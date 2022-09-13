Debiopharm Co-leads a 10M USD Series A Round to Accelerate the Development of Genomic Medicines through Artificial Intelligence
Lausanne (ots) - Debiopharm Innovation Fund strategically invests in Whitelab
Genomics' mission to make genomic medicine development faster and leaner for
more efficient access to cancer patients in the future
Debiopharm Innovation Fund, the strategic investment arm of Swiss
biopharmaceutical company Debiopharm ( http://www.Debiopharm.com ), announced
today their investment in Whitelab Genomics alongside French Venture Capital
company, Omnes Capital, in a $10 Million Series A Round to advance their mission
to accelerate the development of genomics medicines via technology powered by
artificial intelligence (AI). Whitelab Genomics' computational platform reduces
biotherapies' development time and cost, enabling faster access to the market
and cheaper therapeutic solutions available for patients in need. Debiopharm's
investment in Whitelabs Genomics contributes to the growth plan of the start-up'
R&D team and US operations. Such an investment aligns with Debiopharm's focus on
investing in digital health solutions that improve the cancer patient journey,
transform pharmaceutical R&D, and shift healthcare towards a more
patient-centric approach.
Founded in 2019 by David Del Bourgo, MBA, and Julien Cottineau, Ph.D., alongside
a team of world-class data scientists specialized in AI, computational
biologists, molecular biologists, and genomic medicine scientists, the start-up
offers in-silico simulations customized for target discovery, vector, and
payload design, genotoxicity assessment and identification of experimental
protocols of in vitro and in vivo strategies.
"We're moving into a time where AI-based technology will play a critical role in
drug development. With better ways to develop drugs, de-risk assets, de-risk any
toxicity, and ensure efficacy, we're able to bring more personalized drugs to
patients - that's precisely what Whitelab Genomics is proven to do," stated
Tanja Dowe, CEO of the Debiopharm Innovation Fund.
"The value of using this AI-based platform is the potential acceleration of
pre-clinical, translational stage, helping drug research companies quickly
design payloads and vectors and identify the best experimental protocols for in
vitro and in vivo tests," said Hamzeh Abdul-Hadi, Investment Director of the
Debiopharm Innovation Fund.
"We are very excited to close this first institutional investment round with
such renowned investors with deep knowledge of the pharma environment. With this
funding, we can continue developing our proprietary data sets and algorithms for
both payload and vectors, and develop our collaborations with our customers,"
expressed David Del Bourgo, CEO and co-founder of Whitelab Genomics.
About Whitelab Genomics
WhiteLab Genomics, based in Paris and Cambridge (MA) was founded in 2019 by
David Del Bourgo and Julien Cottineau, experts in genomics drug development and
commercialization. WhiteLab Genomics aims to revolutionize genomic therapies
development using public and private data and in-house AI algorithms. Whitelab
Genomics supports its clients through the in-silico development phases enabling
them to quickly develop target vectors and payloads and save precious time
needed to give patients access to new genomic therapies. In only 2 years,
Whitelab Genomics has convinced leading European and US Biotech and pharma to
use its solutions for their new drug development programs, including RNA, DNA &
Cell therapies. WhiteLab Genomics is also collaborating with world-renowned
INSERM and Genethon laboratories and has been selected by Y-Combinator in its
Winter 2022 batch. The company has won multiple awards, including the Galien
Foundation nominee for startups, the Alumni New Venture Fund from the Polsky
Innovation Center at the University of Chicago, and the Future 40 from Station
F.For more information, please visit http://www.whitelabgx.com
About Debiopharm Innovation Fund
Debiopharm Innovation Fund, the strategic investment arm of Swiss
biopharmaceutical company Debiopharm, provides strategic funding and guidance
for companies with an ambition to improve the patient journey, re-imagine how
clinical trials are conducted, along with companies offering digital platforms
that support cutting-edge drug technologies. Since 2017 Debiopharm has invested
in 14 digital health companies, typically leading the investment rounds.
For more information, please visit http://www.debiopharm.com/digital-health/
We are on Twitter. Follow us @DebiopharmNews at
http://twitter.com/DebiopharmNews
Contact:
Debiopharm Contact
Dawn BonineHead of Communications
mailto:dawn.bonine@debiopharm.com
Tel: +41 (0)21 321 01 11
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/121610/5320186
OTS: Debiopharm International SA
