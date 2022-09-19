checkAd

European Destination of Excellence 2023 shortlist announced / One Slovenian, one Cypriot and two Greek destinations named on the shortlist for this year's competition

Brussels (ots) - Today, the European Commission announced the four shortlisted
destinations for the European Destination of Excellence (EDEN)
(https://ec.europa.eu/growth/sectors/tourism/eden_en) 2023 award. The EDEN
initiative rewards the best achievements in sustainable tourism and green
transition practices in smaller destinations across Europe.

Grevena (Greece), Kranj (Slovenia), Larnaka (Cyprus), and Trikala (Greece)
convinced the panel of independent sustainability experts with their
applications and were chosen among 20 applicant destinations. The shortlist for
the 2023 finalists includes four destinations instead of three, as initially
mentioned, because two destinations were awarded the same scores by the
independent panel of sustainability experts. Find out more about each of the
shortlisted destinations here (https://single-market-economy.ec.europa.eu/sector
s/tourism/eden/current-destinations_en) .

The European Destinations of Excellence is an EU initiative, implemented by the
European Commission. Its aim is to recognise and reward smaller destinations
that have in place successful strategies to boost sustainable tourism through
green transition practices. The competition is founded upon the principle of
promoting the development of sustainable tourism which brings value to the
economy, the planet, and the people. The initiative covers the EU and the non-EU
countries participating in the COSME programme.[1]

To compete for the 2023 European Destination of Excellence award, destinations
were asked to demonstrate their best practices in sustainable tourism and green
transition. In the next step, the four shortlisted destinations will be asked to
present their candidature in front of the European Jury. The European Jury will
select one winner, the European Destination of Excellence 2023, which will be
awarded in November 2022.

The winning destination will be positioned as a tourism sustainability pioneer
committed to the European Green Deal objectives and will receive expert
communication and branding support at the EU level throughout 2023.

For all the latest news visit the European Destinations of Excellence website
(https://ec.europa.eu/eden) .

Notes to Editors

1. Since 2007, the European Commission has supported EU Member States and other
countries participating in the COSME programme to reward non-traditional,
emerging sustainable tourism destinations in Europe through the 'European
Destination of Excellence" (EDEN) award. This action aimed to foster
sustainable tourism destination management models across Europe by selecting
Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  22   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

European Destination of Excellence 2023 shortlist announced / One Slovenian, one Cypriot and two Greek destinations named on the shortlist for this year's competition Today, the European Commission announced the four shortlisted destinations for the European Destination of Excellence (EDEN) (https://ec.europa.eu/growth/sectors/tourism/eden_en) 2023 award. The EDEN initiative rewards the best achievements in …

Nachrichten des Autors

IAA TRANSPORTATION 2022: Daimler Truck enthüllt Elektro-Lkw eActros LongHaul für den Fernverkehr und erweitert ...
151 Leser
MagicTouch SCB erhält IDE-Zulassung für die In-Stent Restenose Indikation
145 Leser
GLOBAL TIMES ONLINE: Weichai Power in Weifang beschleunigt die Kommerzialisierung von ...
130 Leser
Mehr Fachkräfte durch die 4-Tage-Woche? Diese Maßnahmen machen Arbeitgeber in der ...
128 Leser
Die neue Tarifwelt von OCC / Von Werkstatt bis Hund / Oldtimer-Versicherer mit Produktoffensive ...
112 Leser
ENTDECKEN SIE DIE GEWINNER DER 2022 WISE AWARDS
100 Leser
Mit vereinten Kräften gegen den Ärztemangel - futureDOCTOR und praktischArzt arbeiten ...
96 Leser
Immobilienhotspot Dubai - 5 Gründe für ein Immobilieninvestment (FOTO)
87 Leser
Gastgewerbeumsatz im Juli 2022 um 1,5 % gegenüber Vormonat gesunken / Gastgewerbeumsatz real ...
86 Leser
Studie: Jeder Dritte achtet in der Inflation nicht weniger, sondern stärker auf nachhaltige ...
85 Leser
Debiopharm Co-leads a 10M USD Series A Round to Accelerate the Development of Genomic Medicines ...
615 Leser
MC2 Therapeutics announces initiation of a Phase 2 clinical trial in CKD-aP
599 Leser
Top-Anbieter auf dem Benefit-Markt vereinbaren Zusammenarbeit: Globaler Benefit-Spezialist Sodexo expandiert mit weltweit erster flexibler digitaler ...
574 Leser
Süddeutschland im Mieten-Check: Preise bis zu 18 Prozent teurer als vor einem Jahr
551 Leser
Umsatz im Ausbaugewerbe im 2. Quartal 2022: -5,2 % zum Vorjahresquartal / Umsatz im 1. Halbjahr 2022 real um 2,6 % niedriger als im ...
481 Leser
Produktionseinbruch am Chemiestandort Leuna
460 Leser
Experte rät Wirtschaft zu "Schwarze-Schwäne-Strategie"
445 Leser
Zensus 2022: Die Ermittlung der Bevölkerungszahlen schreitet voran
426 Leser
Medienanalyse: Erwähnungen von DAX- und MDAX-CEOs im August 2022 um knapp ein Drittel gesunken
420 Leser
Traum vom Eigenheim für die Mittelschicht ausgeträumt? Ungesunde Wohnkostenbelastung in ...
401 Leser
Lidl präsentiert den neuen Monsieur Cuisine smart "SKMS 1200 A1" für besondere ...
1211 Leser
Wirtschaft warnt vor "Wohlstandsverlusten in unvorstellbarem Ausmaß"
1164 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
1032 Leser
Orangetheory® Fitness ernennt Jason Dunlop zum Präsidenten der internationalen Abteilung
975 Leser
Bitcoin-Konferenz BTC22 in Innsbruck: Ein neues Geldsystem als Mittel gegen die Ungleichheit?
944 Leser
Launch der ersten fünf veganen Produkte von Billie Green / Verkaufsstart für innovative ...
865 Leser
Spartan Trifecta Premiere in Zell am See-Kaprun: Das war die erste Auflage der Hindernisrennserie im Herbst!
861 Leser
KfW-Energiewendebarometer 2022: Zwei Drittel der Haushalte in Deutschland fürchten Folgen des Klimawandels
829 Leser
6,6 % mehr beantragte Regelinsolvenzen im August 2022 als im Vormonat
822 Leser
Projekt Modernisierung Digitalfunk BOS 2030: Ericsson modernisiert Digitalfunksysteme für Polizei, Feuerwehr und Co. in ...
768 Leser
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
3049 Leser
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
1907 Leser
Fachkräftemangel in den MINT-Berufen - Das können Unternehmen und Politik tun (AUDIO)
1856 Leser
DSM and Firmenich confirm leadership team for proposed combined company DSM-Firmenich
1750 Leser
Mineralien und Kapitalstruktur - Erfolgsgaranten der TH Mining AG / Corporate Mission: Lebensqualität der Menschen verbessern! (VIDEO)
1562 Leser
REWE startet die erste BrandLoyalty Kundenbindungsaktion mit National Geographic gebrandeten ...
1480 Leser
Dudenhöffer zum Diess-Aus: Cariad hat wohl zu viele Probleme gebracht
1272 Leser
Lidl präsentiert den neuen Monsieur Cuisine smart "SKMS 1200 A1" für besondere ...
1211 Leser
Wirtschaft warnt vor "Wohlstandsverlusten in unvorstellbarem Ausmaß"
1164 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
1032 Leser