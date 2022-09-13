Debiopharm Co-leads a 10M USD Series A Round to Accelerate the Development of Genomic Medicines through Artificial Intelligence

Lausanne (ots) - Debiopharm Innovation Fund strategically invests in Whitelab

Genomics' mission to make genomic medicine development faster and leaner for

more efficient access to cancer patients in the future



Debiopharm Innovation Fund, the strategic investment arm of Swiss

biopharmaceutical company Debiopharm ( http://www.Debiopharm.com ), announced

today their investment in Whitelab Genomics alongside French Venture Capital

company, Omnes Capital, in a $10 Million Series A Round to advance their mission

to accelerate the development of genomics medicines via technology powered by

artificial intelligence (AI). Whitelab Genomics' computational platform reduces

biotherapies' development time and cost, enabling faster access to the market

and cheaper therapeutic solutions available for patients in need. Debiopharm's

investment in Whitelabs Genomics contributes to the growth plan of the start-up'

R&D team and US operations. Such an investment aligns with Debiopharm's focus on

investing in digital health solutions that improve the cancer patient journey,

transform pharmaceutical R&D, and shift healthcare towards a more

patient-centric approach.





Founded in 2019 by David Del Bourgo, MBA, and Julien Cottineau, Ph.D., alongsidea team of world-class data scientists specialized in AI, computationalbiologists, molecular biologists, and genomic medicine scientists, the start-upoffers in-silico simulations customized for target discovery, vector, andpayload design, genotoxicity assessment and identification of experimentalprotocols of in vitro and in vivo strategies."We're moving into a time where AI-based technology will play a critical role indrug development. With better ways to develop drugs, de-risk assets, de-risk anytoxicity, and ensure efficacy, we're able to bring more personalized drugs topatients - that's precisely what Whitelab Genomics is proven to do," statedTanja Dowe, CEO of the Debiopharm Innovation Fund."The value of using this AI-based platform is the potential acceleration ofpre-clinical, translational stage, helping drug research companies quicklydesign payloads and vectors and identify the best experimental protocols for invitro and in vivo tests," said Hamzeh Abdul-Hadi, Investment Director of theDebiopharm Innovation Fund."We are very excited to close this first institutional investment round withsuch renowned investors with deep knowledge of the pharma environment. With thisfunding, we can continue developing our proprietary data sets and algorithms forboth payload and vectors, and develop our collaborations with our customers,"expressed David Del Bourgo, CEO and co-founder of Whitelab Genomics.About Whitelab GenomicsWhiteLab Genomics, based in Paris and Cambridge (MA) was founded in 2019 byDavid Del Bourgo and Julien Cottineau, experts in genomics drug development andcommercialization. WhiteLab Genomics aims to revolutionize genomic therapiesdevelopment using public and private data and in-house AI algorithms. WhitelabGenomics supports its clients through the in-silico development phases enablingthem to quickly develop target vectors and payloads and save precious timeneeded to give patients access to new genomic therapies. In only 2 years,Whitelab Genomics has convinced leading European and US Biotech and pharma touse its solutions for their new drug development programs, including RNA, DNA &Cell therapies. WhiteLab Genomics is also collaborating with world-renownedINSERM and Genethon laboratories and has been selected by Y-Combinator in itsWinter 2022 batch. The company has won multiple awards, including the GalienFoundation nominee for startups, the Alumni New Venture Fund from the PolskyInnovation Center at the University of Chicago, and the Future 40 from StationF.For more information, please visit http://www.whitelabgx.comAbout Debiopharm Innovation FundDebiopharm Innovation Fund, the strategic investment arm of Swissbiopharmaceutical company Debiopharm, provides strategic funding and guidancefor companies with an ambition to improve the patient journey, re-imagine howclinical trials are conducted, along with companies offering digital platformsthat support cutting-edge drug technologies. Since 2017 Debiopharm has investedin 14 digital health companies, typically leading the investment rounds.For more information, please visit http://www.debiopharm.com/digital-health/We are on Twitter. Follow us @DebiopharmNews athttp://twitter.com/DebiopharmNewsContact:Debiopharm ContactDawn BonineHead of Communicationsmailto:dawn.bonine@debiopharm.comTel: +41 (0)21 321 01 11Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/121610/5320186OTS: Debiopharm International SA