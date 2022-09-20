New movement launched for young people to shape the future of education

New York (ots/PRNewswire) - New digital platform supporting young people's

participation in global conversations about the future of education launched by

Big Change in partnership with the LEGO Foundation. 'The Big Education

Conversation' was launched at the United Nation's Transforming Education Summit

(https://www.un.org/en/transforming-education-summit) in New York.



The platform, http://www.bigeducationconversation.org/ , has been launched to

support intergenerational conversations on the transformation of education,

encouraging inclusive public dialogue between young people, communities, and

decision makers across the world.





Many countries have education systems that do not work for all children or fullyprepare them for their futures. The Big Education Conversation supports peopleand communities to talk about what education is really for so it can change forthe future. By hosting conversations and adding views through the platform,participants create a shared vision, one of the most important first steps forchange.The Big Education Conversation guides and resources are published in English,Hindi, Portuguese, Spanish, French and Swahili. They will be available in all UNlanguages by the end of 2022.A live Big Education Conversation, hosted at the Transforming Education Summit,marked the beginning of Big Change's aim to inspire one million conversations onthe future of education all over the world.Inés Yábar from Restless Development (https://restlessdevelopment.org/) , whoco-facilitated the first conversation said: "This is such an excitingopportunity for young people to be the true drivers of change! The Big EducationConversation platform will allow us to take control of the conversation oneducation and help shape the global education agenda."The initiative has been supported by the LEGO Foundation(http://www.learningthroughplay.com/) .About Big ChangeWe want to see a society where every young person is set up to thrive in life,not just exams. So that even in times of constant change, every child will feelemboldened to contribute positively to the world around them. All parts ofsociety, including parents, employers, and civil society, need to work togetherto support young people and schools. https://www.big-change.org/About the LEGO FoundationWe know that children develop skills for life when they learn through play.Together with partners around the world, we call for global learning systemreform to raise the quality of education, lower inequality and exclusion andmake life for children everywhere more joyful and meaningful by promoting accessto learning through play for all children.