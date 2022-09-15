Mindtree Builds a Digital Command and Control Solution for Larsen & Toubro's Green Hydrogen Plant in Gujarat, India
Warren, N.J. and Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Mindtree
(https://www.mindtree.com/) , a global technology services and digital
transformation company, today announced that it has designed and implemented a
digital command and control solution for Larsen & Toubro (L&T), an Indian
multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services, for
the company's recently commissioned Green Hydrogen Plant in Hazira, Gujarat.
Built using Insights NxT, the IoT and data analytics platform of Mindtree NxT,
the state-of-the-art solution enables remote monitoring and control of all
services at the plant to help optimize operational and energy costs, and drive
effective utilization of resources such as solar energy and battery energy
storage systems. The solution is equipped with preventive and predictive data
analytics capabilities to provide real-time insights into plant performance and
support data-driven decision-making. This will help reduce the plant's carbon
footprint and improve operational agility by increasing electrolyzer efficiency
and reducing downtime.
The solution utilizes Insights NxT platform to interface with complex
operational technology systems to capture mission-critical data, and enable
different degrees of analysis and levers to streamline energy consumption. This
aids quicker adoption of new clean energy, improved environmental monitoring and
reporting, and competitive pricing of products and services.
"We are committed to providing innovative and sustainable solutions to meet the
energy needs of tomorrow while reducing our environmental impact," said Derek M.
Shah, Senior Vice President and Head of Green Manufacturing and Development at
L&T. "At our heavy engineering unit in Hazira, we use natural gas for welding
and heat treatment operations. The solution developed by Mindtree will help us
effectively reduce the plant's carbon footprint by mixing green hydrogen with
natural gas, facilitating swifter adoption of cleaner fuel and alternative
energy sources. This will boost our ability to better fulfill our sustainability
goals while significantly enhancing our operational efficiency."
"The solution brings together Mindtree's extensive digital engineering and
transformation expertise with L&T's deep domain knowledge to advance the vision
for a healthier environment," said Venu Lambu, Executive Director and President
of Global Markets at Mindtree. "Armed with sophisticated edge-to-experience and
IoT capabilities, the solution will provide further impetus to clean energy
through enhanced, real-time data from electrolyzer instrumentation, control
system, and related ecosystem with advanced AI/ML algorithms. It sets a new
benchmark in intelligent systems that can turn data into sound sustainability
decisions, responsible actions, and profitable outcomes."
About Larsen & Toubro
Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC Projects, Hi-Tech
Manufacturing and Services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide. A
strong, customer-focused approach and the constant quest for top-class quality
have enabled L&T to attain and sustain leadership in its major lines of business
for eight decades. For more information, please visit
https://www.larsentoubro.com/ .
About Mindtree
Mindtree [NSE: MINDTREE] is a global technology consulting and services company
that enables enterprises across industries to drive superior competitive
advantage, customer experiences and business outcomes by harnessing digital and
cloud technologies. A digital transformation partner to approximately 275 of the
world's most pioneering enterprises, Mindtree brings extensive domain,
technology and consulting expertise to help reimagine business models,
accelerate innovation and maximize growth. As a socially and environmentally
responsible business, Mindtree is focused on growth as well as sustainability in
building long-term stakeholder value. Powered by more than 37,400 talented and
entrepreneurial professionals across 24 countries, Mindtree - a Larsen & Toubro
Group company - is consistently recognized among the best places to work. For
more, please visit https://www.mindtree.com/ or @Mindtree_Ltd
(https://twitter.com/Mindtree_Ltd) .
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1004066/Mindtree_Logo.jpg
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/in/news-releases/mindtree-buil
ds-a-digital-command-and-control-solution-for-larsen--toubros-green-hydrogen-pla
nt-in-gujarat-india-301625184.html
Contact:
For more information,
contact: media@mindtree.com. Ph no: +91-9886453043
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/115153/5321780
OTS: Mindtree
