Original-Research: HAEMATO AG (von GBC AG): BUY
Original-Research HAEMATO AG (von GBC AG): BUY

Original-Research: HAEMATO AG - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu HAEMATO AG

Unternehmen: HAEMATO AG
ISIN: DE000A289VV1

Anlass der Studie: Research Note
Empfehlung: BUY
Kursziel: 37.55 EUR
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2023
Letzte Ratingänderung:
Analyst: Cosmin Filker; Marcel Goldmann

1st HY 2022: Declining sales and earnings development as expected due to discontinuation of sales with corona rapid tests, earnings forecast confirmed, price target reduced to EUR 37.55 (previously: EUR 49.00) after increase of risk-free interest rate; rating: BUY

As expected, HAEMATO AG showed an overall decline in business development in the first half of 2022 with a decrease in sales revenues by 20.2% to EUR 120.97 million (PY: EUR 151.53 million). The main reason for this is the loss of revenue from the sale of COVID-19 lay tests, which had led to an extraordinary increase in revenue, particularly in the first half of 2021. Due to the oversupply on the market, HAEMATO's managecment had discontinued the sale of rapid antigen tests in the middle of the last business year. According to the company, this generated sales revenues of around EUR 25 million in the same period of the previous year, leaving only a 4.4% decline in adjusted sales.

The decline in earnings in connection with the discontinuation of corona self-tests had led to an overall decline in EBIT to EUR 4.39 million (previous year: EUR 7.23 million). However, the fact that HAEMATO AG, with the acquisition of M1 Aesthetics GmbH and the concentration on higher- margin products in the Specialty Pharma segment, has a noticeably higher level of profitability is evident by comparison with the previous half- years. In the first half of 2020, significantly lower values were achieved with an EBIT of EUR 1.23 million and an EBIT margin of 1.1 %.
With the publication of the half-year report, the management of HAEMATO AG has confirmed the guidance published in the 2021 annual report. At least at EBIT level, the Executive Board expects to be able to achieve an unchanged range of EUR 8 million to EUR 10 million. The revenue guidance, which was announced in the 2021 annual report at a range of EUR 250 million to EUR 280 million, was no longer specifically mentioned in the current half-year report.

The development of the first half of 2022 can be summarised as follows: even though we had expected a declining sales development, sales revenues were slightly below our expectations, but at the EBITDA and EBIT level our expectations were met. In particular, the high gross profit of the Speciality Pharma segment and generally low operating costs had increased profit margins more than expected. To reflect this development, we are reducing our revenue forecast for the current financial year 2022 to EUR243.86 million (PY: EUR264.36 million) but leaving our operating profit estimates almost unchanged, implying an improvement in profit margins. Taking into account the higher depreciation on financial assets, we reduce our after-tax earnings estimate to EUR 5.00 million (GBC estimate previously: EUR 6.51 million).


Rating: BUY
Analyst: GBC
Diskussion: HAEMATO AG - gesundes Wachstum im Pharmabereich
Nachrichtenagentur: dpa-AFX
