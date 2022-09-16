The fourth ORBIS School enhancing international collaboration on pharmaceutical innovations was held in Prague
Prague (ots/PRNewswire) - Between 7th and 9th September, the fourth ORBIS School
was held in Prague. The event was co-hosted by Zentiva in close collaboration
with the German company Physiolution and the University of Chemistry and
Technology in Prague. Many various lectures and workshops were held during these
three days and the participants had a great opportunity to share their
experiences and knowledge based on their own research. Part of the program was a
visit to Zentiva's R&D department in its Prague site.
ORBIS (Open Research Biopharmaceutical Internships Support) is an international
project which is a part of the EU program HORIZON 2020, focused on research and
development. ORBIS is a platform that unites universities, research institutes,
and pharmaceutical companies from several European countries.
was held in Prague. The event was co-hosted by Zentiva in close collaboration
with the German company Physiolution and the University of Chemistry and
Technology in Prague. Many various lectures and workshops were held during these
three days and the participants had a great opportunity to share their
experiences and knowledge based on their own research. Part of the program was a
visit to Zentiva's R&D department in its Prague site.
ORBIS (Open Research Biopharmaceutical Internships Support) is an international
project which is a part of the EU program HORIZON 2020, focused on research and
development. ORBIS is a platform that unites universities, research institutes,
and pharmaceutical companies from several European countries.
SUPPORTING AN INTERNATIONAL NETWORK TO ENHANCE RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT
Participants from Ireland, France, Finland, Germany, Poland and Ukraine came to
Prague for the ORBIS School. Lectures and workshops at the University of
Chemistry and Technology and the Czech Technical University were focused on
biopharmaceutical principles and novel techniques or modern bioanalytical
methods. The goal of the ORBIS project is to strengthen the connection between
academic and industry fields, exchange expert knowledge and create international
partnerships across Europe, which can move pharmaceutical research ahead.
"Innovations are a crucial part of what we do. At Zentiva, almost 200 employees
work in the R&D department. We support young talents and work on strengthening
the academia-pharma industry cooperation. Joining the ORBIS project was an ideal
opportunity to develop this type of cooperation on an international level. We
believe that this kind of partnership is the key to success," says Pavel Sebek,
Development Director of Zentiva. "Meeting other experts with different
backgrounds is very enriching. It is always interesting to hear about the
experience of others and discover new original approaches to R&D. These events
are always a great motivation," says Nikita Marinko , a young and talented
scientist from Zentiva who took part at this year's ORBIS School and was part of
the organizational team that took care of all the participants.
Out of all four ORBIS schools which have been held so far, two of them - the
second one and this one (the fourth one) - have been co-organized by Zentiva. In
September 2019, in collaboration with the University of Helsinki, Zentiva
organized the school covering the design of pharmaceutical dosage forms and the
manufacturing processes, whereas novel bio-relevant analytical approaches used
in the characterization of dosage forms have been covered this September in
Prague. Both schools were particularly based on academic findings combined with
real-life examples, such applied scientific approaches being appreciated by all
participants.
The high number of attendees confirmed the strength of the ORBIS scientific
network and focus on innovative approaches to meet currently unmet patient
needs.
About ORBIS - Open Research Biopharmaceutical Internships Support (Maria
Sklodowska-Curie Actions of Horizon 2020 Framework Programme,
H2020-MSCA-RISE-2017)
The overarching objective of ORBIS is to form an international and
inter-sectoral academic and industrial network. The action is aimed at improving
the preclinical pathway of medicine development concentrating on processes and
technologies. The goal is to integrate multidisciplinary research by involving
the academia and the industry from EU (Poland, Ireland, Finland, Germany, and
the Czech Republic), EU associated countries (Ukraine) and US. The coordinator
of the project is Prof. Janina Lulek from Poznan University of Medical Sciences
(Poland). Find out more at www.orbisproject.eu (https://orbisproject.eu/) .
