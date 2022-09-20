checkAd

CloudSense enables next-generation telecommunications eco-systems with TMF open systems standard

London (ots/PRNewswire) - CloudSense showcases innovation to spur new B2B
business models in telecommunications at TMForum's Digital Transformation World.

CloudSense (http://cloudsense.com/) , provider of the industry's most powerful
Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) and order management platform for communications
service providers (CSPs), has demonstrated its commitment to adopting open
standards by signing the TM Forum's manifesto for Open Digital Architecture
(https://www.tmforum.org/oda/open-digital-architecture-open-api-manifesto/#form)
and Open API (https://www.tmforum.org/open-api-manifesto/#form) standards. The
initiative forms part of CloudSense's roadmap for enabling digital-first
eco-systems in the communications sector to flourish and maximize the potential
for leveraging 5G and IoT technologies.

"In signing the manifesto, TM Forum members such as CloudSense are showing their
commitment to transforming IT and operations to be future ready," said George
Glass, CTO, TM Forum. "The drive to collaboratively deliver the Open Digital
Architecture is creating a software market foundation for the industry that
enables communication service providers and suppliers to invest in IT for new
and differentiated services instead of sinking resources into legacy maintenance
and integration."

"Tomorrow's telecommunications landscape encompasses an exciting array of new
services made possible through seamless collaboration across a wider than ever
number of partners in the ecosystem. For the B2B segment this presents a step
change in market opportunity as businesses across all industries strive to
reinvent themselves to win in a digital first economy.

"Without open standards, commercial innovation strategies will simply be
stifled. CloudSense's technology sits at the core of the commercial operations
and our support for the TMForum standards is firmly aligned with our commitment
to CSPs that we will give them the freedom to innovate at scale," said Brian
McCann, Chief Product and Technology Officer at CloudSense.

As a long-standing member of TM Forum, CloudSense works closely with the
telecommunications community in order to further efficient collaboration amongst
all partners. CloudSense is taking an active role on the Digital Business
Marketplace Catalyst
(https://myaccount.tmforum.org/networks/22-0-352/index.html) which will be
showcased at this year's Digital Transformation World conference.

The catalyst focuses on making it easier for vertical industries to adopt
high-impact smart solutions. The catalyst involves developing future standards,
including a new ODA for Digital Service Enabling which aims to support
consortium partnering by facilitating adoption of cyber-secure, repeatable
multi-partner sourced solutions.

CSPs are invited to meet with CloudSense
(https://smile.cloudsense.com/digital-transformation-world-2022) at Digital
Transformation World and learn more about integrating a flexible CPQ into their
future strategies.

With more than 150 solution experts, CloudSense is unique in its ability to
deliver repeatable, reliable business value from CPQ transformation programs.
Each year, the CloudSense team sets more than 50 major projects live. Coupled
with this focus on outstanding delivery, the Heroku-powered architecture of the
CloudSense platform allows Salesforce users to scale sales operations smoothly,
even when dealing with the demands of more complex, B2B telecoms environments.

About CloudSense: (https://www.cloudsense.com/) The CloudSense Configure, Price,
Quote (CPQ) application suite powers increased productivity and profits for
ambitious enterprises allowing them to launch faster, sell more and fulfill
orders faultlessly. Its growing global community of customers rely on CloudSense
to deliver sales transformation and span multiple industries including
Communications, Managed Services and Media. Leading brands including BT,
Telstra, and Informa are using CloudSense's portfolio of applications to
streamline the entire customer lifecycle to provide a better customer experience
while improving business performance.

Book a meeting (https://smile.cloudsense.com/digital-transformation-world-2022)
with CloudSense in room M, Hall B at Digital Transformation World in Copenhagen.

For more information:

Daniela Zuin, CMO, CloudSense
Tel: +44 7526 169170; Email: mailto:daniela.zuin@cloudsense.com
Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1897871/CloudSense.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1897534/CloudSense_Logo.jpg

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/129500/5324932
OTS: CloudSense



