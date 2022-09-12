Firmenich Strengthens Sustainability Performance in FY2022

Geneva (ots/PRNewswire) - Audited ESG Report 2022 shows accelerated progress

toward industry-leading targets for 2025



Firmenich, the world's largest privately-owned fragrance and taste company,

today releases its annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report,

tracking progress toward the group's groundbreaking sustainability targets.

Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 was marked by strong sustainability performance across the

Group's three key pillars, climate, nature, and people, backed by growing,

best-in-class independent evaluation and reinforced ESG governance.



"I am proud that we continued to accelerate our industry-leading ESG actions

despite the challenging economic climate and kept making measurable progress

toward our 2025 targets, even exceeding them for renewable ingredients and

Living Wage," said Gilbert Ghostine, CEO Firmenich. "Our Firmenich Inclusive

Capitalism business model is gaining more traction and proving more and more

relevant in today's world. Every year, new climate extremes are having a growing

impact across the globe: Firmenich's bold environmental ambition is a vital

business investment today and for the future."



