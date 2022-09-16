The fourth ORBIS School enhancing international collaboration on pharmaceutical innovations was held in Prague

Prague (ots/PRNewswire) - Between 7th and 9th September, the fourth ORBIS School

was held in Prague. The event was co-hosted by Zentiva in close collaboration

with the German company Physiolution and the University of Chemistry and

Technology in Prague. Many various lectures and workshops were held during these

three days and the participants had a great opportunity to share their

experiences and knowledge based on their own research. Part of the program was a

visit to Zentiva's R&D department in its Prague site.



ORBIS (Open Research Biopharmaceutical Internships Support) is an international

project which is a part of the EU program HORIZON 2020, focused on research and

development. ORBIS is a platform that unites universities, research institutes,

and pharmaceutical companies from several European countries.





SUPPORTING AN INTERNATIONAL NETWORK TO ENHANCE RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENTParticipants from Ireland, France, Finland, Germany, Poland and Ukraine came toPrague for the ORBIS School. Lectures and workshops at the University ofChemistry and Technology and the Czech Technical University were focused onbiopharmaceutical principles and novel techniques or modern bioanalyticalmethods. The goal of the ORBIS project is to strengthen the connection betweenacademic and industry fields, exchange expert knowledge and create internationalpartnerships across Europe, which can move pharmaceutical research ahead."Innovations are a crucial part of what we do. At Zentiva, almost 200 employeeswork in the R&D department. We support young talents and work on strengtheningthe academia-pharma industry cooperation. Joining the ORBIS project was an idealopportunity to develop this type of cooperation on an international level. Webelieve that this kind of partnership is the key to success," says Pavel Sebek,Development Director of Zentiva. "Meeting other experts with differentbackgrounds is very enriching. It is always interesting to hear about theexperience of others and discover new original approaches to R&D. These eventsare always a great motivation," says Nikita Marinko , a young and talentedscientist from Zentiva who took part at this year's ORBIS School and was part ofthe organizational team that took care of all the participants.Out of all four ORBIS schools which have been held so far, two of them - thesecond one and this one (the fourth one) - have been co-organized by Zentiva. InSeptember 2019, in collaboration with the University of Helsinki, Zentivaorganized the school covering the design of pharmaceutical dosage forms and themanufacturing processes, whereas novel bio-relevant analytical approaches usedin the characterization of dosage forms have been covered this September inPrague. Both schools were particularly based on academic findings combined withreal-life examples, such applied scientific approaches being appreciated by allparticipants.The high number of attendees confirmed the strength of the ORBIS scientificnetwork and focus on innovative approaches to meet currently unmet patientneeds.About ORBIS - Open Research Biopharmaceutical Internships Support (MariaSklodowska-Curie Actions of Horizon 2020 Framework Programme,H2020-MSCA-RISE-2017)The overarching objective of ORBIS is to form an international andinter-sectoral academic and industrial network. The action is aimed at improvingthe preclinical pathway of medicine development concentrating on processes andtechnologies. The goal is to integrate multidisciplinary research by involvingthe academia and the industry from EU (Poland, Ireland, Finland, Germany, andthe Czech Republic), EU associated countries (Ukraine) and US. The coordinatorof the project is Prof. Janina Lulek from Poznan University of Medical Sciences(Poland). Find out more at www.orbisproject.eu (https://orbisproject.eu/) .About ZentivaZentiva is a producer of high-quality affordable medicines serving patients inEurope and beyond. With a dedicated team of more than 4,700 people and a networkof production sites - including flagship sites in Prague, Bucharest, andAnkleshwar - Zentiva strives to be the champion of branded and generic medicinesin Europe to better support people's daily healthcare needs. At Zentiva it isour aspiration that healthcare should be a right and not a privilege. More thanever, people need better access to high-quality affordable medicines andhealthcare. We work in partnership with physicians, pharmacists, wholesalers,regulators, and governments to provide the everyday solutions that we all dependon. Visit us at https://www.zentiva.com/ .