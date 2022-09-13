Rheinmetall Dermalog SensorTec GmbH makes its public debut (FOTO)

Hamburg (ots) - Rheinmetall Dermalog SensorTec GmbH, a joint venture of the techenterprise Rheinmetall AG and DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH, Germany'slargest biometrics company, is making its public debut at the InCabin tradeshowin Brussels on 15 September 2022. The joint venture will be demonstrating itsfirst developments as well as offering customers and industry specialistsopportunities for cooperation.Because it unites automotive know-how with biometric expertise, SensorTecoccupies a unique position in the world of interior monitoring. The strategicobjective of cooperation in the automotive sector is the integration ofbiometric technology, artificial intelligence software and digitizationsolutions in the vehicle interior (driver monitoring). The idea here is toprevent accidents due to inattentiveness. Rheinmetall brings to the jointventure its wide-ranging experience in the automotive world, while DERMALOG is aprize-winning, highly innovative biometrics company. As one of the world's top100 automotive component suppliers, Rheinmetall is synonymous with continuoushigh quality, and is actively involved in the current process of transformationin the automotive industry. DERMALOG can draw on numerous patents, innovationsand more than 250 major international projects in the field of human biometrics.InCabin, part of the leading AutoSens trade fair, takes place in the MuseumAutoworld in Brussels. Attracting specialists from the world of interiormonitoring as well as experts from the field of autonomous driving (ADAS), thisyear InCabin has its own dedicated day for the first time. The object of theevent is to present and make tangible the future of applications for security,comfort and productivity through sensors, processing hardware, AI software andalgorithms as well as HMI and UI design for interior monitoring specialists.CaptionBecause it unites automotive know-how with biometric expertise, SensorTecoccupies a unique position in the world of interior monitoring.Photo creditDERMALOGContact:Press contact DERMALOGSven BöcklerMedia RelationsTel.: +49 (0)40 413 227 - 0mailto:info@dermalog.comhttp://www.dermalog.comPress contact RheinmetallOliver HoffmannHead of Public RelationsTel.: +49-(0)211 473 4748mailto:oliver.hoffmann@rheinmetall.comhttp://www.rheinmetall.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/8896/5319758OTS: DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH