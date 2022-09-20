Currys Collaborates with Mindtree to Deliver a Connected Omnichannel Customer Experience
London and Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Mindtree
(http://www.mindtree.com) , a global technology services and digital
transformation company, today announced that it has enabled the UK's leading
retailer of technology products and services, Currys
(https://www.currysplc.com/) , to deliver a connected and highly personalised
omnichannel shopping experience to its customers across multiple markets.
As part of the multi-year engagement, Mindtree has leveraged its extensive
retail and digital expertise to design and implement a comprehensive omnichannel
solution that provides a unified customer experience across rapidly converging
online, mobile, and in-store shopping, while driving cross-channel fulfilment
and inventory optimization for Currys. Through unified consoles, Mindtree has
also empowered Currys' more than 32,000 'colleagues' spread across the company's
retail stores, offices, contact centres, supply chain, and distribution centres
to better support the omnichannel customer journey with enhanced speed and
quality of service.
The solution, built using state-of-the-art Salesforce and Mulesoft technologies,
has helped Currys become more data-driven. This supports its strategy to build
customers for life by getting to know its customers better and driving
meaningful engagement with them, while also making it easier for those customers
to shop with Currys, thus maximizing cross-sell and upsell opportunities and
post-sales lead generation. Mindtree and Currys are continuing to collaborate on
further innovations in omnichannel retail to enhance productivity and
flexibility.
"This engagement has been a fundamental part of our transformation into a
'digital-first' omnichannel retailer," said Andy Gamble , Chief Information
Officer at Currys. "Our partnership with Mindtree has enabled us to not only
digitally meld online and in-store experiences into a streamlined, frictionless
shopping journey, but also create a single connected ecosystem that gives us a
360-degree shared view of every customer, boosting our ability to drive higher
levels of personalisation and loyalty. We are now delivering on our strategy of
making Currys easier to shop and giving every customer, whether they're shopping
online or in-store, an unrivalled experience, augmented by technology but
enabled by people. This in turn is helping us to build stickier and more
valuable relationships, creating customers for life. The scale and speed at
which Mindtree has executed this industry-first programme has been impressive."
"We are pleased to partner with Currys in defining the future of retail," said
Venu Lambu , Executive Director and President, Global Markets, Mindtree. "With
