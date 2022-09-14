Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

Barcelona , Spain (ots/PRNewswire) -- The phase IV study TRIBUTE demonstrated that tildrakizumab is the first andonly IL-23p19 inhibitor to improve sleep impairment in psoriasis patientsafter 24 weeks of treatment in conditions close to clinical practice1- Patients also reported significant improvement in burdensome symptoms ofpsoriasis such as itching, pain, and scaling with 7 out of 10 patientsreporting no health-related impairment on quality of life 1 , 2- In line with previous Real World Evidence studies, TRIBUTE showed thattildrakizumab was highly effective with a favourable safety profile 2- Along with TRIBUTE, another eleven tildrakizumab posters were presented at the31st Congress of the European Association of Dermatology and VenereologyAlmirall S.A. (BME: ALM) , a global biopharmaceutical company focused on skinhealth, announced at the 31st EADV (European Association of Dermatology andVenereology) Congress the results from TRIBUTE , an interventional phase IVclinical study, which resembled real-life clinical practice . In this study,Ilumetri® (tildrakizumab) is the first IL-23p19 inhibitor to demonstrateimprovement on sleep impairment in patients with moderate-to-severe chronicplaque psoriasis. At week 24, the MOS-Sleep (Medical Outcomes Study-Sleep) indexII showed a statistically significant and clinically relevant benefit , with ascore close to population norm. 1Moreover, after 24 weeks of treatment with tildrakizumab, 76,5% and 84,9% ofpatients reported mild itch and pain , respectively. Significant improvement inscaling was also demonstrated in the TRIBUTE study. These benefits on burdensomesymptoms were accompanied by high levels of treatment satisfaction, and 70,4% ofpatients had no impairment on health-related quality of life.1,2,3TRIBUTE once again confirms the effectiveness of tildrakizumab with two thirdsof patients achieving a psoriasis area and severity score of less than 1 after24 weeks.1,2,3Finally, tildrakizumab demonstrated a favourable safety profile similar to thatseen in phase III trials.1,2,3Approximately 60 million people live with psoriasis worldwide.4 This skincondition disrupts every aspect of patients' daily lives: from sleep, clothingchoices, and exercise, to work and social life5,6,7,8, preventing them from thepossibility of leading a normal daily life.9 Although 88% of the patients affirmthat the condition affects their overall emotional wellbeing 10, the impact ofpsoriasis on physical, social, and psychological wellbeing is oftenunderestimated11."At Almirall, we go beyond studying and treating the physical symptoms of