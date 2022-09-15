checkAd

Azotic registers Encera(TM) systemic nitrogen fixing biological in European Union

Azotic Technologies Ltd (Azotic) announced today that EnceraTM systemic
nitrogen-fixing biological is now registered in Europe. The first registration
has been received through the Danish Agricultural Agency (https://eng.lbst.dk/)
, with mutual recognition in one member state allowing registration into nearly
all EU countries.

"This registration is strategically important for Azotic's plans to
commercialise Encera across the European Union," said Ray Chyc, CEO of Azotic.
"We have received thousands of inquiries from growers, retailers and
distributors in Europe since we launched in North America (as Envita®) in 2019
and are excited to now be able to service this high demand."

Encera is applied in a liquid formulation as an in-furrow or foliar application,
allowing farmers to reduce synthetic nitrogen fertiliser in crops including
maize, potatoes, cereals and legumes while maintaining yield. Encera is also
applied to existing fertiliser programs to boost yields. Encera enables cells
throughout the plant, including foliage and roots, to fix their own nitrogen and
fill the nitrogen gap between crop available and crop accessible nitrogen. Dry
formulations and seed treatment options are the next innovations in the product
development pipeline of this patent-protected technology.

"The USA and Canada established our foundation, with the EU representing our
next growth phase," explained Tom Chavez, Global Head of Sales for Azotic. "We
are actively pursuing registrations globally, including in Latin America, South
East Asia, Africa, and Australia. The level of interest in Encera from these
regions is remarkable, and we look forward to expanding our market access".

Azotic will be at the World Agri-Tech Innovation Summit
(https://worldagritechinnovation.com/) in London, September 20-21.

About Azotic:

Azotic ( http://www.azotic.com ) was formed to introduce sustainable
nitrogen-fixing technology to farmers across the globe. With global offices in
York, UK and North American offices in California, USA and Ontario, Canada,
Azotic has taken more than 20 years of academic research and created the leading
nitrogen-fixation product in the world. Finally, there is no compromise between
high-yield production agriculture and nitrogen sustainability.

EnceraTM is a trademark of Azotic Technologies Ltd.

Envita® is a registered trademark of Azotic Technologies Ltd.

Contact Details

For media inquiries or more information contact

Nolan Berg, Azotic Global Head of Marketing

+1 780-993-7668

mailto:nolan.berg@azotictechnologies.com

Tom Chavez, Azotic Global Head of Sales

mailto:tom.chavez@azotictechnologies.com

Company Website

https://www.azotic.com/

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/azotic-regist
ers-encera-systemic-nitrogen-fixing-biological-in-european-union-555090790

