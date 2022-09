Riverside Announces New Video Capture Workflow and 25 FPS Support

Tel Aviv, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Riverside , the leading remote recording

platform (http://www.riverside.fm/) , today unveiled a series of new features

allowing users to easily export content from its video capture tool to Adobe®

Premiere® Pro as well as capturing in 25FPS, a standard for broadcasters in

Europe.



Riverside users may now export separate tracks from the platform to one timeline

in Premiere via an XML file. In addition, Riverside added the ability to add

markers in real time to recordings, highlighting important moments, so they

easily show up later when editing in Premiere.





"So many of our clients use Adobe Premiere Pro and Audition to finesse video andaudio content originating on Riverside," said Nadav Keyson, CEO of Riverside."With this new feature, which allows export of bulk content in XML form with theclick of a button, we're streamlining the whole editing process, allowing usersto focus on creativity rather than file management."In addition, Riverside is now part of the Adobe Video, Audio & Motion PartnerProgram, a relationship aimed at improving the user experience for mutualclients.Riverside also unveiled support for 25 FPS, a standard for many Europeanbroadcasters.This gives Riverside creators the ability to pick between threecapture options: 24, 25, and 29.97 FPS.Since coming out of stealth in late 2020, Riverside has captured the hearts ofthe creative community and won the backing of prominent investors like AlexisOhanian and Oren Zeev. The biggest U.S. media companies - The New York Times, Verizon Media, iHeartMedia - use Riverside to create some of the world'sbest-known content, and it is used extensively by enterprises to create contentfor learning and development, virtual events, and more. Riverside is built onthe AWS Cloud and recently joined its ISV Accelerate program.Riverside will be exhibiting at IBC 2022 during September 9-12.