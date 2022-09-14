MC2 Therapeutics announces initiation of a Phase 2 clinical trial in CKD-aP

Copenhagen, Denmark



- Trial based on the recent breakthrough discovery of a novel treatment paradigm

for urea associated skin diseases

- First patients dosed in Europe in Phase 2 trial assessing the safety and

efficacy of MC2-25 Cream in Chronic Kidney Disease-associated Pruritus

(CKD-aP) stages 3-5 patients

- MC2-25 Cream has the potential to become the first approved treatment for ~30

million people in US and EU with chronic kidney disease associated pruritus

stages 3 and 4

- Topline results are expected in Q1 2024



MC2 Therapeutics A/S, a commercial stage pharmaceutical company, engaged in

research in skin biology and development of novel treatment paradigms for

autoimmune and chronic inflammatory skin conditions, announces that the first

patients have been dosed in its European Phase 2 trial, MC2-25-C1, evaluating

the safety and efficacy of MC2-25 Cream compared to MC2-25 vehicle in treating

moderate to severe CKD-aP in patients with CKD stages 3-5.



