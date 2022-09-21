HEIDELBERG presents new wallbox generation at the Light + Building trade fair (FOTO)

Heidelberg (ots) -



- Expansion of the product portfolio as a basis for new business models

- Market launch of a new smart generation of AMPERFIED wall charging stations

with app connection and RFID authentication.

- Charging station for public charging barrier-free, calibration-compliant and

networked

- Wallbox variants available CO2-compensated

- Dynamic load management for simultaneous charging of multiple vehicles



Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HEIDELBERG) is further expanding its portfolio

in the growing market for charging technology under the AMPERFIED brand. At the

"Light + Building" trade show, the subsidiary Amperfied GmbH is presenting a new

generation of wall charging stations with a focus on connectivity and modularity

as well as integration into home energy management systems for the use of

self-generated electricity at its own booth. These new systems also lay the

foundation for the expansion of the range in the field of charging management

for multi-family homes or entire vehicle fleets.





