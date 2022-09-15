checkAd

Senken democratizes the market for carbon credits, bringing the global climate economy on-chain

Frankfurt, Germany (ots) - - World's first open web3 carbon credit marketplace
launches

- Voluntary carbon offsetting madeas easy as ordering from Amazon

- Web3 infrastructure enables traceability and verifiability of carbon credits

It's all about shakingup the status quo: To date, the voluntary carbon market is
anything but transparent and structured. Nevertheless, many companies that have
voluntarily committed to climate targets consider investments in offset projects
an essential part of their decarbonization strategies. As a result, demand for
certificates is increasing, which is leading to a rise in prices. At the same
time, global standards are evolving to define appropriate quality levels for
carbon credits and carbon offsetting. To help navigate this challenging market,
Senken has developed an easy-to-use trading platform where anyone can compare,
buy, trade, and retire carbon credits in a straightforward, climate-smart way.

Coordinating the Voluntary Carbon Market and its emerging players

"We see ourselves as a market orchestrator," says René Schäfer, founder of
Senken. On senken.io, companies and investors can buy and trade tokenized carbon
credits from climate projects in a transparent and traceable way. The
certificates are stored in a distributed database in a decentralized and
immutable manner. They contain all necessary and available information along the
climate project value chain-from information that determines project quality and
performance, to information on co-benefits (for example, information on
Sustainable Development Goals), trade and market data, and additional
information such as ratings.

"We offer about 20 million certificates. Another 18 million credits are
currently being onboarded," explains Adrian Wons, founder of Senken. To this
end, the company partners with leading regenerative finance and tech startups
such as Toucan Protocol, Flowcarbon, Celo, and Polygon, but also with carbon
rating agencies such as BeZero Carbon and project developers like Allcot, who
are all tackling the lack of transparency and quality by leveraging new
standards and technological breakthroughs like blockchain or sensor data.

Senken's mission is to solve the credibility and transparency problem of the
voluntary carbon market

"We believe that the Voluntary Carbon Market is a meaningful and effective
mechanism in the fight against climate change. We want to give it a new digital
guise and help companies and investors to participate in the market in a
qualitative and trustworthy way. At the same time, this allows the market to
grow quickly and sustainably," says Schäfer.

Founder Adrian Wons built up the blockchain unit at Ernst & Young (EY) Germany
and led the department for two years. He has a background in Mechanical
Engineering and wrote two books about blockchain technology for SpringerGabler.
René Schäfer was previously responsible for digital platform business models and
digital strategies at hy - the Axel Springer Consulting Group. He advised over
50 clients in the areas of marketplaces and digital transformation. Djamel
Mekibes held various European management roles for TJX Europe and led
international teams, most recently as Head of Central Operations Germany TK
Maxx.

About Senken

Senken has built the world's first climate finance platform for the trade of
on-chain carbon credits. The goal: to democratize purchases, sales, and
retirements of carbon credits which were previously only available to privileged
investors or over-the-counter insiders. The Senken Marketplace enables
transparent investments in tokenized carbon credits from verified climate
projects. The projects underlying the credits can be effortlessly queried and
compared. The corresponding project credits can be bought, traded, and used to
offset carbon emissions. Credibility and trust are guaranteed by a decentralized
on-chain infrastructure that stores all accruing information along the value
chain of climate projects. Senken was founded in 2022 by Adrian Wons and René
Schäfer, co-founder is Djamel Mekibes. https://senken.io/

