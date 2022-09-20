CloudSense enables next-generation telecommunications eco-systems with TMF open systems standard

London (ots/PRNewswire) - CloudSense showcases innovation to spur new B2B

business models in telecommunications at TMForum's Digital Transformation World.



CloudSense (http://cloudsense.com/) , provider of the industry's most powerful

Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) and order management platform for communications

service providers (CSPs), has demonstrated its commitment to adopting open

standards by signing the TM Forum's manifesto for Open Digital Architecture

(https://www.tmforum.org/oda/open-digital-architecture-open-api-manifesto/#form)

and Open API (https://www.tmforum.org/open-api-manifesto/#form) standards. The

initiative forms part of CloudSense's roadmap for enabling digital-first

eco-systems in the communications sector to flourish and maximize the potential

for leveraging 5G and IoT technologies.





"In signing the manifesto, TM Forum members such as CloudSense are showing theircommitment to transforming IT and operations to be future ready," said GeorgeGlass, CTO, TM Forum. "The drive to collaboratively deliver the Open DigitalArchitecture is creating a software market foundation for the industry thatenables communication service providers and suppliers to invest in IT for newand differentiated services instead of sinking resources into legacy maintenanceand integration.""Tomorrow's telecommunications landscape encompasses an exciting array of newservices made possible through seamless collaboration across a wider than evernumber of partners in the ecosystem. For the B2B segment this presents a stepchange in market opportunity as businesses across all industries strive toreinvent themselves to win in a digital first economy."Without open standards, commercial innovation strategies will simply bestifled. CloudSense's technology sits at the core of the commercial operationsand our support for the TMForum standards is firmly aligned with our commitmentto CSPs that we will give them the freedom to innovate at scale," said BrianMcCann, Chief Product and Technology Officer at CloudSense.As a long-standing member of TM Forum, CloudSense works closely with thetelecommunications community in order to further efficient collaboration amongstall partners. CloudSense is taking an active role on the Digital BusinessMarketplace Catalyst(https://myaccount.tmforum.org/networks/22-0-352/index.html) which will beshowcased at this year's Digital Transformation World conference.The catalyst focuses on making it easier for vertical industries to adopthigh-impact smart solutions. The catalyst involves developing future standards,including a new ODA for Digital Service Enabling which aims to supportconsortium partnering by facilitating adoption of cyber-secure, repeatablemulti-partner sourced solutions.CSPs are invited to meet with CloudSense(https://smile.cloudsense.com/digital-transformation-world-2022) at DigitalTransformation World and learn more about integrating a flexible CPQ into theirfuture strategies.With more than 150 solution experts, CloudSense is unique in its ability todeliver repeatable, reliable business value from CPQ transformation programs.Each year, the CloudSense team sets more than 50 major projects live. Coupledwith this focus on outstanding delivery, the Heroku-powered architecture of theCloudSense platform allows Salesforce users to scale sales operations smoothly,even when dealing with the demands of more complex, B2B telecoms environments.About CloudSense: (https://www.cloudsense.com/) The CloudSense Configure, Price,Quote (CPQ) application suite powers increased productivity and profits forambitious enterprises allowing them to launch faster, sell more and fulfillorders faultlessly. Its growing global community of customers rely on CloudSenseto deliver sales transformation and span multiple industries includingCommunications, Managed Services and Media. Leading brands including BT,Telstra, and Informa are using CloudSense's portfolio of applications tostreamline the entire customer lifecycle to provide a better customer experiencewhile improving business performance.Book a meeting (https://smile.cloudsense.com/digital-transformation-world-2022)with CloudSense in room M, Hall B at Digital Transformation World in Copenhagen.For more information:Daniela Zuin, CMO, CloudSenseTel: +44 7526 169170; Email: mailto:daniela.zuin@cloudsense.comVideo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1897871/CloudSense.mp4Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1897534/CloudSense_Logo.jpgAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/129500/5324932OTS: CloudSense