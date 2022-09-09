XM Ranks 2nd in Great Place to Work(TM) 'Best Medium Workplaces' List for Top 2022 European Employers
Limassol, Cyprus (ots/PRNewswire) - XM is beyond proud to announce that it has
ranked second (2) in a list of Europe's top employers in 2022, in the 'Best
Medium Workplaces' category, as awarded by the Great Place to Work(TM)
Institute.
To be recognised as a Great Place to Work(TM) by such a globally renowned
institution is a true honour. It is proof of the company's commitment to
creating a big, fair, and human workplace, as well as a company culture geared
towards inclusivity. Furthermore, it reflects the growth and development of the
FinTech industry in Cyprus, marking the first time a Cypriot company has
achieved such a high ranking.
ranked second (2) in a list of Europe's top employers in 2022, in the 'Best
Medium Workplaces' category, as awarded by the Great Place to Work(TM)
Institute.
To be recognised as a Great Place to Work(TM) by such a globally renowned
institution is a true honour. It is proof of the company's commitment to
creating a big, fair, and human workplace, as well as a company culture geared
towards inclusivity. Furthermore, it reflects the growth and development of the
FinTech industry in Cyprus, marking the first time a Cypriot company has
achieved such a high ranking.
For Maria Hadjipanteli, the company's Group Chief People & Culture Officer, this
accolade is reflective of all the hard work that has been done to build a
positive working environment:
"Big. Fair. Human has always been at the core of our DNA as a company, and those
values apply not only to the way we treat our clients, but also our employees.
We appreciate that all the success XM has experienced over the last decade
wouldn't have been possible without the hard work of our people, which is why we
focus on fostering a positive workplace culture, so that they have the best
environment not only to perform, but to grow and develop."
Kyriakos Iacovides, General Manager of Great Place to Work(TM) Cyprus had this
to say about XM's important achievement:
"XM's exceptional distinction in being awarded second place on the list of
Europe's Best Medium Workplaces in 2022 honours more than just the company, but
Cyprus as a whole. By securing such a high ranking, XM represents the quality of
the FinTech industry in Cyprus, on a Pan-European stage."
XM has been a global leader in multi-asset online trading for over a decade and
employs over 750 professionals, across countless disciplines, all over the
world.
To learn more about the company and the career opportunities on offer, visit
https://www.xm.com/careers .
Disclaimer:
XM is a trading name of Trading Point of Financial Instruments Limited,
registration number HE251334, with registered address at 12 Richard & Verengaria
Street, Araouzos Castle Court, 3rd Floor, 3042 Limassol, Cyprus.
Risk Warning: CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing
money rapidly due to leverage. 74.89% of retail investor accounts lose money
when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand
how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your
money. Please consider our Risk Disclosure.
Trading Point of Financial Instruments Limited provides investment and ancillary
services to residents of the European Economic Area (EEA) and the United
Kingdom.
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1895520/Trading_Point_XM.jpg
Contact:
Rachel demosthenous,
rdemosthenous@trading-point.com,
+35725029920
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/165126/5317602
OTS: Trading Point
accolade is reflective of all the hard work that has been done to build a
positive working environment:
"Big. Fair. Human has always been at the core of our DNA as a company, and those
values apply not only to the way we treat our clients, but also our employees.
We appreciate that all the success XM has experienced over the last decade
wouldn't have been possible without the hard work of our people, which is why we
focus on fostering a positive workplace culture, so that they have the best
environment not only to perform, but to grow and develop."
Kyriakos Iacovides, General Manager of Great Place to Work(TM) Cyprus had this
to say about XM's important achievement:
"XM's exceptional distinction in being awarded second place on the list of
Europe's Best Medium Workplaces in 2022 honours more than just the company, but
Cyprus as a whole. By securing such a high ranking, XM represents the quality of
the FinTech industry in Cyprus, on a Pan-European stage."
XM has been a global leader in multi-asset online trading for over a decade and
employs over 750 professionals, across countless disciplines, all over the
world.
To learn more about the company and the career opportunities on offer, visit
https://www.xm.com/careers .
Disclaimer:
XM is a trading name of Trading Point of Financial Instruments Limited,
registration number HE251334, with registered address at 12 Richard & Verengaria
Street, Araouzos Castle Court, 3rd Floor, 3042 Limassol, Cyprus.
Risk Warning: CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing
money rapidly due to leverage. 74.89% of retail investor accounts lose money
when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand
how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your
money. Please consider our Risk Disclosure.
Trading Point of Financial Instruments Limited provides investment and ancillary
services to residents of the European Economic Area (EEA) and the United
Kingdom.
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1895520/Trading_Point_XM.jpg
Contact:
Rachel demosthenous,
rdemosthenous@trading-point.com,
+35725029920
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/165126/5317602
OTS: Trading Point
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 18 | 0 |