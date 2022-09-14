checkAd

Almirall Tildrakizumab is the first and only IL-23p19 inhibitor to demonstrate meaningful sleep improvement in people living with psoriasis

Barcelona , Spain (ots/PRNewswire) -

- The phase IV study TRIBUTE demonstrated that tildrakizumab is the first and
only IL-23p19 inhibitor to improve sleep impairment in psoriasis patients
after 24 weeks of treatment in conditions close to clinical practice1
- Patients also reported significant improvement in burdensome symptoms of
psoriasis such as itching, pain, and scaling with 7 out of 10 patients
reporting no health-related impairment on quality of life 1 , 2
- In line with previous Real World Evidence studies, TRIBUTE showed that
tildrakizumab was highly effective with a favourable safety profile 2
- Along with TRIBUTE, another eleven tildrakizumab posters were presented at the
31st Congress of the European Association of Dermatology and Venereology

Almirall S.A. (BME: ALM) , a global biopharmaceutical company focused on skin
health, announced at the 31st EADV (European Association of Dermatology and
Venereology) Congress the results from TRIBUTE , an interventional phase IV
clinical study, which resembled real-life clinical practice . In this study,
Ilumetri® (tildrakizumab) is the first IL-23p19 inhibitor to demonstrate
improvement on sleep impairment in patients with moderate-to-severe chronic
plaque psoriasis. At week 24, the MOS-Sleep (Medical Outcomes Study-Sleep) index
II showed a statistically significant and clinically relevant benefit , with a
score close to population norm. 1

Moreover, after 24 weeks of treatment with tildrakizumab, 76,5% and 84,9% of
patients reported mild itch and pain , respectively. Significant improvement in
scaling was also demonstrated in the TRIBUTE study. These benefits on burdensome
symptoms were accompanied by high levels of treatment satisfaction, and 70,4% of
patients had no impairment on health-related quality of life.1,2,3

TRIBUTE once again confirms the effectiveness of tildrakizumab with two thirds
of patients achieving a psoriasis area and severity score of less than 1 after
24 weeks.1,2,3

Finally, tildrakizumab demonstrated a favourable safety profile similar to that
seen in phase III trials.1,2,3

Approximately 60 million people live with psoriasis worldwide.4 This skin
condition disrupts every aspect of patients' daily lives: from sleep, clothing
choices, and exercise, to work and social life5,6,7,8, preventing them from the
possibility of leading a normal daily life.9 Although 88% of the patients affirm
that the condition affects their overall emotional wellbeing 10, the impact of
psoriasis on physical, social, and psychological wellbeing is often
underestimated11.

"At Almirall, we go beyond studying and treating the physical symptoms of
