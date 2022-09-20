Allwyn to build the UK National Lottery of the future with formal award of Fourth Licence
London (ots/PRNewswire) -
- Commitment to substantially increase returns for UK good causes
- Will introduce exciting new products and technologies, improving player
protection
- Fourth Licence starts 1st February 2024, Allwyn implementing transition plan
from new Watford base
- Allwyn leading new chapter of reinvigorating National Lottery
Allwyn Entertainment Ltd ("Allwyn"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Allwyn AG, has
been officially awarded the Fourth Licence to operate the National Lottery for a
decade starting 1st February 2024. Today's formal award by the UK Gambling
Commission kickstarts the process of transition to a bigger, better, and safer
National Lottery.
Allwyn Entertainment Ltd ("Allwyn"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Allwyn AG, has
been officially awarded the Fourth Licence to operate the National Lottery for a
decade starting 1st February 2024. Today's formal award by the UK Gambling
Commission kickstarts the process of transition to a bigger, better, and safer
National Lottery.
Under Allwyn's stewardship, sales growth is expected to result in the money
allocated to UK good causes more than doubling. The National Lottery of the
future will build on a cutting-edge technology platform that will improve player
protection over the next 10 years and beyond
Allwyn's plans will transform and improve the way the National Lottery operates;
bringing more efficiency, greatly improving convenience and access for
participation, utilising technology to protect players from gambling harm and
providing new and exciting ways to play. Allwyn will invest in retailers to
support the recovery and transformation of high streets up and down the country.
Together with strategic partners Scientific Games and Vodafone, Allwyn will also
put emphasis on working with local SMEs throughout its operations, supporting
the growth of a world-class British supply chain.
As the new operator of the National Lottery, Allwyn will prioritise the
protection of all participants, particularly those who are vulnerable, and
discourage excess, unaffordable play whether online or in stores. Allwyn also
intends to reinvigorate safer draw-based games.
With 16 months remaining until the start of the new chapter for the National
Lottery, an intensive transition period lies ahead. To that end, Allwyn has
opened an office in Watford in order to work near the heart of the current
operations, thereby helping to ensure Allwyn and Camelot can work
collaboratively to deliver the transition successfully.
Allwyn's chairman, Justin King, commented on the formal award of the Fourth
National Lottery Licence:
"Today's award formally marks a fresh start for the National Lottery. We have
exciting plans for this important and cherished institution, crucially raising
even more proceeds for good causes across the country, improving the player
experience through the latest technology and ensuring safe participation.
