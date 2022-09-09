Paris (ots) - At ESMO 2022, 9-13 September, Paris, France, the premier cancer

congress in Europe, which has gathered 28k participants from 167 countries, many

discussions will be around sustainability, prevention and novel approaches which

could soon become a reality in the clinic.



- Late-breaking results elucidate the link between air pollution and lung cancer

in people who have never smoked





"Pollution has a known association with lung cancer, but we didn't know if andhow it directly causes the disease" - Scientific Co-chair Charles Swanton,Francis Crick Institute, UK. These results begin to explain how environmentalcarcinogens can drive cancer, deriving a public health mandate to lower thelevels of these pollutants, produced by the combustion of fossil fuels. "We haveto achieve a 50% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, by doing so wewill naturally reduce levels of PM2.5. We can all play a part: we need to cyclemore, walk more. PM2.5 cause 8 million deaths a year, not just due to cancer butalso to other diseases, i.e., more than the deaths caused by tobacco globally."- Study confirms accuracy of multi-cancer early detection blood testing,possibly leading to major paradigm shift in screening and early detection"This is one of the very first studies where the detection of cancer DNA in theblood has allowed to detect cancer at an early stage" - Scientific Co-ChairFabrice André, Gustave Roussy, France. "If this test works, in the future itwill be good news for patients. But with this comes a wake-up call for hospitalsto see what will happen in 10 years and start now to train fellows and changeinfrastructures accordingly."- Other highly anticipated results to be presented at the ESMO Congress 2022Phase III trial of first-in-class drug targeting a new molecular alteration in arare category of cancers; landmark trial of cell therapy usingtumour-infiltrating lymphocytes to improve outcomes for advanced melanoma;several late-phase trials of immunotherapy, including for non-small cell lungercancer not eligible to standard chemotherapy; studies for underrepresentedpatient populationsFull story: https://bit.ly/3B2pJ2f#ESMO22