,000 companies in over 60 countries, Tristan
led ClimatePartner's expansion into ten countries-including the United
States-along the way, signing clients such as Amazon, Nestlé and DHL. He will
now shift focus to his global function as CEO, while Gregg steers the path ahead
for ClimatePartner's North American growth from its Boston office.
As the world's largest economy, it was clear that the U.S. market now required a
fulltime Head to manage operations.
Gregg brings over 30 years of environmental and sustainability consulting
experience. He joins from ERM, where he acted as Senior Partner and held various
leadership roles, including global account director for a Fortune 50 consumer
goods company. He led the North America Marketing and Proposal function and
supported both the acquisition and integration of acquired companies.
He has worked with a diverse range of retailers and consumer goods companies on
greenhouse gas inventories, goal setting, reduction strategies and disclosure.
Gregg says, "I'm thrilled to be joining a mission-driven organization that is
committed to improving lives and accelerating the pace of climate action. I was
drawn to ClimatePartner's deep expertise across a range of sectors, which is
underpinned by powerful software solutions and a commitment to transparency. I
look forward to continuing to grow the passionate and knowledgeable team and
driving the commercial success of the business across North America."
Tristan adds, "I'm delighted to welcome Gregg Demers onboard. Since 2006,
ClimatePartner has been offering companies solutions to do better. Gregg
understands how important ClimatePartner's role is as a catalyst for change-he
has the expertise and passion to drive our vision. I look forward to watching
ClimatePartner's continued growth here in the United States."
About ClimatePartner
ClimatePartner is a leading solution provider for corporate climate action: we
combine individual consulting with a cloud-based software that is unique on the
market. We help our customers calculate and reduce carbon emissions and offset
unabated emissions. This renders products and companies carbon neutral,
confirmed by our label.
We offer carbon offset projects in different regions and with different
technologies and standards. The additional social benefits of the projects are
particularly important to us. Our efforts are geared towards the 17 Sustainable
Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations.
ClimatePartner was founded in Munich in 2006. Today, our more than 500 employees
are spread across offices in Barcelona, Berlin, Boston, Essen, Frankfurt,
London, Milan, Munich (HQ), Paris, Stockholm, The Hague, Vienna and Zurich. We
work with more than 5,000 companies in 60+ countries.
Links
Visit our website: http://www.climatepartner.com
Follow ClimatePartner on Twitter @ClimatePartner
(https://twitter.com/climatepartner) and LinkedIn
(https://www.linkedin.com/company/climate-partner-inc-)
For further information, please contact:
Patrick Ronai
Head of Commercial Sustainability USA
+1 857 290 9727
mailto:boston@climatepartner.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/78717/5316826
OTS: ClimatePartner GmbH
