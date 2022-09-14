MC2 Therapeutics announces initiation of a Phase 2 clinical trial in CKD-aP
- Trial based on the recent breakthrough discovery of a novel treatment paradigm
for urea associated skin diseases
- First patients dosed in Europe in Phase 2 trial assessing the safety and
efficacy of MC2-25 Cream in Chronic Kidney Disease-associated Pruritus
(CKD-aP) stages 3-5 patients
- MC2-25 Cream has the potential to become the first approved treatment for ~30
million people in US and EU with chronic kidney disease associated pruritus
stages 3 and 4
- Topline results are expected in Q1 2024
MC2 Therapeutics A/S, a commercial stage pharmaceutical company, engaged in
research in skin biology and development of novel treatment paradigms for
autoimmune and chronic inflammatory skin conditions, announces that the first
patients have been dosed in its European Phase 2 trial, MC2-25-C1, evaluating
the safety and efficacy of MC2-25 Cream compared to MC2-25 vehicle in treating
moderate to severe CKD-aP in patients with CKD stages 3-5.
MC2-25 Cream is an innovative new drug candidate, addressing MC2's new
biological treatment paradigm for treatment of urea associated skin diseases.
MC2-25 Cream inhibits carbamylation in skin, and thereby potentially can provide
relief of the severe skin dryness and debilitating itch, which CKD patients
suffer from.
"The initiation of the Phase 2 trial with MC2-25 Cream in Europe marks the first
step in our journey to leverage our scientific breakthrough discovery of how to
treat urea associated skin diseases, for which there are currently limited or no
approved therapies," says Jesper J. Lange, President and CEO of MC2 Therapeutics
and added: "As part of our commitment to developing this novel treatment
paradigm, we also plan to engage with regulatory authorities in the US in Q4
2022 as part of our global CKD-aP program."
"CKD-aP severely impacts the quality of life of CKD patients stages 3-5 with
very few treatment options. There are no approved treatments for stages 3-4
patients and no therapies known to treat the damage in the skin caused by the
disease. Based on the novel treatment paradigm targeting carbamylation in skin,
MC2-25 Cream has the potential to become the first therapy addressing the origin
of CKD-aP for millions of CKD patients," says Kieran McCafferty, MD, at Barts
Health NHS Trust and Senior Lecturer at Queen Mary University London and
principal investigator of the MC2-25-C1 trial and continues: "The trial has been
endorsed by Kidney Research UK and is a highly appreciated opportunity for our
