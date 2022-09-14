Microban Launches Refresh(TM) A Patent-Pending Odor Capture Technology that is Completely Metal Free

Microban International is pleased to introduce Refresh(TM) - its newest,

patent-pending, sustainable odor capture technology that is completely metal

free. This innovative technology is proven to reduce odors by up to 93% on

polyester and polyester-rich blends, even after 30 home launderings.



Microban is the global leader in antimicrobial and odor control technology, and

has developed Refresh as part of its ongoing dedication to sustainable textiles

manufacturing. This patent-pending formula is designed to address the needs of

both manufacturers and consumers, by providing an effective solution to tackle

permastink without relying on traditional heavy metal chemistries. Refresh is

proven to effectively reduce odors on polyester and polyester-rich blends,

including activewear, hunting gear and other apparel. By keeping garments

fresher for longer, this technology will allow end-users to enjoy the benefits

of washing items less frequently and therefore reduce water consumption and

fiber pollution, preventing premature disposal and decreasing landfill loading.

It also allows manufacturers to reduce their use of pesticidal chemistries.