About Zentiva
Zentiva is a producer of high-quality affordable medicines serving patients in
Europe and beyond. With a dedicated team of more than 4,700 people and a network
of production sites - including flagship sites in Prague, Bucharest, and
Ankleshwar - Zentiva strives to be the champion of branded and generic medicines
in Europe to better support people's daily healthcare needs. At Zentiva it is
our aspiration that healthcare should be a right and not a privilege. More than
ever, people need better access to high-quality affordable medicines and
healthcare. We work in partnership with physicians, pharmacists, wholesalers,
regulators, and governments to provide the everyday solutions that we all depend
on. Visit us at https://www.zentiva.com/ .
Media Contact:
Head of Communications
U Kabelovny 529/16, Dolní Mecholupy, 102 00 Prague 10
Cell: (+420) 727 873 159 / E-mail: mailto:mounira.lemoui@zentiva.com
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1900560/Zentiva_ORBIS_2022.jpg
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/132270/5322506
OTS: Zentiva
Participants from Ireland, France, Finland, Germany, Poland and Ukraine came to
Prague for the ORBIS School. Lectures and workshops at the University of
Chemistry and Technology and the Czech Technical University were focused on
biopharmaceutical principles and novel techniques or modern bioanalytical
methods. The goal of the ORBIS project is to strengthen the connection between
academic and industry fields, exchange expert knowledge and create international
partnerships across Europe, which can move pharmaceutical research ahead.
"Innovations are a crucial part of what we do. At Zentiva, almost 200 employees
work in the R&D department. We support young talents and work on strengthening
the academia-pharma industry cooperation. Joining the ORBIS project was an ideal
opportunity to develop this type of cooperation on an international level. We
believe that this kind of partnership is the key to success," says Pavel Sebek,
Development Director of Zentiva. "Meeting other experts with different
backgrounds is very enriching. It is always interesting to hear about the
experience of others and discover new original approaches to R&D. These events
are always a great motivation," says Nikita Marinko , a young and talented
scientist from Zentiva who took part at this year's ORBIS School and was part of
the organizational team that took care of all the participants.
Out of all four ORBIS schools which have been held so far, two of them - the
second one and this one (the fourth one) - have been co-organized by Zentiva. In
September 2019, in collaboration with the University of Helsinki, Zentiva
organized the school covering the design of pharmaceutical dosage forms and the
manufacturing processes, whereas novel bio-relevant analytical approaches used
in the characterization of dosage forms have been covered this September in
Prague. Both schools were particularly based on academic findings combined with
real-life examples, such applied scientific approaches being appreciated by all
participants.
The high number of attendees confirmed the strength of the ORBIS scientific
network and focus on innovative approaches to meet currently unmet patient
needs.
About ORBIS - Open Research Biopharmaceutical Internships Support (Maria
Sklodowska-Curie Actions of Horizon 2020 Framework Programme,
H2020-MSCA-RISE-2017)
The overarching objective of ORBIS is to form an international and
inter-sectoral academic and industrial network. The action is aimed at improving
the preclinical pathway of medicine development concentrating on processes and
technologies. The goal is to integrate multidisciplinary research by involving
the academia and the industry from EU (Poland, Ireland, Finland, Germany, and
the Czech Republic), EU associated countries (Ukraine) and US. The coordinator
of the project is Prof. Janina Lulek from Poznan University of Medical Sciences
(Poland). Find out more at www.orbisproject.eu (https://orbisproject.eu/) .
About Zentiva
Zentiva is a producer of high-quality affordable medicines serving patients in
Europe and beyond. With a dedicated team of more than 4,700 people and a network
of production sites - including flagship sites in Prague, Bucharest, and
Ankleshwar - Zentiva strives to be the champion of branded and generic medicines
in Europe to better support people's daily healthcare needs. At Zentiva it is
our aspiration that healthcare should be a right and not a privilege. More than
ever, people need better access to high-quality affordable medicines and
healthcare. We work in partnership with physicians, pharmacists, wholesalers,
regulators, and governments to provide the everyday solutions that we all depend
on. Visit us at https://www.zentiva.com/ .
Media Contact:
Head of Communications
U Kabelovny 529/16, Dolní Mecholupy, 102 00 Prague 10
Cell: (+420) 727 873 159 / E-mail: mailto:mounira.lemoui@zentiva.com
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1900560/Zentiva_ORBIS_2022.jpg
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/132270/5322506
OTS: Zentiva
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 24 | 0 |