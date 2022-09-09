Shanghai/Munich (ots) - As part of World EV Day, the Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé

celebrates its European premiere and is shown in first teaser images. As the

second model based on the all-electric MAS platform, its dynamic design is

tailored to customers who value lifestyle and emotion.



In its home market, Aiways, a provider of individual mobility solutions based in

Shanghai, has already officially presented the U6 SUV-Coupé to the media and

very successfully launched it for pre-sales. The market launch for the European

models is now imminent. The first engineering vehicles have already arrived at

the Overseas Headquarters in Munich for final tests and will be shown for the

first time in four teaser images at the World EV Day on September 09.





Dynamic and emotional: the new design languageThe Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé is the second model on the highly modular all-electricMAS (More Adaptable Structure) platform developed by Aiways itself. The newmodel combines the lifestyle, dynamics and emotional design of the U6ion conceptcar with the unrivaled space and high utility value of the already available U5SUV. The images now published show the European production version for the firsttime. The high-quality light design, which has been adopted almost unchangedfrom the study, is clearly visible.Adaptive and groundbreaking: teaser images show light designWith two LED projectors per side and an unmistakable daytime running lightsignature, the main headlights of the new Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé present themselvesin the first photos. The adaptive LED lighting system is not only a furtherdevelopment of the previously used headlights in terms of design, but also interms of functionality. The same applies to the taillights. The LED light strip,which spans the entire width of the vehicle and is in one piece in the tailgate,is not only a technological highlight, it also impresses with its dynamicstaging of the lighting functions.High level of innovation and new technologies: AI-Tech highlights expertise"It is not only in terms of lighting technology and design that the Aiways U6SUV-Coupé shows a new language. The new model has been continuously revised inall key areas and thus testifies to the high innovative strength of our youngbrand," explains Dr. Alexander Klose, Executive Vice President OverseasOperations at Aiways. For the new U6 SUV-Coupé, not only were new technologiesquickly adapted, but customer feedback was also quickly and easily incorporatedinto the development process. Under the label AI-Tech, Aiways is now confidentlycombining its own developments for the first time in the U6 SUV-Coupé, thusunderlining its own development expertise.Ideal setting for the premiere: World EV DayWorld EV Day is more than the invention of a hashtag. It is a symbol for aglobal movement that is working together to drive change. It is supported bycompanies, politics, but above all by the pioneers of electric driving. It is aday to celebrate electric mobility and the transition to sustainabletransportation. Whether on a large or small scale, whether with a worldpremiere, a meeting among like-minded people at a charging station, or whiletalking among friends: World EV Day brings electromobility into theconversation. To support it, Aiways has therefore deliberately chosen September9, 2022 for the European premiere of the new U6 SUV-Coupé.