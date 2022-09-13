WATERFALL SECURITY ANNOUNCES CYBERSECURITY PARTNERSHIP WITH ALSTOM

Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - Waterfall's industrial cybersecurity products are

trusted by critical infrastructures worldwide



Waterfall Security Solutions (http://www.waterfall-security.com/) , the

Operational Technology (OT) security company, today announced a collaboration

agreement to secure safety-critical and reliability-critical operations networks

for railways and public transport with Alstom, the global leader in smart and

green mobility. Increased digitalization and interconnectivity in rail systems

enhance system efficiencies and the passenger experience, but also make

transport infrastructures more exposed to cyber-attacks. In a world driven by

digital, having assurance that data and connected systems are protected is a

basic requirement to ensure continuous operations for all transport authorities.



This partnership is an important response to the growing digitalization and

connectivity in metros and railways. It is also in line with the rail industry's

own acknowledgment that cyber threats must be made a priority. This priority is

reflected in Europe's new TS 50701 standard and the new US TSA 1580-21-01 and

1582-21-01 Security Directives.



