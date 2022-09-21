checkAd

HEIDELBERG presents new wallbox generation at the Light + Building trade fair (FOTO)

Heidelberg (ots) -

- Expansion of the product portfolio as a basis for new business models
- Market launch of a new smart generation of AMPERFIED wall charging stations
with app connection and RFID authentication.
- Charging station for public charging barrier-free, calibration-compliant and
networked
- Wallbox variants available CO2-compensated
- Dynamic load management for simultaneous charging of multiple vehicles

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HEIDELBERG) is further expanding its portfolio
in the growing market for charging technology under the AMPERFIED brand. At the
"Light + Building" trade show, the subsidiary Amperfied GmbH is presenting a new
generation of wall charging stations with a focus on connectivity and modularity
as well as integration into home energy management systems for the use of
self-generated electricity at its own booth. These new systems also lay the
foundation for the expansion of the range in the field of charging management
for multi-family homes or entire vehicle fleets.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Heidelberger Druckmaschinen!
Long
Basispreis 1,16€
Hebel 7,98
Ask 1,54
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 1,47€
Hebel 7,11
Ask 1,89
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

In addition, HEIDELBERG is showing the first barrier-free charging station that
meets the requirements at public locations such as supermarkets, rest areas or
restaurants. The presentation of CO2-compensated wall charging stations as well
as a new control unit for dynamic load management for optimal charging of
multiple vehicles round off the extended range.

"With our growing product portfolio under the AMPERFIED brand, we want to
further exploit the long-term opportunities in the electromobility market," says
Dr. Ludwin Monz, CEO of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG. "In particular, the new
generation of networkable wallboxes is an important milestone for this still
young business area of HEIDELBERG. We are thus creating the basis for new
business models."

Light + Building Autumn Edition, the leading trade fair for lighting and
building technology, will be held in Frankfurt am Main from October 2 to 6,
2022.

Market launch of the connect.home wallbox

The Amperfied wallbox connect.home
(https://www.amperfied.de/en/charging-solutions/wallbox-connect-home-e/) heralds
a new generation of wall charging stations. The wallbox with a maximum charging
power of 11 kW offers users a reliable and innovative solution for charging at
home and at work. The wallbox's timelessly elegant housing is injection-molded
from robust plastic and meets HEIDELBERG's well-known high-quality standards.
The connect.home wallbox was developed with an eye to the future and meets the
new requirements for connectivity and modularity by:

- the integrated RFID authentication, which ensures that only authorized users
Seite 1 von 4


Diskussion: HEIDELBERGER DRUCK: Top-Performer in 2014?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  37   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

HEIDELBERG presents new wallbox generation at the Light + Building trade fair (FOTO) - Expansion of the product portfolio as a basis for new business models - Market launch of a new smart generation of AMPERFIED wall charging stations with app connection and RFID authentication. - Charging station for public charging barrier-free, …

Nachrichten des Autors

CGTN: China ergreift konkrete Maßnahmen zur Ankurbelung der Weltwirtschaft
202 Leser
Wechsel im Vorstand der DRF Luftrettung / Wolfgang Michael Karlstetter und Roman Morka folgen auf ...
179 Leser
Droht im Herbst die nächste Corona-Welle? Insider gibt einen Ausblick, wie sich Hotels jetzt ...
165 Leser
Mit der MAKTEK Eurasia stärkt die Türkei ihr Ziel in der Maschinenbauindustrie
164 Leser
Therabody® festigt seine Position als Marktführer mit der Einführung von acht neuen ...
160 Leser
Fachgespräche, Pitches, Get-together: Die NHW auf der EXPO REAL 2022
151 Leser
In China wächst die Photovoltaik-Industrie / Sie könnte für den europäischen ...
150 Leser
Vivien Schaible: So kommen Unternehmen aktiv zu neuen Mitarbeitern und bieten dem Fachkräftemangel die Stirn ...
140 Leser
SKODA VISION GT: digitales Designmodell eines emotional gestalteten, rein elektrischen Rennwagens (FOTO)
129 Leser
New movement launched for young people to shape the future of education
117 Leser
Sven Lang: 3 Gründe, warum Onlinehändler noch immer nicht ihr volles Umsatzpotenzial ...
604 Leser
Produktionseinbruch am Chemiestandort Leuna
520 Leser
Medienanalyse: Erwähnungen von DAX- und MDAX-CEOs im August 2022 um knapp ein Drittel gesunken
485 Leser
Too big to fail, Kommentar zu Uniper von Lutz Knappmann
463 Leser
Traum vom Eigenheim für die Mittelschicht ausgeträumt? Ungesunde Wohnkostenbelastung in ...
451 Leser
Azubis rennen der Deutschen Bahn die Türen ein - 5 Dinge, die sich Handwerksunternehmen von ...
420 Leser
GREEN IT und pcm auf der Digitalen Woche Dortmund / Digitalisierung und Nachhaltigkeit (FOTO)
361 Leser
CloudSense enables next-generation telecommunications eco-systems with TMF open systems standard
343 Leser
NÜRNBERGER Versicherung vervollständigt ihre Führungsriege (FOTO)
332 Leser
Im Sinne der Familie, Kommentar zum Börsengang von Porsche von Carsten Steevens
326 Leser
Lidl präsentiert den neuen Monsieur Cuisine smart "SKMS 1200 A1" für besondere ...
1211 Leser
Wirtschaft warnt vor "Wohlstandsverlusten in unvorstellbarem Ausmaß"
1168 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
1145 Leser
Bitcoin-Konferenz BTC22 in Innsbruck: Ein neues Geldsystem als Mittel gegen die Ungleichheit?
988 Leser
Orangetheory® Fitness ernennt Jason Dunlop zum Präsidenten der internationalen Abteilung
975 Leser
Spartan Trifecta Premiere in Zell am See-Kaprun: Das war die erste Auflage der Hindernisrennserie im Herbst!
909 Leser
Launch der ersten fünf veganen Produkte von Billie Green / Verkaufsstart für innovative ...
891 Leser
KfW-Energiewendebarometer 2022: Zwei Drittel der Haushalte in Deutschland fürchten Folgen des Klimawandels
829 Leser
6,6 % mehr beantragte Regelinsolvenzen im August 2022 als im Vormonat
822 Leser
Projekt Modernisierung Digitalfunk BOS 2030: Ericsson modernisiert Digitalfunksysteme für Polizei, Feuerwehr und Co. in ...
771 Leser
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
3049 Leser
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
1907 Leser
Fachkräftemangel in den MINT-Berufen - Das können Unternehmen und Politik tun (AUDIO)
1856 Leser
DSM and Firmenich confirm leadership team for proposed combined company DSM-Firmenich
1750 Leser
Mineralien und Kapitalstruktur - Erfolgsgaranten der TH Mining AG / Corporate Mission: Lebensqualität der Menschen verbessern! (VIDEO)
1565 Leser
REWE startet die erste BrandLoyalty Kundenbindungsaktion mit National Geographic gebrandeten ...
1480 Leser
Dudenhöffer zum Diess-Aus: Cariad hat wohl zu viele Probleme gebracht
1275 Leser
Lidl präsentiert den neuen Monsieur Cuisine smart "SKMS 1200 A1" für besondere ...
1211 Leser
Wirtschaft warnt vor "Wohlstandsverlusten in unvorstellbarem Ausmaß"
1168 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
1145 Leser