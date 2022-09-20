CloudSense enables next-generation telecommunications eco-systems with TMF open systems standard
London (ots/PRNewswire) - CloudSense showcases innovation to spur new B2B
business models in telecommunications at TMForum's Digital Transformation World.
CloudSense (http://cloudsense.com/) , provider of the industry's most powerful
Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) and order management platform for communications
service providers (CSPs), has demonstrated its commitment to adopting open
standards by signing the TM Forum's manifesto for Open Digital Architecture
(https://www.tmforum.org/oda/open-digital-architecture-open-api-manifesto/#form)
and Open API (https://www.tmforum.org/open-api-manifesto/#form) standards. The
initiative forms part of CloudSense's roadmap for enabling digital-first
eco-systems in the communications sector to flourish and maximize the potential
for leveraging 5G and IoT technologies.
"In signing the manifesto, TM Forum members such as CloudSense are showing their
commitment to transforming IT and operations to be future ready," said George
Glass, CTO, TM Forum. "The drive to collaboratively deliver the Open Digital
Architecture is creating a software market foundation for the industry that
enables communication service providers and suppliers to invest in IT for new
and differentiated services instead of sinking resources into legacy maintenance
and integration."
"Tomorrow's telecommunications landscape encompasses an exciting array of new
services made possible through seamless collaboration across a wider than ever
number of partners in the ecosystem. For the B2B segment this presents a step
change in market opportunity as businesses across all industries strive to
reinvent themselves to win in a digital first economy.
"Without open standards, commercial innovation strategies will simply be
stifled. CloudSense's technology sits at the core of the commercial operations
and our support for the TMForum standards is firmly aligned with our commitment
to CSPs that we will give them the freedom to innovate at scale," said Brian
McCann, Chief Product and Technology Officer at CloudSense.
As a long-standing member of TM Forum, CloudSense works closely with the
telecommunications community in order to further efficient collaboration amongst
all partners. CloudSense is taking an active role on the Digital Business
Marketplace Catalyst
(https://myaccount.tmforum.org/networks/22-0-352/index.html) which will be
showcased at this year's Digital Transformation World conference.
The catalyst focuses on making it easier for vertical industries to adopt
high-impact smart solutions. The catalyst involves developing future standards,
including a new ODA for Digital Service Enabling which aims to support
consortium partnering by facilitating adoption of cyber-secure, repeatable
multi-partner sourced solutions.
CSPs are invited to meet with CloudSense
(https://smile.cloudsense.com/digital-transformation-world-2022) at Digital
Transformation World and learn more about integrating a flexible CPQ into their
future strategies.
With more than 150 solution experts, CloudSense is unique in its ability to
deliver repeatable, reliable business value from CPQ transformation programs.
Each year, the CloudSense team sets more than 50 major projects live. Coupled
with this focus on outstanding delivery, the Heroku-powered architecture of the
CloudSense platform allows Salesforce users to scale sales operations smoothly,
even when dealing with the demands of more complex, B2B telecoms environments.
About CloudSense: (https://www.cloudsense.com/) The CloudSense Configure, Price,
Quote (CPQ) application suite powers increased productivity and profits for
ambitious enterprises allowing them to launch faster, sell more and fulfill
orders faultlessly. Its growing global community of customers rely on CloudSense
to deliver sales transformation and span multiple industries including
Communications, Managed Services and Media. Leading brands including BT,
Telstra, and Informa are using CloudSense's portfolio of applications to
streamline the entire customer lifecycle to provide a better customer experience
while improving business performance.
Book a meeting (https://smile.cloudsense.com/digital-transformation-world-2022)
with CloudSense in room M, Hall B at Digital Transformation World in Copenhagen.
For more information:
Daniela Zuin, CMO, CloudSense
Tel: +44 7526 169170; Email: mailto:daniela.zuin@cloudsense.com
Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1897871/CloudSense.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1897534/CloudSense_Logo.jpg
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/129500/5324932
OTS: CloudSense
