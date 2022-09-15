Azotic registers Encera(TM) systemic nitrogen fixing biological in European Union

York, UK (ots) - --News Direct--



Azotic Technologies Ltd (Azotic) announced today that EnceraTM systemic

nitrogen-fixing biological is now registered in Europe. The first registration

has been received through the Danish Agricultural Agency (https://eng.lbst.dk/)

, with mutual recognition in one member state allowing registration into nearly

all EU countries.



"This registration is strategically important for Azotic's plans to

commercialise Encera across the European Union," said Ray Chyc, CEO of Azotic.

"We have received thousands of inquiries from growers, retailers and

distributors in Europe since we launched in North America (as Envita®) in 2019

and are excited to now be able to service this high demand."



