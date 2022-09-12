Firmenich Strengthens Sustainability Performance in FY2022
Geneva (ots/PRNewswire) - Audited ESG Report 2022 shows accelerated progress
toward industry-leading targets for 2025
Firmenich, the world's largest privately-owned fragrance and taste company,
today releases its annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report,
tracking progress toward the group's groundbreaking sustainability targets.
Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 was marked by strong sustainability performance across the
Group's three key pillars, climate, nature, and people, backed by growing,
best-in-class independent evaluation and reinforced ESG governance.
"I am proud that we continued to accelerate our industry-leading ESG actions
despite the challenging economic climate and kept making measurable progress
toward our 2025 targets, even exceeding them for renewable ingredients and
Living Wage," said Gilbert Ghostine, CEO Firmenich. "Our Firmenich Inclusive
Capitalism business model is gaining more traction and proving more and more
relevant in today's world. Every year, new climate extremes are having a growing
impact across the globe: Firmenich's bold environmental ambition is a vital
business investment today and for the future."
toward industry-leading targets for 2025
Firmenich, the world's largest privately-owned fragrance and taste company,
today releases its annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report,
tracking progress toward the group's groundbreaking sustainability targets.
Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 was marked by strong sustainability performance across the
Group's three key pillars, climate, nature, and people, backed by growing,
best-in-class independent evaluation and reinforced ESG governance.
"I am proud that we continued to accelerate our industry-leading ESG actions
despite the challenging economic climate and kept making measurable progress
toward our 2025 targets, even exceeding them for renewable ingredients and
Living Wage," said Gilbert Ghostine, CEO Firmenich. "Our Firmenich Inclusive
Capitalism business model is gaining more traction and proving more and more
relevant in today's world. Every year, new climate extremes are having a growing
impact across the globe: Firmenich's bold environmental ambition is a vital
business investment today and for the future."
"Firmenich ESG strategy keeps progressing across our own operations and along
our supply chain," said Thomas Andro, Senior Director, Corporate Sustainability
. "Furthermore, consumer demand for sustainable products is a structural growth
trend in our industry and Firmenich's outstanding ESG credentials, combined with
our leadership and innovation in natural and renewable ingredients, are becoming
even more relevant for our customers as they progress with their own
sustainability roadmaps."
FY2022 ESG Performance Highlights
- Acting on Climate Change: Firmenich was one of only two companies to receive a
fourth consecutive CDP Triple A rating for climate, water, and forests. Three
manufacturing sites, in Norway, Singapore and South Africa, were carbon
neutral in FY22, all operating without the use of offsets. Firmenich
maintained decoupling of growth in manufacturing output from its CO2
emissions: in FY22, Scope 1 and 2 emissions were reduced by 36.1% vs. 2017,
and the new ingredients sites reduced Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 12.2% vs.
2020. The Group maintained 100% Renewable Electricity in its operations
including in new acquisitions[1]. Firmenich aims to reach carbon neutrality in
its direct operations by 2025, absolute carbon emissions reduction by 2030 in
line with limiting temperature rise to 1.5*C, as well as net-zero emissions by
2039 across its direct operations and value chain (Scopes 1, 2, and 3). Its
net-zero targets were validated by the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi)
our supply chain," said Thomas Andro, Senior Director, Corporate Sustainability
. "Furthermore, consumer demand for sustainable products is a structural growth
trend in our industry and Firmenich's outstanding ESG credentials, combined with
our leadership and innovation in natural and renewable ingredients, are becoming
even more relevant for our customers as they progress with their own
sustainability roadmaps."
FY2022 ESG Performance Highlights
- Acting on Climate Change: Firmenich was one of only two companies to receive a
fourth consecutive CDP Triple A rating for climate, water, and forests. Three
manufacturing sites, in Norway, Singapore and South Africa, were carbon
neutral in FY22, all operating without the use of offsets. Firmenich
maintained decoupling of growth in manufacturing output from its CO2
emissions: in FY22, Scope 1 and 2 emissions were reduced by 36.1% vs. 2017,
and the new ingredients sites reduced Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 12.2% vs.
2020. The Group maintained 100% Renewable Electricity in its operations
including in new acquisitions[1]. Firmenich aims to reach carbon neutrality in
its direct operations by 2025, absolute carbon emissions reduction by 2030 in
line with limiting temperature rise to 1.5*C, as well as net-zero emissions by
2039 across its direct operations and value chain (Scopes 1, 2, and 3). Its
net-zero targets were validated by the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi)
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 33 | 0 |