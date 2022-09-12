checkAd
Original-Research: EPTI AB (von GBC AG): BUY
Foto: Arne Dedert - DPA

Original-Research EPTI AB (von GBC AG): BUY

^

Original-Research: EPTI AB - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu EPTI AB

Unternehmen: EPTI AB
ISIN: SE0013774668

Anlass der Studie: Research Report (Note)
Empfehlung: BUY
Kursziel: 9.16 SEK
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2023
Letzte Ratingänderung: -
Analyst: Matthias Greiffenberger, Cosmin Filker

Adjustment of NAV due to market conditions; Still very high upside potential; Very promising investment Apotekamo executes financing round and significantly increases valuation; Target price SEK 9.16 / EUR 0.85; Rating: Buy

In the first half of 2022, consolidated sales increased by 489.6% to SEK 101.46 million (PY: SEK 17.21 million). With its own work capitalized and the low level of other operating income, total operating performance increased by 348.7% to SEK 117.19 million (PY: SEK 26.12 million).
However, EBITDA decreased to SEK -11.46 million (PY: SEK -0.66 million) due to the Talnox Group AB acquisition. This investment contributes a high share of sales, but has comparatively lower margins. In total, operating costs increased to SEK 128.65 million (PY: SEK 26.78 million). Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses from the reverse acquisition reduced EBIT to SEK -54.24 million (PY: SEK -3.53 million). Write-downs on investments amounting to SEK -6.2 million (PY: 0) were also made. As a result, net income amounted to SEK -62.87 million (previous year: SEK -3.55 million) and was, thus, significantly below the previous year's figure.

The second quarter, viewed in isolation, already shows a significantly more positive picture again with a positive EBITDA. In the second quarter, total operating performance increased to 349.8% to SEK 54.6 million (PY: SEK 12.14 million) and EBITDA increased to SEK 0.55 million (PY: SEK -2.77 million). On the one hand, the improvement in earnings is due to the fact that it is no longer necessary to consolidate the investments in Bruger, Workamo, Apotekamo and D1: these investments are growing strongly, but also require high marketing budgets. On the other hand, EPTI Services achieved significant improvements in earnings.

According to our revaluation of EPTI Services and Apotekamo as well as the warrants, we have determined a positive valuation discrepancy (hidden reserves) amounting to SEK 226.67 million. The valuation discrepancy, in addition to the NAV of SEK 726 million determined after June 30, 2022, results in a total NAV, according to the GBC approach, of SEK 952.67 million.

This corresponds to a NAV per share of SEK 9.16 or EUR 0.85.
At the current price of EUR 0.23 (Xetra, 02.09.22 17:38), this means a significant upside potential of 269.6% and therefore we assign a BUY rating.

Even if we only consider the NAV on a K3 basis of SEK 726 million, this would result in a NAV per share of SEK 6.98, or EUR 0.65 per share, which also represents an enormous upside potential to the current share price of 182.6%.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
http://www.more-ir.de/d/25415.pdf

Kontakt für Rückfragen
GBC AG
Halderstraße 27
86150 Augsburg
0821 / 241133 0
research@gbc-ag.de
+++++++++++++++
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,6a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter: http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung
+++++++++++++++
Date and time of completion of the study: 09.09.2022 (12:30) Date and time of the first disclosure of the study: 12.09.2022 (10:00 a.m.) Validity of the target price: until max. 31/12/2023

übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

°


Rating: BUY
Analyst: GBC


Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: dpa-AFX
 |  33   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Original-Research EPTI AB (von GBC AG): BUY ^ Original-Research: EPTI AB - von GBC AG Einstufung von GBC AG zu EPTI AB Unternehmen: EPTI AB ISIN: SE0013774668 Anlass der Studie: Research Report (Note) Empfehlung: BUY Kursziel: 9.16 SEK Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2023 Letzte …

