Rheinmetall Dermalog SensorTec GmbH makes its public debut (FOTO)
Hamburg (ots) - Rheinmetall Dermalog SensorTec GmbH, a joint venture of the tech
enterprise Rheinmetall AG and DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH, Germany's
largest biometrics company, is making its public debut at the InCabin tradeshow
in Brussels on 15 September 2022. The joint venture will be demonstrating its
first developments as well as offering customers and industry specialists
opportunities for cooperation.
Because it unites automotive know-how with biometric expertise, SensorTec
occupies a unique position in the world of interior monitoring. The strategic
objective of cooperation in the automotive sector is the integration of
biometric technology, artificial intelligence software and digitization
solutions in the vehicle interior (driver monitoring). The idea here is to
prevent accidents due to inattentiveness. Rheinmetall brings to the joint
venture its wide-ranging experience in the automotive world, while DERMALOG is a
prize-winning, highly innovative biometrics company. As one of the world's top
100 automotive component suppliers, Rheinmetall is synonymous with continuous
high quality, and is actively involved in the current process of transformation
in the automotive industry. DERMALOG can draw on numerous patents, innovations
and more than 250 major international projects in the field of human biometrics.
InCabin, part of the leading AutoSens trade fair, takes place in the Museum
Autoworld in Brussels. Attracting specialists from the world of interior
monitoring as well as experts from the field of autonomous driving (ADAS), this
year InCabin has its own dedicated day for the first time. The object of the
event is to present and make tangible the future of applications for security,
comfort and productivity through sensors, processing hardware, AI software and
algorithms as well as HMI and UI design for interior monitoring specialists.
Caption
Because it unites automotive know-how with biometric expertise, SensorTec
occupies a unique position in the world of interior monitoring.
Photo credit
DERMALOG
Contact:
Press contact DERMALOG
Sven Böckler
Media Relations
Tel.: +49 (0)40 413 227 - 0
mailto:info@dermalog.com
http://www.dermalog.com
Press contact Rheinmetall
Oliver Hoffmann
Head of Public Relations
Tel.: +49-(0)211 473 4748
mailto:oliver.hoffmann@rheinmetall.com
http://www.rheinmetall.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/8896/5319758
OTS: DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH
enterprise Rheinmetall AG and DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH, Germany's
largest biometrics company, is making its public debut at the InCabin tradeshow
in Brussels on 15 September 2022. The joint venture will be demonstrating its
first developments as well as offering customers and industry specialists
opportunities for cooperation.
Because it unites automotive know-how with biometric expertise, SensorTec
occupies a unique position in the world of interior monitoring. The strategic
objective of cooperation in the automotive sector is the integration of
biometric technology, artificial intelligence software and digitization
solutions in the vehicle interior (driver monitoring). The idea here is to
prevent accidents due to inattentiveness. Rheinmetall brings to the joint
venture its wide-ranging experience in the automotive world, while DERMALOG is a
prize-winning, highly innovative biometrics company. As one of the world's top
100 automotive component suppliers, Rheinmetall is synonymous with continuous
high quality, and is actively involved in the current process of transformation
in the automotive industry. DERMALOG can draw on numerous patents, innovations
and more than 250 major international projects in the field of human biometrics.
InCabin, part of the leading AutoSens trade fair, takes place in the Museum
Autoworld in Brussels. Attracting specialists from the world of interior
monitoring as well as experts from the field of autonomous driving (ADAS), this
year InCabin has its own dedicated day for the first time. The object of the
event is to present and make tangible the future of applications for security,
comfort and productivity through sensors, processing hardware, AI software and
algorithms as well as HMI and UI design for interior monitoring specialists.
Caption
Because it unites automotive know-how with biometric expertise, SensorTec
occupies a unique position in the world of interior monitoring.
Photo credit
DERMALOG
Contact:
Press contact DERMALOG
Sven Böckler
Media Relations
Tel.: +49 (0)40 413 227 - 0
mailto:info@dermalog.com
http://www.dermalog.com
Press contact Rheinmetall
Oliver Hoffmann
Head of Public Relations
Tel.: +49-(0)211 473 4748
mailto:oliver.hoffmann@rheinmetall.com
http://www.rheinmetall.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/8896/5319758
OTS: DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 8 | 0 |