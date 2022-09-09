checkAd

XM Ranks 2nd in Great Place to Work(TM) 'Best Medium Workplaces' List for Top 2022 European Employers

Limassol, Cyprus (ots/PRNewswire) - XM is beyond proud to announce that it has
ranked second (2) in a list of Europe's top employers in 2022, in the 'Best
Medium Workplaces' category, as awarded by the Great Place to Work(TM)
Institute.

To be recognised as a Great Place to Work(TM) by such a globally renowned
institution is a true honour. It is proof of the company's commitment to
creating a big, fair, and human workplace, as well as a company culture geared
towards inclusivity. Furthermore, it reflects the growth and development of the
FinTech industry in Cyprus, marking the first time a Cypriot company has
achieved such a high ranking.

For Maria Hadjipanteli, the company's Group Chief People & Culture Officer, this
accolade is reflective of all the hard work that has been done to build a
positive working environment:

"Big. Fair. Human has always been at the core of our DNA as a company, and those
values apply not only to the way we treat our clients, but also our employees.
We appreciate that all the success XM has experienced over the last decade
wouldn't have been possible without the hard work of our people, which is why we
focus on fostering a positive workplace culture, so that they have the best
environment not only to perform, but to grow and develop."

Kyriakos Iacovides, General Manager of Great Place to Work(TM) Cyprus had this
to say about XM's important achievement:

"XM's exceptional distinction in being awarded second place on the list of
Europe's Best Medium Workplaces in 2022 honours more than just the company, but
Cyprus as a whole. By securing such a high ranking, XM represents the quality of
the FinTech industry in Cyprus, on a Pan-European stage."

XM has been a global leader in multi-asset online trading for over a decade and
employs over 750 professionals, across countless disciplines, all over the
world.

To learn more about the company and the career opportunities on offer, visit
https://www.xm.com/careers .

Disclaimer:

XM is a trading name of Trading Point of Financial Instruments Limited,
registration number HE251334, with registered address at 12 Richard & Verengaria
Street, Araouzos Castle Court, 3rd Floor, 3042 Limassol, Cyprus.

Risk Warning: CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing
money rapidly due to leverage. 74.89% of retail investor accounts lose money
when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand
how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your
money. Please consider our Risk Disclosure.

Trading Point of Financial Instruments Limited provides investment and ancillary
services to residents of the European Economic Area (EEA) and the United
Kingdom.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1895520/Trading_Point_XM.jpg

Contact:

Rachel demosthenous,
rdemosthenous@trading-point.com,
+35725029920

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/165126/5317602
OTS: Trading Point



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  18   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

XM Ranks 2nd in Great Place to Work(TM) 'Best Medium Workplaces' List for Top 2022 European Employers XM is beyond proud to announce that it has ranked second (2) in a list of Europe's top employers in 2022, in the 'Best Medium Workplaces' category, as awarded by the Great Place to Work(TM) Institute. To be recognised as a Great Place to …

Nachrichten des Autors

ClimatePartner names Gregg Demers to head its operations in the United States / CEO shifts focus to ...
255 Leser
GSTS schließt Kapitalerhöhung ab
191 Leser
Wirtschaftsminister leitet Delegation der VAE in Griechenland mit umfangreicher Beteiligung von ...
183 Leser
Minister of Economy Heads UAE's Delegation to Greece with Extensive Government & ...
181 Leser
Les Roches in the elite of Hospitality Management education with a new agreement with the UNWTO and ...
177 Leser
Ford nutzt App, damit Beschäftigte Jobsharing Partner finden (FOTO)
158 Leser
Gründer von Sangel Capital erhält von ChinaVenture Awards den Titel des ...
146 Leser
Il Ministro dell'economia guida la delegazione EAU in Grecia con un'ampia partecipazione di ...
142 Leser
Le ministre de l'Économie à la tête de la délégation des EAU ...
131 Leser
42Gears kündigt Zero-Day-Unterstützung für iOS 16 und iPadOS 16 vor dem Release der ...
127 Leser
Digitale Messe ausrichten und zum Erfolg machen - 6 Tipps, worauf Unternehmen achten müssen ...
630 Leser
Tuya Smart präsentierte sich auf der IFA 2022 mit "Double Carbon" Smart ...
529 Leser
Launch der ersten fünf veganen Produkte von Billie Green / Verkaufsstart für innovative ...
496 Leser
MEYLE engineers solve Tesla's squeaking problem / Hamburg engineers solve Tesla's squeaking ...
489 Leser
TÜV-Verband fordert mehr digitale Sicherheit bei Spielzeug
472 Leser
Digitale Transformation: Großer Optimismus bei deutschen Führungskräften
431 Leser
Business Health Index (BHI®) revolutioniert Betriebliches Gesundheitsmanagement (FOTO)
426 Leser
eMobility Payment: "Ein Konto für ein Auto"- Der Mobile Payment Anbieter VIMpay stellt seine Vision vor
411 Leser
Nicklas Spelmeyer gibt 5 Tipps: So gelingt der Start ins Amazon FBA Business (FOTO)
355 Leser
"Vollbild" vom SWR: Recherchen decken Greenwashing bei vermeintlich "grünen" Geldanlagen auf (FOTO)
340 Leser
Lidl präsentiert den neuen Monsieur Cuisine smart "SKMS 1200 A1" für besondere ...
1175 Leser
Wirtschaft warnt vor "Wohlstandsverlusten in unvorstellbarem Ausmaß"
948 Leser
Bitcoin-Konferenz BTC22 in Innsbruck: Ein neues Geldsystem als Mittel gegen die Ungleichheit?
881 Leser
Orangetheory® Fitness ernennt Jason Dunlop zum Präsidenten der internationalen Abteilung
778 Leser
Sven Schöpker: Wie Betriebe Personalnot bekämpfen und Ausbildungsstellen besetzen (FOTO)
717 Leser
Blogger-Relevanzindex zeigt: Das sind Deutschlands Top-50-Unternehmensblogs (FOTO)
710 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
676 Leser
Projekt Modernisierung Digitalfunk BOS 2030: Ericsson modernisiert Digitalfunksysteme für Polizei, Feuerwehr und Co. in ...
674 Leser
Studie: Hohe Gaskostensteigerungen für energetisch schlechte Häuser erwartet
653 Leser
Digitale Messe ausrichten und zum Erfolg machen - 6 Tipps, worauf Unternehmen achten müssen ...
630 Leser
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
3046 Leser
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
1808 Leser
Fachkräftemangel in den MINT-Berufen - Das können Unternehmen und Politik tun (AUDIO)
1732 Leser
DSM and Firmenich confirm leadership team for proposed combined company DSM-Firmenich
1646 Leser
Mineralien und Kapitalstruktur - Erfolgsgaranten der TH Mining AG / Corporate Mission: Lebensqualität der Menschen verbessern! (VIDEO)
1555 Leser
REWE startet die erste BrandLoyalty Kundenbindungsaktion mit National Geographic gebrandeten ...
1460 Leser
Lidl präsentiert den neuen Monsieur Cuisine smart "SKMS 1200 A1" für besondere ...
1175 Leser
Dudenhöffer zum Diess-Aus: Cariad hat wohl zu viele Probleme gebracht
1137 Leser
4,2 % weniger beantragte Regelinsolvenzen im Juli 2022 als im Vormonat
1010 Leser
Postbank Wohnatlas 2022 / Immobilienpreise fliegen 2021 zu neuen Höhen (FOTO)
975 Leser