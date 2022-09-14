checkAd

Microban Launches Refresh(TM) A Patent-Pending Odor Capture Technology that is Completely Metal Free

Microban International is pleased to introduce Refresh(TM) - its newest,
patent-pending, sustainable odor capture technology that is completely metal
free. This innovative technology is proven to reduce odors by up to 93% on
polyester and polyester-rich blends, even after 30 home launderings.

Microban is the global leader in antimicrobial and odor control technology, and
has developed Refresh as part of its ongoing dedication to sustainable textiles
manufacturing. This patent-pending formula is designed to address the needs of
both manufacturers and consumers, by providing an effective solution to tackle
permastink without relying on traditional heavy metal chemistries. Refresh is
proven to effectively reduce odors on polyester and polyester-rich blends,
including activewear, hunting gear and other apparel. By keeping garments
fresher for longer, this technology will allow end-users to enjoy the benefits
of washing items less frequently and therefore reduce water consumption and
fiber pollution, preventing premature disposal and decreasing landfill loading.
It also allows manufacturers to reduce their use of pesticidal chemistries.

Michael Ruby, President at Microban International, explained the importance of
this innovation: "Microban is focused on sustainable solutions, and is proud to
have developed Refresh, a more environmentally-friendly technology designed to
combat the issue of persistent odors on clothing without using any metal-based
chemistries. With Refresh, apparel brands and manufacturers across the world can
deliver smart textiles that stay fresher for longer, extending their usable
lifetime and reducing the mountains of textile waste that end up in landfill
each year. Refresh complements Microban's Scentry® and Scentry Revive®
technologies perfectly, now providing three world-class bluesign®-listed
technologies for apparel brands to specify at the mill level for odor control
applications."

Refresh can be incorporated during the manufacturing processes for polyester and
polyester-rich blends products as an easy-to-use and particle-free one-part
liquid solution, avoiding any concerns about settlement during storage and
mixing. It is fully water soluble and will not negatively impact fabric
properties. Dr. Yihong Li, Senior Technical Manager for Textiles at Microban
International, elaborated: "Refresh has been meticulously designed to provide
effective odor protection that not only contributes to sustainable initiatives,
but also seamlessly integrates into polyester textile manufacturing processes.
Microban has applied its expertise and extensive technical knowledge to develop
this technology to meet industry demands for smarter textile products."

Refresh is available to apparel brands and manufacturers globally, along with
Microban's support and expertise. Find out more at
https://www.microban.com/odor-control/technologies/refresh and get in touch with
a representative today!

About Microban International

Part of Barr Brands International (BBI), Microban International is home to the
most trusted and well-known global brands in the antimicrobial, odor control,
and sanitization / disinfection markets - Microban® and Ultra-Fresh®. Our
organization has experienced over 100 collective years of growth and has
revolutionized the industry. As the global leader, our proactive systems keep
products cleaner, and control odors better by preventing problems before they
start. Microban International drives innovation by combining science and
creative solutions that enhance high-quality consumer, textile, industrial and
medical products around the world. Today, the Microban and Ultra-Fresh brands
and our technologies are featured on thousands of products worldwide. The
company is headquartered in North Carolina with operations in North America,
Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit
https://www.microban.com/ .

