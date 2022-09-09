Riverside Announces New Video Capture Workflow and 25 FPS Support

Tel Aviv, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Riverside , the leading remote recording

platform (http://www.riverside.fm/) , today unveiled a series of new features

allowing users to easily export content from its video capture tool to Adobe®

Premiere® Pro as well as capturing in 25FPS, a standard for broadcasters in

Europe.



Riverside users may now export separate tracks from the platform to one timeline

in Premiere via an XML file. In addition, Riverside added the ability to add

markers in real time to recordings, highlighting important moments, so they

easily show up later when editing in Premiere.



