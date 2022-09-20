Allwyn to build the UK National Lottery of the future with formal award of Fourth Licence

London (ots/PRNewswire) -



- Commitment to substantially increase returns for UK good causes

- Will introduce exciting new products and technologies, improving player

protection

- Fourth Licence starts 1st February 2024, Allwyn implementing transition plan

from new Watford base

- Allwyn leading new chapter of reinvigorating National Lottery



Allwyn Entertainment Ltd ("Allwyn"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Allwyn AG, has

been officially awarded the Fourth Licence to operate the National Lottery for a

decade starting 1st February 2024. Today's formal award by the UK Gambling

Commission kickstarts the process of transition to a bigger, better, and safer

National Lottery.





Under Allwyn's stewardship, sales growth is expected to result in the moneyallocated to UK good causes more than doubling. The National Lottery of thefuture will build on a cutting-edge technology platform that will improve playerprotection over the next 10 years and beyondAllwyn's plans will transform and improve the way the National Lottery operates;bringing more efficiency, greatly improving convenience and access forparticipation, utilising technology to protect players from gambling harm andproviding new and exciting ways to play. Allwyn will invest in retailers tosupport the recovery and transformation of high streets up and down the country.Together with strategic partners Scientific Games and Vodafone, Allwyn will alsoput emphasis on working with local SMEs throughout its operations, supportingthe growth of a world-class British supply chain.As the new operator of the National Lottery, Allwyn will prioritise theprotection of all participants, particularly those who are vulnerable, anddiscourage excess, unaffordable play whether online or in stores. Allwyn alsointends to reinvigorate safer draw-based games.With 16 months remaining until the start of the new chapter for the NationalLottery, an intensive transition period lies ahead. To that end, Allwyn hasopened an office in Watford in order to work near the heart of the currentoperations, thereby helping to ensure Allwyn and Camelot can workcollaboratively to deliver the transition successfully.Allwyn's chairman, Justin King, commented on the formal award of the FourthNational Lottery Licence:"Today's award formally marks a fresh start for the National Lottery. We haveexciting plans for this important and cherished institution, crucially raisingeven more proceeds for good causes across the country, improving the playerexperience through the latest technology and ensuring safe participation.