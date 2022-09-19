European Destination of Excellence 2023 shortlist announced / One Slovenian, one Cypriot and two Greek destinations named on the shortlist for this year's competition

Brussels (ots) - Today, the European Commission announced the four shortlisted

destinations for the European Destination of Excellence (EDEN)

(https://ec.europa.eu/growth/sectors/tourism/eden_en) 2023 award. The EDEN

initiative rewards the best achievements in sustainable tourism and green

transition practices in smaller destinations across Europe.



Grevena (Greece), Kranj (Slovenia), Larnaka (Cyprus), and Trikala (Greece)

convinced the panel of independent sustainability experts with their

applications and were chosen among 20 applicant destinations. The shortlist for

the 2023 finalists includes four destinations instead of three, as initially

mentioned, because two destinations were awarded the same scores by the

independent panel of sustainability experts. Find out more about each of the

shortlisted destinations here (https://single-market-economy.ec.europa.eu/sector

s/tourism/eden/current-destinations_en) .



