Minister of Economy Heads UAE's Delegation to Greece with Extensive Government & Private-Sector Participation / The UAE Country of Honor at Thessaloniki International Fair TIF 86 (FOTO)

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will participate - with a high-ranking delegation headed by the UAE Minister of Economy, H.E. Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri - in the Thessaloniki International Fair TIF 86, which will be held in Greece from 10 to 18 …



