China's growing photovoltaic industry may become the preferred choice of the European and American markets (FOTO)

Frankfurt (ots) - In the context of climate change, energy crisis and recurring
epidemics, the world attaches great importance to sustainable development and
low-carbon energy transformation. Driven by breakthroughs of renewable energy
and policy tools, the global photovoltaic market maintains a good development
trend.

In recent years, China's photovoltaic industry has become an important player in
the global photovoltaic industry. For the global market, the choice of China's
PV supply chain is an extremely favorable move.

Insiders believe that the essence of building a community of human destiny can
be summarized by "national interests and common prosperity". Countries across
the world should deeply understand that their destinies are closely linked to
each other, so as to promote mutually beneficial cooperation, give full play to
their own advantages, jointly make a larger cooperation cake, and guarantee the
right of all countries to pursue prosperity and development.

In recent years, in order to rapidly reduce the use of coal, Europe has been
promoting new energy sources very rapidly, relying on natural gas, while
vigorously developing wind and hydroelectric power generation.

With the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the impact of a series of
sanctions, energy prices tend to be even more prone to rise and difficult to
fall. Analysis points out that Russia's completely cut off the gas supply may
lead to the eurozone into a serious recession, and further aggravate the already
high-level inflation. At the same time, with the coming of the cold winter,
Europe demand of electricity increases, and most European countries currently
have limited reserves of natural gas, the future is likely to introduce related
"gas restrictions" measures. In the background of economic recession, inflation
and power shortage, Europe is bound to strengthen the investment in photovoltaic
and other new energy power facilities, especially the construction of household
light storage systems.

Chinese PV exports have also encountered some difficulties. According to
Bloomberg, U.S. Customs has detained as much as 3 GW of imported PV modules
since June of this year; by the end of the year, as much as 9 to 12 GW of PV
modules are expected to be blocked from entering the U.S. market. This suggests
that the U.S. Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA) is having a significant
impact on trade flows; disruptions in U.S. PV trade with China could slow the
expansion of the U.S. renewable energy industry, according to the report.

The industry believes that the U.S. crackdown on Chinese PV is unnecessary. "For
the United States, the development of photovoltaic industry is its top priority
to achieve low-carbon energy transition, it is wise to choose the appropriate
Chinese imports, "an industry source said.

As the economist Qiu Jin previously said: "We are not participating in a sports
competition, only a gold medal for all to compete, we can make the common cake,
the common fruit bigger. By working together hard, we will achieve a win-win
situation."

Contact:

Rotraut Wittkowski
+4915224939858

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/165350/5326064
OTS: Asian Photovoltaic Industry Association