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

CloudSense enables next-generation telecommunications eco-systems with TMF open systems standard CloudSense showcases innovation to spur new B2B business models in telecommunications at TMForum's Digital Transformation World. CloudSense (http://cloudsense.com/) , provider of the industry's most powerful Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Sven Lang: 3 Gründe, warum Onlinehändler noch immer nicht ihr volles Umsatzpotenzial ...
502 Leser
GREEN IT und pcm auf der Digitalen Woche Dortmund / Digitalisierung und Nachhaltigkeit (FOTO)
358 Leser
Münchener Verein ist Versicherer des Jahres 2022
295 Leser
Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
290 Leser
BAföG: Dieses Geld muss in die Steuererklärung (FOTO)
242 Leser
Neue Studie von TOM Medications zeigt: Über ein Drittel der chronisch Kranken erhält eine unnötige Doppeltherapie. ...
214 Leser
BAG-Urteil zur Arbeitszeitaufzeichnung kommt dem Gesetzgeber zuvor: ETL-Rechtsanwälte geben zehn Antworten auf die wichtigsten Fragen rund um das Urteil
211 Leser
Nachfolgeregelung bei A-Z Dienstleistungen GmbH: Nachfolgekontor begleitet norddeutschen Reinigungs- und Sicherheitsdienstleister beim Verkauf an ...
205 Leser
Produktempfehlungen von Influencer*innen: Fast jeder zweite deutsche Jugendliche lässt sich im Netz beeinflussen (FOTO)
182 Leser
gevekom erhält Bestnoten für Kundenservice (FOTO)
178 Leser
Debiopharm Co-leads a 10M USD Series A Round to Accelerate the Development of Genomic Medicines ...
615 Leser
MC2 Therapeutics announces initiation of a Phase 2 clinical trial in CKD-aP
599 Leser
Süddeutschland im Mieten-Check: Preise bis zu 18 Prozent teurer als vor einem Jahr
592 Leser
Top-Anbieter auf dem Benefit-Markt vereinbaren Zusammenarbeit: Globaler Benefit-Spezialist Sodexo expandiert mit weltweit erster flexibler digitaler ...
574 Leser
Sven Lang: 3 Gründe, warum Onlinehändler noch immer nicht ihr volles Umsatzpotenzial ...
502 Leser
Medienanalyse: Erwähnungen von DAX- und MDAX-CEOs im August 2022 um knapp ein Drittel gesunken
485 Leser
Umsatz im Ausbaugewerbe im 2. Quartal 2022: -5,2 % zum Vorjahresquartal / Umsatz im 1. Halbjahr 2022 real um 2,6 % niedriger als im ...
481 Leser
Produktionseinbruch am Chemiestandort Leuna
472 Leser
Experte rät Wirtschaft zu "Schwarze-Schwäne-Strategie"
448 Leser
Zensus 2022: Die Ermittlung der Bevölkerungszahlen schreitet voran
430 Leser
Lidl präsentiert den neuen Monsieur Cuisine smart "SKMS 1200 A1" für besondere ...
1211 Leser
Wirtschaft warnt vor "Wohlstandsverlusten in unvorstellbarem Ausmaß"
1168 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
1060 Leser
Orangetheory® Fitness ernennt Jason Dunlop zum Präsidenten der internationalen Abteilung
975 Leser
Bitcoin-Konferenz BTC22 in Innsbruck: Ein neues Geldsystem als Mittel gegen die Ungleichheit?
944 Leser
Spartan Trifecta Premiere in Zell am See-Kaprun: Das war die erste Auflage der Hindernisrennserie im Herbst!
909 Leser
Launch der ersten fünf veganen Produkte von Billie Green / Verkaufsstart für innovative ...
865 Leser
KfW-Energiewendebarometer 2022: Zwei Drittel der Haushalte in Deutschland fürchten Folgen des Klimawandels
829 Leser
6,6 % mehr beantragte Regelinsolvenzen im August 2022 als im Vormonat
822 Leser
Projekt Modernisierung Digitalfunk BOS 2030: Ericsson modernisiert Digitalfunksysteme für Polizei, Feuerwehr und Co. in ...
768 Leser
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
3049 Leser
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
1907 Leser
Fachkräftemangel in den MINT-Berufen - Das können Unternehmen und Politik tun (AUDIO)
1856 Leser
DSM and Firmenich confirm leadership team for proposed combined company DSM-Firmenich
1750 Leser
Mineralien und Kapitalstruktur - Erfolgsgaranten der TH Mining AG / Corporate Mission: Lebensqualität der Menschen verbessern! (VIDEO)
1562 Leser
REWE startet die erste BrandLoyalty Kundenbindungsaktion mit National Geographic gebrandeten ...
1480 Leser
Dudenhöffer zum Diess-Aus: Cariad hat wohl zu viele Probleme gebracht
1272 Leser
Lidl präsentiert den neuen Monsieur Cuisine smart "SKMS 1200 A1" für besondere ...
1211 Leser
Wirtschaft warnt vor "Wohlstandsverlusten in unvorstellbarem Ausmaß"
1168 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
1060 Leser