European Destination of Excellence 2023 shortlist announced / One Slovenian, one Cypriot and two Greek destinations named on the shortlist for this year's competition
Brussels (ots) - Today, the European Commission announced the four shortlisted
destinations for the European Destination of Excellence (EDEN)
(https://ec.europa.eu/growth/sectors/tourism/eden_en) 2023 award. The EDEN
initiative rewards the best achievements in sustainable tourism and green
transition practices in smaller destinations across Europe.
Grevena (Greece), Kranj (Slovenia), Larnaka (Cyprus), and Trikala (Greece)
convinced the panel of independent sustainability experts with their
applications and were chosen among 20 applicant destinations. The shortlist for
the 2023 finalists includes four destinations instead of three, as initially
mentioned, because two destinations were awarded the same scores by the
independent panel of sustainability experts. Find out more about each of the
shortlisted destinations here (https://single-market-economy.ec.europa.eu/sector
s/tourism/eden/current-destinations_en) .
The European Destinations of Excellence is an EU initiative, implemented by the
European Commission. Its aim is to recognise and reward smaller destinations
that have in place successful strategies to boost sustainable tourism through
green transition practices. The competition is founded upon the principle of
promoting the development of sustainable tourism which brings value to the
economy, the planet, and the people. The initiative covers the EU and the non-EU
countries participating in the COSME programme.[1]
To compete for the 2023 European Destination of Excellence award, destinations
were asked to demonstrate their best practices in sustainable tourism and green
transition. In the next step, the four shortlisted destinations will be asked to
present their candidature in front of the European Jury. The European Jury will
select one winner, the European Destination of Excellence 2023, which will be
awarded in November 2022.
The winning destination will be positioned as a tourism sustainability pioneer
committed to the European Green Deal objectives and will receive expert
communication and branding support at the EU level throughout 2023.
For all the latest news visit the European Destinations of Excellence website
(https://ec.europa.eu/eden) .
Notes to Editors
1. Since 2007, the European Commission has supported EU Member States and other
countries participating in the COSME programme to reward non-traditional,
emerging sustainable tourism destinations in Europe through the 'European
Destination of Excellence" (EDEN) award. This action aimed to foster
sustainable tourism destination management models across Europe by selecting
