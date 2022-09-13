WATERFALL SECURITY ANNOUNCES CYBERSECURITY PARTNERSHIP WITH ALSTOM
Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - Waterfall's industrial cybersecurity products are
trusted by critical infrastructures worldwide
Waterfall Security Solutions (http://www.waterfall-security.com/) , the
Operational Technology (OT) security company, today announced a collaboration
agreement to secure safety-critical and reliability-critical operations networks
for railways and public transport with Alstom, the global leader in smart and
green mobility. Increased digitalization and interconnectivity in rail systems
enhance system efficiencies and the passenger experience, but also make
transport infrastructures more exposed to cyber-attacks. In a world driven by
digital, having assurance that data and connected systems are protected is a
basic requirement to ensure continuous operations for all transport authorities.
This partnership is an important response to the growing digitalization and
connectivity in metros and railways. It is also in line with the rail industry's
own acknowledgment that cyber threats must be made a priority. This priority is
reflected in Europe's new TS 50701 standard and the new US TSA 1580-21-01 and
1582-21-01 Security Directives.
trusted by critical infrastructures worldwide
Waterfall Security Solutions (http://www.waterfall-security.com/) , the
Operational Technology (OT) security company, today announced a collaboration
agreement to secure safety-critical and reliability-critical operations networks
for railways and public transport with Alstom, the global leader in smart and
green mobility. Increased digitalization and interconnectivity in rail systems
enhance system efficiencies and the passenger experience, but also make
transport infrastructures more exposed to cyber-attacks. In a world driven by
digital, having assurance that data and connected systems are protected is a
basic requirement to ensure continuous operations for all transport authorities.
This partnership is an important response to the growing digitalization and
connectivity in metros and railways. It is also in line with the rail industry's
own acknowledgment that cyber threats must be made a priority. This priority is
reflected in Europe's new TS 50701 standard and the new US TSA 1580-21-01 and
1582-21-01 Security Directives.
"Operational efficiency and enhanced passenger experience are two clear focuses
for Alstom. The increased network integration that is needed to achieve these
goals are exposing railway networks to new and evolving threats," said Eddy
Thésée, Vice President Cybersecurity at Alstom. "Our partners ability to provide
physical protection of OT and control networks while seamlessly integrating
those networks with business automation systems has become essential to
efficient operation."
"Our global partnership with Alstom is driven by a shared commitment to secure
critical infrastructures such as railways, metros, and light train systems,"
said Lior Frenkel, CEO and Co-Founder at Waterfall . "Together, we bring to
public transport operators Waterfall's expertise and technologies, which have
been proven and applied in other critical infrastructures, including electric
power, oil & gas and water treatment systems. Together, we will support rail
operators in their challenge to meet cybersecurity imperatives, standards and
legal requirements."
About Waterfall Security Solutions
Waterfall Security Solutions is the OT security company, producing a family of
Unidirectional Gateway technologies and products that enable enterprise-wide
visibility for operations, with disciplined control. Waterfall products
represent an evolutionary alternative to firewalls. The company's growing list
of customers includes national infrastructures, power plants, nuclear plants,
off and on shore oil and gas facilities, refineries, manufacturing plants,
utility companies, and many more. Deployed throughout North America, Europe, the
Middle East and Asia, Waterfall products support the widest range of leading
industrial remote monitoring platforms, applications, databases, and protocols
in the market. For more information, visit http://www.waterfall-security.com/ .
Contact:
Anna Plot
Waterfall Security Solutions
mailto:info@waterfall-security.com
Photo -
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1896071/Waterfall_Security_Solutions.jpg
Logo-
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/710139/Waterfall_Security_Solutions_Logo.jpg
Contact:
+972-3-9003700
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/162904/5319531
OTS: Waterfall Security Solutions
for Alstom. The increased network integration that is needed to achieve these
goals are exposing railway networks to new and evolving threats," said Eddy
Thésée, Vice President Cybersecurity at Alstom. "Our partners ability to provide
physical protection of OT and control networks while seamlessly integrating
those networks with business automation systems has become essential to
efficient operation."
"Our global partnership with Alstom is driven by a shared commitment to secure
critical infrastructures such as railways, metros, and light train systems,"
said Lior Frenkel, CEO and Co-Founder at Waterfall . "Together, we bring to
public transport operators Waterfall's expertise and technologies, which have
been proven and applied in other critical infrastructures, including electric
power, oil & gas and water treatment systems. Together, we will support rail
operators in their challenge to meet cybersecurity imperatives, standards and
legal requirements."
About Waterfall Security Solutions
Waterfall Security Solutions is the OT security company, producing a family of
Unidirectional Gateway technologies and products that enable enterprise-wide
visibility for operations, with disciplined control. Waterfall products
represent an evolutionary alternative to firewalls. The company's growing list
of customers includes national infrastructures, power plants, nuclear plants,
off and on shore oil and gas facilities, refineries, manufacturing plants,
utility companies, and many more. Deployed throughout North America, Europe, the
Middle East and Asia, Waterfall products support the widest range of leading
industrial remote monitoring platforms, applications, databases, and protocols
in the market. For more information, visit http://www.waterfall-security.com/ .
Contact:
Anna Plot
Waterfall Security Solutions
mailto:info@waterfall-security.com
Photo -
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1896071/Waterfall_Security_Solutions.jpg
Logo-
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/710139/Waterfall_Security_Solutions_Logo.jpg
Contact:
+972-3-9003700
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/162904/5319531
OTS: Waterfall Security Solutions
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 22 | 0 |