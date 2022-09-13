WANdisco Joins The Scalable Open Architecture for Embedded Edge (SOAFEE) to Drive Automotive Innovation via Open Industry Standards

San Ramon, Calif. (ots/PRNewswire) - The company will collaborate alongside

leading automotive and component manufacturers to support edge-to-cloud data

movement and cloud-native implementations



WANdisco (https://wandisco.com/) , the data activation company, today announced

its membership to The Scalable Open Architecture for Embedded Edge (SOAFEE)

(https://soafee.io/) to build an open, standardized cloud-native architecture

for automotive innovation and design. In direct collaboration with leaders

across the automotive, semiconductor, and cloud industries, WANdisco will

support the development of software solutions that enable an array of automotive

applications in software-defined vehicles (SDV).





SOAFEE includes enterprise companies from across the automotive, semiconductor,and cloud industries, and is governed by AWS, Bosch, and ARM, among others.WANdisco will work with fellow SOAFEE members to develop an open, cloud-nativearchitecture that standardizes automotive hardware and software requirements tomeet the real-time and safety demands of SDVs. As a leader in large-scale dataactivation, WANdisco brings unmatched expertise in the flow of data between edgeand cloud environments which fuels AI and ML in the cloud, supports thedevelopment of new technologies and functionalities, and unlocks new revenuestreams from connected car data."As software-defined vehicles increasingly dominate the automotive industry, therole of continuous data movement will become an integral component of connectedcar infrastructure," said Dr. Frank Moser, Global Head of IoT Solutions and VPof Strategic Accounts at WANdisco. "In joining SOAFEE, WANdisco brings vastexpertise in enterprise-scale data transfers between edge and cloud environmentsto key stakeholders across the industry, supporting the evolution of bothhardware and software solutions to support next-generation automotiveapplications."Earlier this year, WANdisco launched WANdisco Edge to Cloud(https://wandisco.com/use-cases/edge-to-cloud) , making it possible for exabytesof edge data to be efficiently transferred for use in any cloud environment.Edge to Cloud directly connects stores of sensor-generated data with cloud-basedAI, machine learning, and analytics applications, allowing every data point toadd business value.Edge to Cloud is already supporting one leading automotive componentmanufacturer in moving exabytes of sensor data from the edge to the cloud tofuel AI and ML and develop new business models. As automotive manufacturerscontinue to innovate in the cloud, large-scale edge-to-cloud data movement willplay an important role in meeting the demands of SDV software updates that arecritical to long-term performance and safety.To learn more about WANdisco Edge to Cloud visit WANdisco.com(https://wandisco.com/) . To explore SOAFEE, its mission, and initiatives, visitSOAFEE.io (https://soafee.io/) .About WANdiscoWANdisco is the first and only data activation platform for accelerating digitaltransformation at scale. WANdisco makes infinite data actionable across cloudsand enterprises in real time. WANdisco customers unleash the business value ofthe cloud with zero downtime, data loss, or disruption to fuel AI and machinelearning, create new services, and transform businesses. For more informationabout WANdisco, visit http://www.wandisco.com/ .Contact:LaunchSquad for WANdisco,wandisco@launchsquad.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/129835/5320324OTS: WANdisco