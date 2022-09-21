China's growing photovoltaic industry may become the preferred choice of the European and American markets (FOTO)

Frankfurt (ots) - In the context of climate change, energy crisis and recurring

epidemics, the world attaches great importance to sustainable development and

low-carbon energy transformation. Driven by breakthroughs of renewable energy

and policy tools, the global photovoltaic market maintains a good development

trend.



In recent years, China's photovoltaic industry has become an important player in

the global photovoltaic industry. For the global market, the choice of China's

PV supply chain is an extremely favorable move.





Insiders believe that the essence of building a community of human destiny canbe summarized by "national interests and common prosperity". Countries acrossthe world should deeply understand that their destinies are closely linked toeach other, so as to promote mutually beneficial cooperation, give full play totheir own advantages, jointly make a larger cooperation cake, and guarantee theright of all countries to pursue prosperity and development.In recent years, in order to rapidly reduce the use of coal, Europe has beenpromoting new energy sources very rapidly, relying on natural gas, whilevigorously developing wind and hydroelectric power generation.With the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the impact of a series ofsanctions, energy prices tend to be even more prone to rise and difficult tofall. Analysis points out that Russia's completely cut off the gas supply maylead to the eurozone into a serious recession, and further aggravate the alreadyhigh-level inflation. At the same time, with the coming of the cold winter,Europe demand of electricity increases, and most European countries currentlyhave limited reserves of natural gas, the future is likely to introduce related"gas restrictions" measures. In the background of economic recession, inflationand power shortage, Europe is bound to strengthen the investment in photovoltaicand other new energy power facilities, especially the construction of householdlight storage systems.Chinese PV exports have also encountered some difficulties. According toBloomberg, U.S. Customs has detained as much as 3 GW of imported PV modulessince June of this year; by the end of the year, as much as 9 to 12 GW of PVmodules are expected to be blocked from entering the U.S. market. This suggeststhat the U.S. Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA) is having a significantimpact on trade flows; disruptions in U.S. PV trade with China could slow theexpansion of the U.S. renewable energy industry, according to the report.The industry believes that the U.S. crackdown on Chinese PV is unnecessary. "Forthe United States, the development of photovoltaic industry is its top priorityto achieve low-carbon energy transition, it is wise to choose the appropriateChinese imports, "an industry source said.As the economist Qiu Jin previously said: "We are not participating in a sportscompetition, only a gold medal for all to compete, we can make the common cake,the common fruit bigger. By working together hard, we will achieve a win-winsituation."