Nachrichten des Autors

Russischer Botschafter bietet Nord Stream 2 als Ersatz an (2) 
1210 Leser
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN - Die wichtigsten Meldungen vom Wochenende
601 Leser
dpa-AFX Börsentag auf einen Blick: Dax weiter auf Erholungskurs
600 Leser
ROUNDUP: Experten: Cannabis-Legalisierung verstößt gegen EU-Recht
517 Leser
DAX-FLASH: Stabilisierung setzt sich fort
506 Leser
ROUNDUP: Hunderte bei Infotag von Tesla - Produktion fährt weiter hoch
464 Leser
WDH/ROUNDUP: Zweifel an Wiederherstellung des Atomabkommens mit dem Iran wachsen
464 Leser
Henkel rechnet mit zwei Milliarden Euro Mehrkosten wegen Rohstoffen und Logistik
435 Leser
Aktien Frankfurt Ausblick: Positive Vorgaben treiben Dax Richtung 13 200 Punkte
277 Leser
Devisen: Euro notiert weiter über Dollar-Parität
272 Leser
HINWEIS/Aktien New York: US-Börsen geschlossen - Feiertag
1315 Leser
Russischer Botschafter bietet Nord Stream 2 als Ersatz an (2) 
1210 Leser
Ölpreise geraten deutlich unter Druck - WTI auf dem tiefsten Stand seit Januar
1051 Leser
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Socgen hält Fresenius für massiv unterbewertet - Aktie steigt
917 Leser
Aktien Frankfurt: Dax bleibt nach EZB-Leitzinsanhebung im Minus
887 Leser
ROUNDUP: Kreml weist Schuld für Stopp der Gaslieferungen dem Westen zu (2) 
868 Leser
Ölpreise unter Druck
793 Leser
AKTIEN-FLASH: Rheinmetall und Hensoldt starten Erholungsversuch
756 Leser
ROUNDUP: Gazprom spricht von Konstruktionsfehler bei Siemens-Energy-Turbine (1) 
673 Leser
Ölpreise fallen auf mehrmonatige Tiefstände
650 Leser
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Heftige Verluste - Powell facht Zinsangst an (2) 
2917 Leser
Kroatiens Regierung wegen Betrugsvorwürfen unter Druck
2300 Leser
Aktien New York: Deutliche Verluste nach Ankündigung weiterer US-Zinserhöhungen
2099 Leser
Aktien New York: Indizes reagieren nur kurz negativ auf Powell-Aussagen (1) 
1816 Leser
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Varta weiter auf Talfahrt - Tief seit mehr als zwei Jahren
1551 Leser
Aktien New York: Dow verringert Minus nach Fed-Protokoll
1541 Leser
ROUNDUP: Gazprom nimmt Gastransport durch Nord Stream 1 nicht wieder auf
1446 Leser
Früherer Deutsche-Bank-Chef Anshu Jain ist tot
1423 Leser
HINWEIS/Aktien New York: US-Börsen geschlossen - Feiertag
1315 Leser
Russischer Botschafter bietet Nord Stream 2 als Ersatz an (2) 
1210 Leser
Karlsruher Entscheidung zur Pflege-Impfpflicht am Donnerstag
30256 Leser
London: Viele russische Truppen nicht mehr kampffähig
19255 Leser
Moskau sagt Zerfall der Ukraine in mehrere Kleinstaaten voraus
11685 Leser
Große Goldvorkommen in Uganda entdeckt (2) 
5116 Leser
ANALYSE: Metzler stellt deutsche Aktienfavoriten neu auf - Sechs Werte getauscht
4420 Leser
DAX-FLASH: Index droht Rutsch unter 13 000 Punkte - Ölpreis-Anstieg belastet
4346 Leser
ROUNDUP: Teamviewer zieht Konsequenzen aus Kurssturz - Finanzvorstand geht
4124 Leser
Aktien New York: Freier Fall geht an der Wall Street weiter
3725 Leser
Zinserhöhung kommt: EZB erhöht Leitzinsen im Euroraum deutlicher als erwartet (1) 
3570 Leser
London: Fortschritte Russlands in Ukraine behindert
3516 Leser