WANdisco Joins The Scalable Open Architecture for Embedded Edge (SOAFEE) to Drive Automotive Innovation via Open Industry Standards

San Ramon, Calif. (ots/PRNewswire) - The company will collaborate alongside
leading automotive and component manufacturers to support edge-to-cloud data
movement and cloud-native implementations

WANdisco (https://wandisco.com/) , the data activation company, today announced
its membership to The Scalable Open Architecture for Embedded Edge (SOAFEE)
(https://soafee.io/) to build an open, standardized cloud-native architecture
for automotive innovation and design. In direct collaboration with leaders
across the automotive, semiconductor, and cloud industries, WANdisco will
support the development of software solutions that enable an array of automotive
applications in software-defined vehicles (SDV).

SOAFEE includes enterprise companies from across the automotive, semiconductor,
and cloud industries, and is governed by AWS, Bosch, and ARM, among others.
WANdisco will work with fellow SOAFEE members to develop an open, cloud-native
architecture that standardizes automotive hardware and software requirements to
meet the real-time and safety demands of SDVs. As a leader in large-scale data
activation, WANdisco brings unmatched expertise in the flow of data between edge
and cloud environments which fuels AI and ML in the cloud, supports the
development of new technologies and functionalities, and unlocks new revenue
streams from connected car data.

"As software-defined vehicles increasingly dominate the automotive industry, the
role of continuous data movement will become an integral component of connected
car infrastructure," said Dr. Frank Moser, Global Head of IoT Solutions and VP
of Strategic Accounts at WANdisco. "In joining SOAFEE, WANdisco brings vast
expertise in enterprise-scale data transfers between edge and cloud environments
to key stakeholders across the industry, supporting the evolution of both
hardware and software solutions to support next-generation automotive
applications."

Earlier this year, WANdisco launched WANdisco Edge to Cloud
(https://wandisco.com/use-cases/edge-to-cloud) , making it possible for exabytes
of edge data to be efficiently transferred for use in any cloud environment.
Edge to Cloud directly connects stores of sensor-generated data with cloud-based
AI, machine learning, and analytics applications, allowing every data point to
add business value.

Edge to Cloud is already supporting one leading automotive component
manufacturer in moving exabytes of sensor data from the edge to the cloud to
fuel AI and ML and develop new business models. As automotive manufacturers
continue to innovate in the cloud, large-scale edge-to-cloud data movement will
play an important role in meeting the demands of SDV software updates that are
critical to long-term performance and safety.

To learn more about WANdisco Edge to Cloud visit WANdisco.com
(https://wandisco.com/) . To explore SOAFEE, its mission, and initiatives, visit
SOAFEE.io (https://soafee.io/) .

About WANdisco

WANdisco is the first and only data activation platform for accelerating digital
transformation at scale. WANdisco makes infinite data actionable across clouds
and enterprises in real time. WANdisco customers unleash the business value of
the cloud with zero downtime, data loss, or disruption to fuel AI and machine
learning, create new services, and transform businesses. For more information
about WANdisco, visit http://www.wandisco.com/ .

