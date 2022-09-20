Currys Collaborates with Mindtree to Deliver a Connected Omnichannel Customer Experience

London and Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Mindtree

(http://www.mindtree.com) , a global technology services and digital

transformation company, today announced that it has enabled the UK's leading

retailer of technology products and services, Currys

(https://www.currysplc.com/) , to deliver a connected and highly personalised

omnichannel shopping experience to its customers across multiple markets.



As part of the multi-year engagement, Mindtree has leveraged its extensive

retail and digital expertise to design and implement a comprehensive omnichannel

solution that provides a unified customer experience across rapidly converging

online, mobile, and in-store shopping, while driving cross-channel fulfilment

and inventory optimization for Currys. Through unified consoles, Mindtree has

also empowered Currys' more than 32,000 'colleagues' spread across the company's

retail stores, offices, contact centres, supply chain, and distribution centres

to better support the omnichannel customer journey with enhanced speed and

quality of service.





The solution, built using state-of-the-art Salesforce and Mulesoft technologies,has helped Currys become more data-driven. This supports its strategy to buildcustomers for life by getting to know its customers better and drivingmeaningful engagement with them, while also making it easier for those customersto shop with Currys, thus maximizing cross-sell and upsell opportunities andpost-sales lead generation. Mindtree and Currys are continuing to collaborate onfurther innovations in omnichannel retail to enhance productivity andflexibility."This engagement has been a fundamental part of our transformation into a'digital-first' omnichannel retailer," said Andy Gamble , Chief InformationOfficer at Currys. "Our partnership with Mindtree has enabled us to not onlydigitally meld online and in-store experiences into a streamlined, frictionlessshopping journey, but also create a single connected ecosystem that gives us a360-degree shared view of every customer, boosting our ability to drive higherlevels of personalisation and loyalty. We are now delivering on our strategy ofmaking Currys easier to shop and giving every customer, whether they're shoppingonline or in-store, an unrivalled experience, augmented by technology butenabled by people. This in turn is helping us to build stickier and morevaluable relationships, creating customers for life. The scale and speed atwhich Mindtree has executed this industry-first programme has been impressive.""We are pleased to partner with Currys in defining the future of retail," saidVenu Lambu , Executive Director and President, Global Markets, Mindtree. "With