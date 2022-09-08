checkAd

Minister of Economy Heads UAE's Delegation to Greece with Extensive Government & Private-Sector Participation / The UAE Country of Honor at Thessaloniki International Fair TIF 86 (FOTO)

Abu Dhabi (ots) - The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will participate - with a
high-ranking delegation headed by the UAE Minister of Economy, H.E. Abdulla Bin
Touq Al Marri - in the Thessaloniki International Fair TIF 86, which will be
held in Greece from 10 to 18 September 2022.

The UAE will serve as the Country of Honor at the 86th Thessaloniki
International Fair (TIF) in Greece, participating with a prominent delegation
that comprises 60 government and private-sector entities.

The delegation will showcase the country's important economic developments, the
latest UAE technology-related products, and the nation's new economic sectors.

The UAE's participation in TIF 86 comes in the context of the nation's pursuit
of attracting USD 150 billion in inward foreign investment over the next 9 years
to become one of the top 10 global investment destinations - particularly in the
New Economy sectors - by 2030.

The UAE's participation in TIF 86 aims to boost cooperation with the business
communities in Greece, the Balkans, and European markets to give momentum to
economic development & mutual investments in the UAE and these countries. The
UAE's participation is set to make a lasting impression due to the strength of
its delegation

- The UAE aims to create a successful knowledge-based economy and to create a
world-class healthcare system.
- UAE is investing heavily in creating a world-leading regulatory framework for
IT / AI ventures, providing infrastructure to build the best possible
tech-investment ecosystem
- The UAE's pharmaceutical market presents significant growth opportunities for
multinational drug makers.
- The UAE Government is focused on more than doubling the contribution of
industrial manufacturing to the UAE's GDP to 25 percent.

Long version of this press release can be found at:

https://www.presseportal.de/nr/165110?langid=2

Contact:

Rana Elshorbagy
mailto:rana.elshorbagy@strategic.ae

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/165110/5316846
OTS: The Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF)



