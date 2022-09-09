checkAd

World EV Day Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé makes its debut (FOTO)

Shanghai/Munich (ots) - As part of World EV Day, the Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé
celebrates its European premiere and is shown in first teaser images. As the
second model based on the all-electric MAS platform, its dynamic design is
tailored to customers who value lifestyle and emotion.

In its home market, Aiways, a provider of individual mobility solutions based in
Shanghai, has already officially presented the U6 SUV-Coupé to the media and
very successfully launched it for pre-sales. The market launch for the European
models is now imminent. The first engineering vehicles have already arrived at
the Overseas Headquarters in Munich for final tests and will be shown for the
first time in four teaser images at the World EV Day on September 09.

Dynamic and emotional: the new design language

The Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé is the second model on the highly modular all-electric
MAS (More Adaptable Structure) platform developed by Aiways itself. The new
model combines the lifestyle, dynamics and emotional design of the U6ion concept
car with the unrivaled space and high utility value of the already available U5
SUV. The images now published show the European production version for the first
time. The high-quality light design, which has been adopted almost unchanged
from the study, is clearly visible.

Adaptive and groundbreaking: teaser images show light design

With two LED projectors per side and an unmistakable daytime running light
signature, the main headlights of the new Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé present themselves
in the first photos. The adaptive LED lighting system is not only a further
development of the previously used headlights in terms of design, but also in
terms of functionality. The same applies to the taillights. The LED light strip,
which spans the entire width of the vehicle and is in one piece in the tailgate,
is not only a technological highlight, it also impresses with its dynamic
staging of the lighting functions.

High level of innovation and new technologies: AI-Tech highlights expertise

"It is not only in terms of lighting technology and design that the Aiways U6
SUV-Coupé shows a new language. The new model has been continuously revised in
all key areas and thus testifies to the high innovative strength of our young
brand," explains Dr. Alexander Klose, Executive Vice President Overseas
Operations at Aiways. For the new U6 SUV-Coupé, not only were new technologies
quickly adapted, but customer feedback was also quickly and easily incorporated
into the development process. Under the label AI-Tech, Aiways is now confidently
combining its own developments for the first time in the U6 SUV-Coupé, thus
underlining its own development expertise.

Ideal setting for the premiere: World EV Day

World EV Day is more than the invention of a hashtag. It is a symbol for a
global movement that is working together to drive change. It is supported by
companies, politics, but above all by the pioneers of electric driving. It is a
day to celebrate electric mobility and the transition to sustainable
transportation. Whether on a large or small scale, whether with a world
premiere, a meeting among like-minded people at a charging station, or while
talking among friends: World EV Day brings electromobility into the
conversation. To support it, Aiways has therefore deliberately chosen September
9, 2022 for the European premiere of the new U6 SUV-Coupé.

Press Releases & Media Assets

Aiways press material and an extensive selection of high-resolution photos and
videos can be downloaded from the press portal https://media.ai-ways.eu/ .

Contact:

Aiways contact for media inquiries
Bernd Abel, Aiways Automobile Europe GmbH
+49 (0) 89 693135269
mailto:bernd.abel@ai-ways.eu

Georgia Chapman, Aiways Automobile Europe GmbH
+49 (0) 89 693135278
mailto:georgia.chapman@ai-ways.eu

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/150402/5317313
OTS: Aiways Automobile Europe GmbH



