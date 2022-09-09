XM Ranks 2nd in Great Place to Work(TM) 'Best Medium Workplaces' List for Top 2022 European Employers

Limassol, Cyprus (ots/PRNewswire) - XM is beyond proud to announce that it has

ranked second (2) in a list of Europe's top employers in 2022, in the 'Best

Medium Workplaces' category, as awarded by the Great Place to Work(TM)

Institute.



To be recognised as a Great Place to Work(TM) by such a globally renowned

institution is a true honour. It is proof of the company's commitment to

creating a big, fair, and human workplace, as well as a company culture geared

towards inclusivity. Furthermore, it reflects the growth and development of the

FinTech industry in Cyprus, marking the first time a Cypriot company has

achieved such a high ranking.



