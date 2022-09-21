HEIDELBERG presents new wallbox generation at the Light + Building trade fair (FOTO)
Heidelberg (ots) -
- Expansion of the product portfolio as a basis for new business models
- Market launch of a new smart generation of AMPERFIED wall charging stations
with app connection and RFID authentication.
- Charging station for public charging barrier-free, calibration-compliant and
networked
- Wallbox variants available CO2-compensated
- Dynamic load management for simultaneous charging of multiple vehicles
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HEIDELBERG) is further expanding its portfolio
in the growing market for charging technology under the AMPERFIED brand. At the
"Light + Building" trade show, the subsidiary Amperfied GmbH is presenting a new
generation of wall charging stations with a focus on connectivity and modularity
as well as integration into home energy management systems for the use of
self-generated electricity at its own booth. These new systems also lay the
foundation for the expansion of the range in the field of charging management
for multi-family homes or entire vehicle fleets.
- Expansion of the product portfolio as a basis for new business models
- Market launch of a new smart generation of AMPERFIED wall charging stations
with app connection and RFID authentication.
- Charging station for public charging barrier-free, calibration-compliant and
networked
- Wallbox variants available CO2-compensated
- Dynamic load management for simultaneous charging of multiple vehicles
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HEIDELBERG) is further expanding its portfolio
in the growing market for charging technology under the AMPERFIED brand. At the
"Light + Building" trade show, the subsidiary Amperfied GmbH is presenting a new
generation of wall charging stations with a focus on connectivity and modularity
as well as integration into home energy management systems for the use of
self-generated electricity at its own booth. These new systems also lay the
foundation for the expansion of the range in the field of charging management
for multi-family homes or entire vehicle fleets.
Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Heidelberger Druckmaschinen!
Long
Basispreis 1,16€
Hebel 7,98
Ask 1,54
Short
Basispreis 1,47€
Hebel 7,11
Ask 1,89
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.
In addition, HEIDELBERG is showing the first barrier-free charging station that
meets the requirements at public locations such as supermarkets, rest areas or
restaurants. The presentation of CO2-compensated wall charging stations as well
as a new control unit for dynamic load management for optimal charging of
multiple vehicles round off the extended range.
"With our growing product portfolio under the AMPERFIED brand, we want to
further exploit the long-term opportunities in the electromobility market," says
Dr. Ludwin Monz, CEO of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG. "In particular, the new
generation of networkable wallboxes is an important milestone for this still
young business area of HEIDELBERG. We are thus creating the basis for new
business models."
Light + Building Autumn Edition, the leading trade fair for lighting and
building technology, will be held in Frankfurt am Main from October 2 to 6,
2022.
Market launch of the connect.home wallbox
The Amperfied wallbox connect.home
(https://www.amperfied.de/en/charging-solutions/wallbox-connect-home-e/) heralds
a new generation of wall charging stations. The wallbox with a maximum charging
power of 11 kW offers users a reliable and innovative solution for charging at
home and at work. The wallbox's timelessly elegant housing is injection-molded
from robust plastic and meets HEIDELBERG's well-known high-quality standards.
The connect.home wallbox was developed with an eye to the future and meets the
new requirements for connectivity and modularity by:
- the integrated RFID authentication, which ensures that only authorized users
meets the requirements at public locations such as supermarkets, rest areas or
restaurants. The presentation of CO2-compensated wall charging stations as well
as a new control unit for dynamic load management for optimal charging of
multiple vehicles round off the extended range.
"With our growing product portfolio under the AMPERFIED brand, we want to
further exploit the long-term opportunities in the electromobility market," says
Dr. Ludwin Monz, CEO of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG. "In particular, the new
generation of networkable wallboxes is an important milestone for this still
young business area of HEIDELBERG. We are thus creating the basis for new
business models."
Light + Building Autumn Edition, the leading trade fair for lighting and
building technology, will be held in Frankfurt am Main from October 2 to 6,
2022.
Market launch of the connect.home wallbox
The Amperfied wallbox connect.home
(https://www.amperfied.de/en/charging-solutions/wallbox-connect-home-e/) heralds
a new generation of wall charging stations. The wallbox with a maximum charging
power of 11 kW offers users a reliable and innovative solution for charging at
home and at work. The wallbox's timelessly elegant housing is injection-molded
from robust plastic and meets HEIDELBERG's well-known high-quality standards.
The connect.home wallbox was developed with an eye to the future and meets the
new requirements for connectivity and modularity by:
- the integrated RFID authentication, which ensures that only authorized users
|Diskussion: HEIDELBERGER DRUCK: Top-Performer in 2014?
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 37 | 0 |