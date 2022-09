Senken democratizes the market for carbon credits, bringing the global climate economy on-chain

Frankfurt, Germany (ots) - - World's first open web3 carbon credit marketplace

It's all about shakingup the status quo: To date, the voluntary carbon market isanything but transparent and structured. Nevertheless, many companies that havevoluntarily committed to climate targets consider investments in offset projectsan essential part of their decarbonization strategies. As a result, demand forcertificates is increasing, which is leading to a rise in prices. At the sametime, global standards are evolving to define appropriate quality levels forcarbon credits and carbon offsetting. To help navigate this challenging market,Senken has developed an easy-to-use trading platform where anyone can compare,buy, trade, and retire carbon credits in a straightforward, climate-smart way.Coordinating the Voluntary Carbon Market and its emerging players"We see ourselves as a market orchestrator," says René Schäfer, founder ofSenken. On senken.io, companies and investors can buy and trade tokenized carboncredits from climate projects in a transparent and traceable way. Thecertificates are stored in a distributed database in a decentralized andimmutable manner. They contain all necessary and available information along theclimate project value chain-from information that determines project quality andperformance, to information on co-benefits (for example, information onSustainable Development Goals), trade and market data, and additionalinformation such as ratings."We offer about 20 million certificates. Another 18 million credits arecurrently being onboarded," explains Adrian Wons, founder of Senken. To thisend, the company partners with leading regenerative finance and tech startupssuch as Toucan Protocol, Flowcarbon, Celo, and Polygon, but also with carbonrating agencies such as BeZero Carbon and project developers like Allcot, whoare all tackling the lack of transparency and quality by leveraging newstandards and technological breakthroughs like blockchain or sensor data.Senken's mission is to solve the credibility and transparency problem of thevoluntary carbon market"We believe that the Voluntary Carbon Market is a meaningful and effectivemechanism in the fight against climate change. We want to give it a new digitalguise and help companies and investors to participate in the market in aqualitative and trustworthy way. At the same time, this allows the market togrow quickly and sustainably," says Schäfer.Founder Adrian Wons built up the blockchain unit at Ernst & Young (EY) Germanyand led the department for two years. He has a background in MechanicalEngineering and wrote two books about blockchain technology for SpringerGabler.René Schäfer was previously responsible for digital platform business models anddigital strategies at hy - the Axel Springer Consulting Group. He advised over50 clients in the areas of marketplaces and digital transformation. DjamelMekibes held various European management roles for TJX Europe and ledinternational teams, most recently as Head of Central Operations Germany TKMaxx.About SenkenSenken has built the world's first climate finance platform for the trade ofon-chain carbon credits. The goal: to democratize purchases, sales, andretirements of carbon credits which were previously only available to privilegedinvestors or over-the-counter insiders. The Senken Marketplace enablestransparent investments in tokenized carbon credits from verified climateprojects. The projects underlying the credits can be effortlessly queried andcompared. The corresponding project credits can be bought, traded, and used tooffset carbon emissions. Credibility and trust are guaranteed by a decentralizedon-chain infrastructure that stores all accruing information along the valuechain of climate projects. Senken was founded in 2022 by Adrian Wons and RenéSchäfer, co-founder is Djamel Mekibes. https://senken.io/Contact:Kirsten Hedinger, Hedinger Communications GmbH, Paul-Dessau-Str. 3c, 22761Hamburg,Fon +49 40/421011-12, E-Mail: Hedinger@Hedinger-PR.deAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/165068/5322060OTS: Senken