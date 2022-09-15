Mindtree Builds a Digital Command and Control Solution for Larsen & Toubro's Green Hydrogen Plant in Gujarat, India

Warren, N.J. and Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Mindtree

(https://www.mindtree.com/) , a global technology services and digital

transformation company, today announced that it has designed and implemented a

digital command and control solution for Larsen & Toubro (L&T), an Indian

multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services, for

the company's recently commissioned Green Hydrogen Plant in Hazira, Gujarat.



Built using Insights NxT, the IoT and data analytics platform of Mindtree NxT,

the state-of-the-art solution enables remote monitoring and control of all

services at the plant to help optimize operational and energy costs, and drive

effective utilization of resources such as solar energy and battery energy

storage systems. The solution is equipped with preventive and predictive data

analytics capabilities to provide real-time insights into plant performance and

support data-driven decision-making. This will help reduce the plant's carbon

footprint and improve operational agility by increasing electrolyzer efficiency

and reducing downtime.





The solution utilizes Insights NxT platform to interface with complexoperational technology systems to capture mission-critical data, and enabledifferent degrees of analysis and levers to streamline energy consumption. Thisaids quicker adoption of new clean energy, improved environmental monitoring andreporting, and competitive pricing of products and services."We are committed to providing innovative and sustainable solutions to meet theenergy needs of tomorrow while reducing our environmental impact," said Derek M.Shah, Senior Vice President and Head of Green Manufacturing and Development atL&T. "At our heavy engineering unit in Hazira, we use natural gas for weldingand heat treatment operations. The solution developed by Mindtree will help useffectively reduce the plant's carbon footprint by mixing green hydrogen withnatural gas, facilitating swifter adoption of cleaner fuel and alternativeenergy sources. This will boost our ability to better fulfill our sustainabilitygoals while significantly enhancing our operational efficiency.""The solution brings together Mindtree's extensive digital engineering andtransformation expertise with L&T's deep domain knowledge to advance the visionfor a healthier environment," said Venu Lambu, Executive Director and Presidentof Global Markets at Mindtree. "Armed with sophisticated edge-to-experience andIoT capabilities, the solution will provide further impetus to clean energythrough enhanced, real-time data from electrolyzer instrumentation, controlsystem, and related ecosystem with advanced AI/ML algorithms. It sets a newbenchmark in intelligent systems that can turn data into sound sustainabilitydecisions, responsible actions, and profitable outcomes."About Larsen & ToubroLarsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC Projects, Hi-TechManufacturing and Services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide. Astrong, customer-focused approach and the constant quest for top-class qualityhave enabled L&T to attain and sustain leadership in its major lines of businessfor eight decades. For more information, please visithttps://www.larsentoubro.com/ .About MindtreeMindtree [NSE: MINDTREE] is a global technology consulting and services companythat enables enterprises across industries to drive superior competitiveadvantage, customer experiences and business outcomes by harnessing digital andcloud technologies. A digital transformation partner to approximately 275 of theworld's most pioneering enterprises, Mindtree brings extensive domain,technology and consulting expertise to help reimagine business models,accelerate innovation and maximize growth. As a socially and environmentallyresponsible business, Mindtree is focused on growth as well as sustainability inbuilding long-term stakeholder value. Powered by more than 37,400 talented andentrepreneurial professionals across 24 countries, Mindtree - a Larsen & ToubroGroup company - is consistently recognized among the best places to work. Formore, please visit https://www.mindtree.com/ or @Mindtree_Ltd(https://twitter.com/Mindtree_Ltd) .